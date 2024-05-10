All Series
WEC Spa
Practice report

WEC Spa: Porsche remains ahead of Ferrari in final practice

Porsche continued to occupy the top spot in final practice for the Spa 6 Hours World Endurance Championship round, as Kevin Estre once again usurped Ferrari to set the pace.

James Newbold
James Newbold
Upd:
#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kevin Estre, Andre Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor

Photo by: Paul Foster

The Frenchman logged a 2m04.125s aboard his #6 Penske Porsche Motorsport 963 LMDh in the early minutes and, as he had done in Thursday's second practice, was never headed for the remainder of the hour-long session.

Estre usurped the #51 Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar that had briefly headed the times in James Calado's hands, with the Briton's time ending up 0.215s shy.

Mikkel Jensen split the two works Ferraris aboard the leading Peugeot 9X8 LMH, slotting into third place on the second outing for the much-changed 2024 spec machine ahead of FP1 benchmark Antonio Fuoco in the #50 499P.

Dries Vanthoor punched in the fifth-fastest time in the best of the WRT BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh machines, lapping 0.008s quicker than the quickest Toyota GR010 LMH driven by defending Spa winner Kamui Kobayashi.

Brendon Hartley was seventh in the sister #8 Toyota to move ahead of Charles Milesi in the leading Alpine A424 LMDh, while Robin Frijns (BMW) and Callum Ilott (Jota Porsche) completed the top 10 ahead of this afternoon's qualifying session.

Several Hypercar entrants had incident-afflicted runs, with Oliver Rasmussen damaging the floor and bodywork of his #38 Jota Porsche after running wide at Blanchimont and bouncing over the grass and gravel.

Earl Bamber spun his Chip Ganassi-run Cadillac V-Series.R LMDh into the gravel at Les Combes in the closing minutes, without doing any damage, while the customer AF Corse-run #83 Ferrari completed the fewest laps of any entrant after spending over half an hour in the garage addressing a suspected electrical problem.

Pure Rxcing Porsche tops LMGT3 class

In the LMGT3 class, points leader Alexander Malykhin moved to the head of the times late in the session aboard his Pure Rxcing Porsche 911 GT3 R.

The UK-based Belarusian posted a 2m20.947s lap that proved 0.261s quicker than the Iron Dames Lamborghini Huracan.

Rahel Frey set the car's best lap on her return to the WEC, replacing Doriane Pin who is on Formula Regional European by Alpine duty at Hockenheim.

Corvette factory driver Daniel Juncadella moved into third in the closing stages aboard the #82 TF Sport-run Z06 GT3.R that had earlier caused a full course yellow when Hiroshi Koizumi rotated into the Les Combes gravel.

Thomas Flohr was fourth in the #54 AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3, ahead of the second Manthey-run Porsche of Yasser Shahin.

WEC Spa - FP3 results:

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Team # Drivers Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
6 France K. Estre Germany A. Lotterer Belgium L. Vanthoor Porsche 963 22

2'04.125

   203.137
2
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
51 Italy A. Pier Guidi United Kingdom J. Calado Italy A. Giovinazzi Ferrari 499P 25

+0.215

2'04.340

 0.215 202.785
3
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
93 Denmark M. Jensen Switzerland N. Müller Peugeot 9X8 2024 23

+0.232

2'04.357

 0.017 202.758
4
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
50 Italy A. Fuoco Spain M. Molina Denmark N. Nielsen Ferrari 499P 23

+0.249

2'04.374

 0.017 202.730
5
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
15 Belgium D. Vanthoor Italy R. Marciello Germany M. Wittmann BMW M Hybrid V8 22

+0.340

2'04.465

 0.091 202.582
6
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
7 United Kingdom M. Conway Japan K. Kobayashi Netherlands N. de Vries Toyota GR010 - Hybrid 25

+0.348

2'04.473

 0.008 202.569
7
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
8 Switzerland S. Buemi New Zealand B. Hartley Japan R. Hirakawa Toyota GR010 - Hybrid 25

+0.386

2'04.511

 0.038 202.507
8
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
35 France P. Chatin France J. Gounon France C. Milesi Alpine A424 25

+0.641

2'04.766

 0.255 202.093
9
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
20 South Africa S. Van Der Linde Netherlands R. Frijns Germany R. Rast BMW M Hybrid V8 24

+1.449

2'05.574

 0.808 200.793
10
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
12 United Kingdom W. Stevens United Kingdom C. Ilott Porsche 963 23

+1.459

2'05.584

 0.010 200.777
11
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
36 France N. Lapierre Germany M. Schumacher France M. Vaxiviere Alpine A424 24

