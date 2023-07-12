Subscribe
Previous / 10 things we learned from the 2023 WEC 6 Hours of Monza Next / The next Danish Le Mans hope seeking to follow in Kristensen's footsteps
WEC / Monza News

Penske "would love to see" WEC at Indy

Roger Penske still has hopes of hosting a round of the World Endurance Championship at Indianapolis in the future despite the move of its US fixture to Austin next year.

Gary Watkins
By:
#7 Acura Team Penske Acura DPi, DPi: Roger Penske

Penske has outlined a desire to host a six-hour WEC race on the same weekend as the IMSA SportsCar Championship round at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which he bought along with the IndyCar Series in November 2019.

The idea was discussed with the WEC for 2024 as the series looked for a replacement for Sebring as the venue for its US round, but it wasn’t possible for scheduling reasons.

But Penske has insisted that the aspirations first raised in May 2022 for the WEC to race on the 2.60-mile road course at Indy, home of the US Grand Prix from 2000-07, remain current.

“We want to use that track for big events, international events - this is what the WEC would bring to us,” said Penske.

“We certainly would love to see it at Indianapolis and it would be great to have them [IMSA and WEC] on the same weekend.”

Penske revealed that Pierre Fillon, president of WEC promoter the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, and series boss Frederic Lequien travelled to Indianapolis after this year’s Sebring 1000 Miles season-opener in March.

“They saw what we had and we had some good discussions,” he said.

“We were down the road, but because IMSA was already committed to their dates and TV [it couldn’t happen].”

Austin will replace Sebring as America's WEC host next season - but could Indy get a look in after that?

Austin will replace Sebring as America's WEC host next season - but could Indy get a look in after that?

Photo by: Paul Foster

The new-for-2023 Indianapolis IMSA fixture, known as the Battle of the Bricks, has been slotted into the calendar on 17 September.

Penske’s comments presuppose the IMSA race, which is scheduled to become a proper enduro in year two, will be on the corresponding weekend in 2024, when the WEC will return to Austin on 1 September.

That event falls two weeks before the long-standing Fuji fixture in Japan on 15 September, meaning it is likely to be a direct clash with the Indy IMSA round.

Lequien wouldn’t discuss the prospects of Indianapolis joining the WEC in 2025, though it is understood that Austin’s contract is for one year only.

“We need to concentrate on 2024 and build a great event, and then we will see for the future,” he told Autosport.

A new venue was sought by the WEC for its all-important US fixture after the end of a five-year deal to race on the bill of the Sebring 12 Hours IMSA round.

The inaugural running of the Sebring 1000 Miles was in 2019 before the COVID pandemic forced its cancellation in 2020 and ’21.

Austin hosted the US round from 2013 to ’17 and again in 2019/20 when it was a late replacement for a cancelled race at Interlagos.

shares
comments

10 things we learned from the 2023 WEC 6 Hours of Monza

The next Danish Le Mans hope seeking to follow in Kristensen's footsteps
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Glickenhaus yet to make a call on entering Fuji, Bahrain WEC races

Glickenhaus yet to make a call on entering Fuji, Bahrain WEC races

WEC
Monza

Glickenhaus yet to make a call on entering Fuji, Bahrain WEC races Glickenhaus yet to make a call on entering Fuji, Bahrain WEC races

10 things we learned from the 2023 WEC 6 Hours of Monza

10 things we learned from the 2023 WEC 6 Hours of Monza

WEC
Monza

10 things we learned from the 2023 WEC 6 Hours of Monza 10 things we learned from the 2023 WEC 6 Hours of Monza

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Latest news

Autosport Podcast: The impact of AlphaTauri's F1 driver change

Autosport Podcast: The impact of AlphaTauri's F1 driver change

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Autosport Podcast: The impact of AlphaTauri's F1 driver change Autosport Podcast: The impact of AlphaTauri's F1 driver change

Glickenhaus yet to make a call on entering Fuji, Bahrain WEC races

Glickenhaus yet to make a call on entering Fuji, Bahrain WEC races

WEC WEC
Monza

Glickenhaus yet to make a call on entering Fuji, Bahrain WEC races Glickenhaus yet to make a call on entering Fuji, Bahrain WEC races

Marko: No reason to delay dropping de Vries from AlphaTauri F1 team

Marko: No reason to delay dropping de Vries from AlphaTauri F1 team

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Marko: No reason to delay dropping de Vries from AlphaTauri F1 team Marko: No reason to delay dropping de Vries from AlphaTauri F1 team

Horner rules out "seven years of domination" by Red Bull F1

Horner rules out "seven years of domination" by Red Bull F1

F1 Formula 1

Horner rules out "seven years of domination" by Red Bull F1 Horner rules out "seven years of domination" by Red Bull F1

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Plus
Plus
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
Garage 56 Sebring testing
Gary Watkins

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans

The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Plus
Plus
WEC
Portimao
Gary Watkins

The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans

How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory

How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Autosport Staff

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe