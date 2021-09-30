Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Le Mans LMP2 winner Milesi to get Toyota WEC test chance in Bahrain
WEC / Toyota September testing News

Ogier open to lower-level endurance programme to prepare for Le Mans bid

By:
Co-author:
Tom Howard

Seven-time World Rally champion Sebastien Ogier says he would consider competing in the lower ranks of endurance racing next year to prepare for a future Le Mans 24 Hours bid.

Ogier open to lower-level endurance programme to prepare for Le Mans bid

As previously reported by Autosport, Ogier is set to test Toyota’s Le Mans Hypercar in the World Endurance Championship’s end-of-season rookie test in Bahrain as he prepares to bring down the curtain on his full-time rallying career.

The Frenchman has already ruled out contesting a full WRC campaign in 2022, although he is expected to contest a limited number of events at the wheel of a hybrid-powered Toyota GR Yaris alongside any WEC commitments.

A full-time Toyota WEC seat for Ogier in 2022 appears unlikely at this stage, as does the prospect of the Japanese marque running a third GR010 Hybrid at Le Mans.

However, when asked for the latest on his plans ahead of this weekend’s Rally Finland, Ogier said racing in a lower category may also be an option.

This wouldn’t be without precedent as Toyota supported Super GT champion Kenta Yamashita to contest the full 2019-20 WEC season for LMP2 team High Class Racing.

Sebastien Ogier, Mercedes-AMG Team HWA, Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM

Sebastien Ogier, Mercedes-AMG Team HWA, Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM

Photo by: James Gasperotti / Motorsport Images

“I think I will be open to make any step to progress if it’s needed,” said Ogier, who has limited circuit racing experience in the DTM and Porsche Supercup. “I would totally understand that it would take time.

“I don’t expect to jump in this WEC car and be the best, you have to be realistic.

“For sure it’s quite different to what I have done so far, but I think this first test [in Bahrain] will give us an idea about it and we will discuss with the team what’s the best plan for me and best plan for all of us, for the team.”

Ahead of the WEC rookie test on 7 November, which follows a day on from the season-ending Bahrain 8 Hours, Ogier is set to undertake two days in the Toyota simulator in Cologne.

Ogier underlined that he won’t make any decision on the make-up of his 2022 WRC programme until he knows what his options are to race in the WEC next season.

“I want to see with my first test with the WEC car [in Bahrain] and see the amount of work I still have to do to have maybe a chance of a programme in this category, and at least see what 2022 is like in terms of a WEC programme for me, and then after that maybe make a clearer plan about WRC,” he said.

“But the truth is we right now anyway don’t have much of a calendar for WRC next year, so that’s also something I will need to make some plan [for].”

shares
comments

Related video

Le Mans LMP2 winner Milesi to get Toyota WEC test chance in Bahrain

Previous article

Le Mans LMP2 winner Milesi to get Toyota WEC test chance in Bahrain
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo urges F1 rules rethink after Norris pitlane entry incident

7 h
2
Formula 1

The F1 S-duct divide between Mercedes and Red Bull

1 h
3
Formula 1

Istanbul F1 circuit surface water-blasted to prevent 2020 drama repeat

4 h
4
Formula 1

How to get a job in Formula 1 – Engineer, mechanic, hospitality & more

4 h
5
Formula 1

Norris put in two-day sim session to help analyse Russian GP errors

3 h
Latest news
Ogier open to lower-level endurance programme to prepare for Le Mans bid
WEC

Ogier open to lower-level endurance programme to prepare for Le Mans bid

20m
Le Mans LMP2 winner Milesi to get Toyota WEC test chance in Bahrain
WEC

Le Mans LMP2 winner Milesi to get Toyota WEC test chance in Bahrain

Sep 28, 2021
Le Mans winner and Targa Florio hero Nino Vaccarella dies aged 88
Video Inside
LM

Le Mans winner and Targa Florio hero Nino Vaccarella dies aged 88

Sep 23, 2021
Enzinger to step down as Porsche Motorsport boss
WEC

Enzinger to step down as Porsche Motorsport boss

Sep 15, 2021
Hanson stays at United Autosports for 2022 WEC season
WEC

Hanson stays at United Autosports for 2022 WEC season

Sep 7, 2021
Latest videos
6 Hours of Monza Full Race Highlights 03:09
WEC
Jul 18, 2021

6 Hours of Monza Full Race Highlights

6 Hours of Monza: Qualifying Highlights 03:21
WEC
Jul 17, 2021

6 Hours of Monza: Qualifying Highlights

Peugeot Hypercar 9X8 Unveiling 02:11
WEC
Jul 6, 2021

Peugeot Hypercar 9X8 Unveiling

WEC: Portugal - Race highlights 03:01
WEC
Jun 13, 2021

WEC: Portugal - Race highlights

WEC: Portugal - Alpine on pole 01:08
WEC
Jun 12, 2021

WEC: Portugal - Alpine on pole

Jamie Klein More
Jamie Klein
Hanson stays at United Autosports for 2022 WEC season
WEC

Hanson stays at United Autosports for 2022 WEC season

Motegi Super Formula: Nojiri takes pole with new lap record Motegi
Super Formula

Motegi Super Formula: Nojiri takes pole with new lap record

The late bloomer emerging from obscurity to become Honda's new hero Plus
Super Formula

The late bloomer emerging from obscurity to become Honda's new hero

Sébastien Ogier More
Sébastien Ogier
Ogier put ego aside in Greece to focus on WRC title race Rally Greece
WRC

Ogier put ego aside in Greece to focus on WRC title race

Ogier appears set for Toyota Hypercar run in Bahrain WEC rookie test
WEC

Ogier appears set for Toyota Hypercar run in Bahrain WEC rookie test

How Ogier achieved a fitting Monte Carlo farewell Plus
WRC

How Ogier achieved a fitting Monte Carlo farewell

Trending Today

Alfa Romeo urges F1 rules rethink after Norris pitlane entry incident
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo urges F1 rules rethink after Norris pitlane entry incident

The F1 S-duct divide between Mercedes and Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

The F1 S-duct divide between Mercedes and Red Bull

Istanbul F1 circuit surface water-blasted to prevent 2020 drama repeat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Istanbul F1 circuit surface water-blasted to prevent 2020 drama repeat

How to get a job in Formula 1 – Engineer, mechanic, hospitality & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

How to get a job in Formula 1 – Engineer, mechanic, hospitality & more

Norris put in two-day sim session to help analyse Russian GP errors
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris put in two-day sim session to help analyse Russian GP errors

F1 confirms Qatar GP on 2021 calendar as part of long-term deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 confirms Qatar GP on 2021 calendar as part of long-term deal

What next for the enigma "too politically incorrect" for F1? Plus
FIA F2 FIA F2

What next for the enigma "too politically incorrect" for F1?

The restored BSCC battler back in its family's hands after 50 years Plus
Historics Historics

The restored BSCC battler back in its family's hands after 50 years

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The standout memories of Le Mans 2021 Plus

The standout memories of Le Mans 2021

OPINION: With four of the five Hypercar entries unproven in a 24-hour race, it would not have been unexpected for at least one of them to suffer serious reliability trouble. That they all managed to make it through the race relatively unscathed, says GARY WATKINS, was something of a surprise.

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked Plus

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Toyota scored its fourth Le Mans 24 Hours victory and a 1-2, with the #7 car of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez beating the #8. But although it looked straightforward from the outside, Toyota faced serious problem that had to be solved with some quick-thinking and ingenuity

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks Plus

How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks

The screaming rotary-engined Mazda 787 is regarded as one of the most popular Le Mans 24 Hours-winning cars, but until its surprise success on this day 30 years ago it was never regarded as a likely victor. But that reckoned without a new technical partner, some canny political manoeuvring and a rival's bizarre self-inflicted weakness

WEC
Aug 22, 2021
Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse? Plus

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse?

One Toyota, normally with the number 7 on the side, always seems to attract the bad luck in the Le Mans 24 Hours. Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez are hoping for a change in fortune this time around, but face significantly more unknowns than in recent years

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow Plus

Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow

Many were quick to dismiss Glickenhaus when the boutique American sportscar firm's entry into the top class of the Le Mans 24 Hours was announced. It's all-new LMH racer, powered by an engine built by a rally specialist, goes in as the underdog against Toyota but the mathematical odds suggest that it has more than just a faint hope of success

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
The Asian underdog taking on the mighty GT factories at Le Mans Plus

The Asian underdog taking on the mighty GT factories at Le Mans

The rising HubAuto team steps up to GTE Pro at Le Mans this year for an ambitious bid to take on the three works giants – and has every reason to be optimistic of achieving its goal in becoming the first privateer on the podium since 2016

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car Plus

How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car

The JW Automotive Engineering team won twice at the Le Mans 24 Hours with ageing Fords and were considered heavy favourites to add more victories to its tally after partnering with Porsche. But despite being armed with the all-conquering 917, this formidable combination was never as successful in real life as on the big screen

Le Mans
Aug 14, 2021
Why Argentina’s current great isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio Plus

Why Argentina’s current great isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio

Having twice missed out on Formula 1 and reinvented himself as a touring car driver, Jose Maria Lopez has had a rocky ride to becoming a four-time world champion. One more would put him level with his nation's favourite son, but there's another prize he would value far more than the honour of matching Juan Manuel Fangio's tally

WEC
Aug 14, 2021

Latest news

Ogier open to lower-level endurance programme to prepare for Le Mans bid
WEC WEC

Ogier open to lower-level endurance programme to prepare for Le Mans bid

Le Mans LMP2 winner Milesi to get Toyota WEC test chance in Bahrain
WEC WEC

Le Mans LMP2 winner Milesi to get Toyota WEC test chance in Bahrain

Le Mans winner and Targa Florio hero Nino Vaccarella dies aged 88
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans winner and Targa Florio hero Nino Vaccarella dies aged 88

Enzinger to step down as Porsche Motorsport boss
WEC WEC

Enzinger to step down as Porsche Motorsport boss

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.