+1.585

2'05.710

 0.126 200.575
12
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
94 United Kingdom P. di Resta France L. Duval Peugeot 9X8 2024 23

+1.812

2'05.937

 0.227 200.214
13
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
38 United Kingdom J. Button United Kingdom P. Hanson Denmark O. Rasmussen Porsche 963 20

+2.137

2'06.262

 0.325 199.699
14
Lamborghini Iron Lynx HYPERCAR
63 Italy M. Bortolotti Italy A. Caldarelli Russian Federation D. Kvyat Lamborghini SC63 24

+2.278

2'06.403

 0.141 199.476
15
Proton Competition HYPERCAR
99 Switzerland N. Jani France J. Andlauer Porsche 963 24

+2.755

2'06.880

 0.477 198.726
16
CADILLAC RACING HYPERCAR
2 New Zealand E. Bamber United Kingdom A. Lynn Cadillac V-Series.R 23

+3.426

2'07.551

 0.671 197.680
17
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
5 Australia M. Campbell Denmark M. Christensen France F. Makowiecki Porsche 963 23

+4.932

2'09.057

 1.506 195.374
18
AF Corse HYPERCAR
83 Poland R. Kubica Israel R. Shwartzman China Y. Yifei Ferrari 499P 10

+5.132

2'09.257

 0.200 195.071
19
Isotta Fraschini HYPERCAR
11 Canada A. Serravalle
C. Bennett
France J. Vernay 		Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 Competizione LMH 22

+7.966

2'12.091

 2.834 190.886
20
Manthey PureRxcing LMGT3
92
A. Malykhin
J. Sturm
Austria K. Bachler 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 20

+16.822

2'20.947

 8.856 178.892
21
IRON DAMES LMGT3
85 Belgium S. Bovy Switzerland R. Frey Denmark M. Gatting Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2 14

+17.083

2'21.208

 0.261 178.562
22
TF Sport LMGT3
82 Japan H. Koizumi
S. Baud
Spain D. Juncadella 		Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 15

+17.469

2'21.594

 0.386 178.075
23
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
54 Switzerland T. Flohr Italy F. Castellacci Italy D. Rigon Ferrari 296 GT3 21

+17.493

2'21.618

 0.024 178.045
24
Manthey EMA LMGT3
91
Y. Shahin
M. Schuring
Austria R. Lietz 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 19

+17.517

2'21.642

 0.024 178.014
25
IRON LYNX LMGT3
60 Italy C. Schiavoni Italy M. Cressoni
F. Perera
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2 18

+17.586

2'21.711

 0.069 177.928
26
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
27 United Kingdom I. James Italy D. Mancinelli Spain A. Riberas Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 21

+17.677

2'21.802

 0.091 177.814
27
United Autosports LMGT3
59 J. Cottingham N. Costa Switzerland G. Saucy McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 22

+17.687

2'21.812

 0.010 177.801
28
United Autosports LMGT3
95 United Kingdom J. Caygill Chile N. Pino Japan M. Sato McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 19

+17.894

2'22.019

 0.207 177.542
29
Proton Competition LMGT3
88 Italy G. Roda
M. Pedersen
Norway D. Olsen 		Ford Mustang GT3 20

+18.223

2'22.348

 0.329 177.132
30
TF Sport LMGT3
81 Belgium T. Van Rompuy Portugal R. Andrade Ireland C. Eastwood Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 22

+18.279

2'22.404

 0.056 177.062
31
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
78
A. Robin
Russian Federation T. Boguslavskiy Japan R. Miyata 		Lexus RC F GT3 20

+18.500

2'22.625

 0.221 176.788
32
TEAM WRT LMGT3
46 United Kingdom A. Al Harthy Italy V. Rossi Belgium M. Martin BMW M4 GT3 21

+18.815

2'22.940

 0.315 176.398
33
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
55 France F. Heriau France S. Mann Italy A. Rovera Ferrari 296 GT3 15

+19.020

2'23.145

 0.205 176.145
34
Proton Competition LMGT3
77 United States R. Hardwick Canada Z. Robichon United Kingdom B. Barker Ford Mustang GT3 18

+19.029

2'23.154

 0.009 176.134
35
TEAM WRT LMGT3
31
D. Leung
Indonesia S. Gelael Brazil A. Farfus 		BMW M4 GT3 19

+19.956

2'24.081

 0.927 175.001
36
D'Station Racing LMGT3
777 France C. Mateu
E. Bastard
Denmark M. Sorensen 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 21

+20.032

2'24.157

 0.076 174.909
37
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
87 Japan T. Kimura
E. Masson
Argentina J. Lopez 		Lexus RC F GT3 19

+20.366

2'24.491

 0.334 174.504
View full results  

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

James Newbold
