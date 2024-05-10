All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
WEC Spa

Porsche: Vettel outing at Le Mans still a future possibility despite 2024 absence

Porsche is open to the possibility of Sebastian Vettel joining the team at the Le Mans 24 Hours in the future, despite the four-time Formula 1 champion being ruled out from this year's event.

Rachit Thukral Heiko Stritzke
Upd:
Sebastian Vettel tests the Porsche 963

Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

Vettel emerged as a late contender to drive Porsche Penske Motorsport's third 963 LMDh at La Sarthe following a successful test at Aragon in March in which he completed around 600km.

The German manufacturer delayed the announcement regarding its full Le Mans line-up, initially scheduled for the end of March, as it evaluated Vettel for one of the two remaining seats in its three-car factory programme.

But after long deliberation, it passed up the opportunity to sign Vettel, instead retaining Felipe Nasr and Nick Tandy to partner the previously-nominated Mathieu Jaminet in the #4 entry that will be operated by PPM's IMSA SportsCar Championship squad.

But while Vettel won't get a chance to make his Le Mans debut in 2024, Porsche is keeping the door open for the 36-year-old to represent the marque in the French endurance classic in the coming years.

"For an OEM like Porsche, for a company like Porsche, it has to remain a topic, that goes without saying," Porsche LMDh director Urs Kuratle told Autosport's sister title Motorsport-Total.com.

"And for Sebastian, too. I think he's up for it - he said so himself after the test.

"That will be a topic, but when and in what form it will come together remains to be seen. Nothing has been finalised at the moment.

Porsche had previously been coy about Vettel's chances of racing its additional LMDh car for the blue riband round of the World Endurance Championship, only saying that no decision has been made at that point.

Sebastian Vettel, Porsche 963

Sebastian Vettel, Porsche 963

Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

Asked ahead of this weekend's Spa round as to why Vettel wasn't signed by the team, Kuratle said: "The situation did not arise. There is no culprit in this question. I think that's actually the case, it didn't happen. That didn't happen."

During the LMP1 era of the WEC, Porsche signed another German driver Nico Hulkenberg for its third car at Le Mans while he was still active in F1 with Force India.

Hulkenberg went on to take a memorable win for Porsche in 2016 in the 919 Hybrid he shared with Tandy and Earl Bamber, the first for the Stuttgart-based marque since its return to the WEC the previous year and 17th overall.

However, modern-day LMDh cars that compete in the Hypercar class are much slower than their LMP1 predecessors, whose performance was not very far from the grand prix cars of that time.

Kuratle explained that it's much harder for F1 drivers to adapt to the WEC in 2024 than it was about a decade ago, with LMDh and LMH cars of today weighing over 1000kg.

"The biggest difference at the moment is probably the weight," he said."

"The cars are both very complex, they are just different in terms of design. I think the biggest difference, you keep hearing, is that.

"One big difference is that the pure vehicle weight is another one. A huge difference is also that we drive at night, that we have different big speed differences from all classes that you encounter on the track.

"That's probably the case. Those are the biggest differences.

"I just don't think it was the whole thing before. That means he [Vettel] needs some [more] time to get used to it in [than in] the past."

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article The GT3 drivers we want to see at Le Mans next
Next article WEC Spa: Ferrari beats Porsche to pole, top Toyota in seventh after lengthy delay

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Bagnaia: Ducati still chasing answers to "dangerous" French MotoGP sprint issue

Bagnaia: Ducati still chasing answers to "dangerous" French MotoGP sprint issue

MotoGP
French GP
Bagnaia: Ducati still chasing answers to "dangerous" French MotoGP sprint issue
Ford signs Carlos Sainz Sr to lead Dakar Rally programme in 2025

Ford signs Carlos Sainz Sr to lead Dakar Rally programme in 2025

Dakar
Ford signs Carlos Sainz Sr to lead Dakar Rally programme in 2025
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Plus
Plus
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Latest news

Fuming Herta says team-mate Ericsson raced him “like an ass”

Fuming Herta says team-mate Ericsson raced him “like an ass”

INDY IndyCar
Indianapolis Road Course
Fuming Herta says team-mate Ericsson raced him “like an ass”
IndyCar Indy GP: Palou charges to first win of season and takes points lead

IndyCar Indy GP: Palou charges to first win of season and takes points lead

INDY IndyCar
Indianapolis Road Course
IndyCar Indy GP: Palou charges to first win of season and takes points lead
WEC Spa: Jota Porsche claims maiden outright win in crash-delayed race

WEC Spa: Jota Porsche claims maiden outright win in crash-delayed race

WEC WEC
Spa
WEC Spa: Jota Porsche claims maiden outright win in crash-delayed race
WRC Portugal: Ogier responds to Tanak challenge to lead into final day

WRC Portugal: Ogier responds to Tanak challenge to lead into final day

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal
WRC Portugal: Ogier responds to Tanak challenge to lead into final day

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Autosport Staff
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
How rain and strategy spelled disaster for Ferrari in WEC Imola 6 Hours

How rain and strategy spelled disaster for Ferrari in WEC Imola 6 Hours

Plus
Plus
WEC
Imola
By Gary Watkins
How rain and strategy spelled disaster for Ferrari in WEC Imola 6 Hours
Ranking Derek Warwick’s top 10 greatest races

Ranking Derek Warwick’s top 10 greatest races

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Ranking Derek Warwick’s top 10 greatest races
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar

Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar

Plus
Plus
WEC
Peugeot 9X8 unveil
By Gary Watkins
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe