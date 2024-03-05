Peugeot set to field two drivers in at least one Spa 6 Hours entry
Peugeot looks certain to run two drivers in at least one of its 9X8 Le Mans Hypercars at the Spa World Endurance Championship round in May.
#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Paul Di Resta, Loic Duval, Stoffel Vandoorne
JEP / Motorsport Images
The French manufacturer has revealed that the only candidate to replace Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne, who will be on Formula E duty in Berlin that weekend for sister marque DS with Penske, is Malthe Jakobsen.
The 20-year-old Dane was announced last summer by Peugeot last year as its WEC junior driver, a role in which he carries out test and reserve duties.
Jean-Mart Finot, who is motorsport boss for all the brands within the Stellantis group, has stressed that no decisions have been made on how it will shuffle its line-up for the Spa 6 Hours on 11 May.
But he has insisted that bringing in drivers from outside to join Nico Muller and Mikkel Jensen in the #93 9X8 and Paul di Resta and Loic Duval in #94 is not in the plan.
“We will be not be looking outside of the Peugeot family — we are a team,” he said.
“It would not be relevant to bring in a new driver just for one race.”
On the question of Jakobsen filling one of the vacant seats, he stated: “We will see; we have time to decide.
Two drivers in both cars is, he added, "feasible”.
#93 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Mikkel Jensen, Nico Muller, Jean-Eric Vergne
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
Finot stressed that there was no chance of Vergne or Vandoorne skipping Berlin to race at Spa with Peugeot.
“For us it is very easy to make a decision: without drivers the DS cars cannot run,” he said.
Muller will be racing a 9X8 at Spa because his Peugeot contract takes precedence over his deal to race of the Abt Cupra squad in FE.
Toyota drivers Sebastien Buemi and Nyck de Vries and BMW’s Robin Frijns will, like Muller, have to miss at least the Saturday race at Berlin to fulfil their WEC commitments.
Jota Porsche driver Norman Nato and Lamborghini’s Edoardo Mortara are understood to be contractually committed to their respective FE teams, Andretti and Mahindra, on the weekend of the only clash between the two series this year.
The Ganassi-run Cadillac team has already stated that it intends to run two drivers, Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn, in the six-hour WEC races this year.
It believes that extra seat time can result in a performance advantage.
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Hamilton: Parental involvement in F1 driver career is “thin line to walk”
Verstappen: No reason to leave Red Bull F1 team despite father’s Horner fears
Hamilton: F1 has reached a “pivotal moment” after off-track controversies
Audi set to complete Sauber F1 takeover
Autosport Plus
How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar
The Hypercar manufacturers vying for glory in the 2024 World Endurance Championship
The fresh threats and new rivals to Toyota's WEC domination
The new combinations to look out for as GT3 arrives in the WEC
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments