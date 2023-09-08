Muller likely to return to Peugeot WEC line-up for Bahrain
Injured Peugeot driver Nico Muller is on course to return to the French manufacturer’s World Endurance Championship line-up in time for November’s Bahrain series finale.
The Swiss driver’s recovery from the injuries that led to his replacement for this weekend’s Fuji round by reserve driver Stoffel Vandoorne is on schedule and Peugeot is currently planning for him to retake his place in the #94 9X8 alongside Loic Duval and Gustavo Menezes at the eight-hour race on 4 November.
Olivier Jansonnie, technical director on the 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar programme, said: “For now that is the plan: Nico should be in Bahrain.
“At the moment the news is pretty good; his recovery is going well.”
Jansonnie explained that a final decision will likely be made at the last minute ahead of the Bahrain fixture.
The nature and cause of Muller’s injuries has not been disclosed by Peugeot, which has so far refused to answer questions on the subject.
Vandoorne will be driving the Peugeot LMH contender in anger for only the second time over the course of the Fuji 6 Hours meeting this weekend.
His only previous outing in the car of any significance came when he took part in a test at the Aragon circuit in Spain in March, although he has also undertaken a shakedown run.
Stoffel Vandoorne, Peugeot Sport reserve driver
Photo by: Alexander Trienitz
A first run for the Belgian driver in the 9X8 was scheduled at the WEC rookie test at Bahrain last November after his recruitment by Peugeot sister brand DS for its 2022/23 Formula E World Championship with Penske.
Vandoorne was subsequently ruled out of the test because he was suffering from appendicitis and required an operation.
He was then announced as reserve driver for the 9X8 programme in February of this year.
Vandoorne revealed that he had spent time in the 9X8 simulator at Peugeot Sport headquarters at Satory on the outskirts of Paris after receiving his call-up for Fuji two weeks ago.
He described it as “very valuable” in order to reacquaint himself with the systems and procedures in the 9X8 after driving both the DS E-Tense FE23 FE contender and the Aston Martin AMR23 at the Spa Pirelli tyre test in the summer in his capacity as reserve driver for the British Formula 1 team.
“I’ve been switching between quite a lot of cars lately”, he said. “Every team has a little bit of a different layout with the buttons [on the steering wheel].
WEC Fuji: Ferrari leads first practice from Peugeot
WEC Fuji: Toyota flexes its muscles in second practice
Vandoorne replaces injured Muller in Peugeot's Fuji WEC line-up
Vandoorne replaces injured Muller in Peugeot's Fuji WEC line-up Vandoorne replaces injured Muller in Peugeot's Fuji WEC line-up
Vandoorne gets first Aston Martin F1 run in wet Pirelli Spa test
Vandoorne gets first Aston Martin F1 run in wet Pirelli Spa test Vandoorne gets first Aston Martin F1 run in wet Pirelli Spa test
The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title
The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title
"Underestimated" Peugeot will be in the mix in Fuji WEC, say rivals
"Underestimated" Peugeot will be in the mix in Fuji WEC, say rivals "Underestimated" Peugeot will be in the mix in Fuji WEC, say rivals
The next Danish Le Mans hope seeking to follow in Kristensen's footsteps
The next Danish Le Mans hope seeking to follow in Kristensen's footsteps The next Danish Le Mans hope seeking to follow in Kristensen's footsteps
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return
Latest news
How WRC drivers are preparing to enter the Acropolis unknown
How WRC drivers are preparing to enter the Acropolis unknown How WRC drivers are preparing to enter the Acropolis unknown
Malukas completes Arrow McLaren IndyCar 2024 driver line-up
Malukas completes Arrow McLaren IndyCar 2024 driver line-up Malukas completes Arrow McLaren IndyCar 2024 driver line-up
M-Sport “very sorry” for Loubet’s early WRC Acropolis Rally exit
M-Sport “very sorry” for Loubet’s early WRC Acropolis Rally exit M-Sport “very sorry” for Loubet’s early WRC Acropolis Rally exit
Button praises Verstappen F1 quality that cancels weak team-mate argument
Button praises Verstappen F1 quality that cancels weak team-mate argument Button praises Verstappen F1 quality that cancels weak team-mate argument
The other Dutch racing ace enjoying a standout 2023
The other Dutch racing ace enjoying a standout 2023 The other Dutch racing ace enjoying a standout 2023
The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC
The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC
Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights
Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans
How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans
The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.