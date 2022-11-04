Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Porsche reveals special livery for farewell GTE Pro WEC race Next / Wittmann: Combining BMW WEC drive with DTM would be "cool"
WEC / Bahrain News

Peugeot gets performance break for Bahrain WEC finale

Peugeot has received a Balance of Performance break ahead of the World Endurance Championship finale in Bahrain later this month.

Gary Watkins
By:
Peugeot gets performance break for Bahrain WEC finale

The minimum weight of the Peugeot 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar has been reduced by 12kg for the Bahrain 8 Hours on 12 November, at the same time as the maximum power allowed to the rival Toyota GR010 HYBRID has come down by four kilowatts or 5.4bhp.

The revisions for Bahrain represent the first changes to the balance between the Peugeot and the Toyota LMHs since the arrival in the WEC of the French car at the Monza round in July.

Revisions are made under the LMH BoP system according to data accrued over two championship rounds, which the 9X8 has now contested in Italy and then Fuji in Japan in September.

Race analysis: The Toyota domination on home turf that sets up a WEC title showdown 

The weight of the Peugeot has come down from 1061 to 1049kg, while the peak power for the 9X8 remains at 515kW or 690bhp.

Toyota’s GR010s will again race at 1053kg, while peak power comes down from 513 to 509kW.

The changes for Fuji - when both the 9X8 and the GR010 ran minimum weights down by 18kg on Monza - were made in relation to the Alpine-Gibson A480, which lies outside the LMH BoP process as a grandfathered LMP1 design.

The Alpine, which formerly raced as the Rebellion R-13, also has a revised BoP for Bahrain.

The maximum power of the car’s Gibson V8 has been increased by 4kW to 407kW, while the minimum weight remains unchanged at 952kg.

The new power figure for the A480 follows a 26kW reduction for Fuji in the wake of its victory at Monza, which gave Alpine drivers Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere and Andre Negro the championship lead.

#36 Alpine Elf Team Alpine A480 - Gibson LMP1: AndrÃ© NegrÃ£o, Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere

#36 Alpine Elf Team Alpine A480 - Gibson LMP1: AndrÃ© NegrÃ£o, Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

They are now tied at the top of the championship with the Toyota crew of Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa after finishing a distant third at Fuji.

The megajoules allowed per stint, which equates the number of laps the cars can do between fuel stops, has been tweaked for all three cars competing in the Hypercar class according to the weight and power changes.

The changes in Peugeot’s favour follows two races in which the 9X8 was not quite on the ultimate pace. The fastest of the two French cars was just over two tenths a lap off the winning Toyota using a 50-lap average at Fuji.

The BoP in GTE Pro has been tweaked in what will be the final race for the class in the WEC.

Read Also:

The weights of the Ferrari, Chevrolet and Porsche remain unchanged, but the Ferrari and the Chevrolet will run reduced power in comparison with Fuji.

The boost curve for the turbocharged Ferrari 488 GTE Evo has been slightly reduced, while the Chevrolet Corvette C8.R's normally-aspirated V8 will run an air-restrictor reduced in diameter by 0.4mm.

shares
comments
Porsche reveals special livery for farewell GTE Pro WEC race
Previous article

Porsche reveals special livery for farewell GTE Pro WEC race
Next article

Wittmann: Combining BMW WEC drive with DTM would be "cool"

Wittmann: Combining BMW WEC drive with DTM would be "cool"
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Jarvis won't defend IMSA crown in 2023
IMSA

Jarvis won't defend IMSA crown in 2023

Why Ferrari's long-awaited prototype return is a milestone moment Ferrari Hypercar unveil
Video Inside
WEC

Why Ferrari's long-awaited prototype return is a milestone moment

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past Plus
Historics

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Peugeot Sport More
Peugeot Sport
Vandoorne, Guenther to drive Peugeot Hypercar in Bahrain WEC test Bahrain
WEC

Vandoorne, Guenther to drive Peugeot Hypercar in Bahrain WEC test

Nico Muller to make Peugeot debut in Bahrain WEC finale Bahrain
WEC

Nico Muller to make Peugeot debut in Bahrain WEC finale

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Monza Plus
WEC

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

Latest news

Horner: Red Bull spoke to Norris "a couple of times" about F1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Red Bull spoke to Norris "a couple of times" about F1 seat

Christian Horner says that Red Bull spoke to Lando Norris “a couple of times” about a potential Formula 1 seat prior to his contract extensions with McLaren.

Bottas keen to stick around with Sauber for Audi F1 arrival
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas keen to stick around with Sauber for Audi F1 arrival

Alfa Romeo Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas says he would be interested in sticking around at the Sauber-run team for when Audi jumps in as a partner in 2026.

Rossi: Bagnaia “not the usual Pecco” as MotoGP title decider looms
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi: Bagnaia “not the usual Pecco” as MotoGP title decider looms

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi admits championship leader and protégé Francesco Bagnaia doesn’t look like “the usual Pecco” on track at the Valencia title decider.

Super GT Motegi: Impul ends Nissan’s title drought in dramatic finale
Video Inside
Super GT Super GT

Super GT Motegi: Impul ends Nissan’s title drought in dramatic finale

Nissan claimed its first SUPER GT title in seven years after Impul duo Bertrand Baguette and Kazuki Hiramine finished second to Kunimitsu Honda’s Tadasuke Makino and Naoki Yamamoto in the Motegi decider.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Plus

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination Plus

Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination

OPINION: Peugeot will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend with the 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar that has ignored design conventions by eschewing a rear wing. Its distinctive look will help sportscar racing appeal to fresh audiences as a new golden era is ushered in

WEC
Jul 7, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Plus

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Autosport hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.