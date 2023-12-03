Subscribe
Cameron takes Campbell’s place in Porsche's IMSA line-up

Porsche driver Dane Cameron will return to the IMSA SportsCar Championship after a two-year break in 2024 as part of a direct swap with Matt Campbell.

#7 Team Penske Porsche 963: Matt Campbell, Felipe Nasr, Josef Newgarden

Cameron will share the #7 Porsche 963 with Felipe Nasr next year, replacing Campbell in the Porsche Penske Motorsport team’s IMSA line-up.

Capmbell will move over to the World Endurance Championship next year, taking Cameron’s place in the #5 Porsche alongside Michael Christensen and Frederic Makowiecki.

Porsche described the decision to place Cameron in IMSA as a “logical change”, as its sets to build on the promise it showed in its first season in the GTP category.

It also means Cameron would be able to aim for a third overall title with as many manufacturers, having won the 2016 championship with Cadillac and added a second crown in ‘19 in a Penske-run Acura.

“We've made a logical change in our driver squad,” explains Thomas Laudenbach, Vice President Porsche Motorsport.

“Our goal continues to be to optimise the overall package for contesting the two major championships. This applies to the vehicle and the team processes as well as the cockpit crews.

"Last season we fought for the title in the IMSA series until the last race. Our expectations for 2024 are high: we want to lead the way in North America, Le Mans and the FIA ​​WEC.”

#5 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Michael Christensen

The swap between Cameron and Cambell will be the only change in Porsche’s factory LMDh line-ups for 2024, with the German manufacturer electing to retain all 10 drivers across its two programmes.

That means Mathieu Jaminet and Nick Tandy will continue to pilot the #6 Porsche in IMSA, while the same-numbered car in WEC will once again be shared by Andre Lotterer, Kevin Estre and Laurens Vanthoor.

Vanthoor and Estre will join Jaminet and Tandy in the Rolex 24 at Daytona as additional drivers, while Campbell and reigning Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden will support Nasr and Cambell in the same endurance event.

Porsche was one of the two new manufacturers to join IMSA’s top class this year, along with BMW, and ended the season with victories at Long Beach, Watkins Glen and Indianapolis.

Tandy and Jaminet remained in the title fight till the end of the season, with the #6 Porsche Penske crew eventually finishing fourth and 42 points behind champions Pipo Derani and Alexander Sims of Action Express Racing Cadillac.

