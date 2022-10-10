Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Fuji Full Access: Episode 3
WEC / Fuji News

Muller: Joining Peugeot WEC line-up in Bahrain finale would "make sense"

New Peugeot signing Nico Muller says it would “make sense” to contest the World Endurance Championship's Bahrain finale with the French marque, but insists no decision has been made yet.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Two-time DTM runner-up Muller will join Peugeot’s fledgling Le Mans Hypercar programme in the WEC next year, effectively taking the place that was vacated by Kevin Magnussen’s late return to Formula 1 with Haas, after leaving the Audi fold when its planned LMDh programme was canned.

Peugeot's test driver James Rossiter has filled in for Magnussen on a race-by-race basis so far in 2022 and is also currently on the entry list for the Bahrain 8 Hours next month.

However, Rossiter has already indicated he will not race in Bahrain after the announcement that he is to hang up his helmet and take up a managerial role in Formula E with Maserati, which is part of the same Stellantis Group as Peugeot.

Muller would be the most obvious replacement for Rossiter, having already tested the Peugeot 9X8 at Monza and completed his final racing duties with Audi in last weekend’s DTM finale at Hockenheim.

Asked if he could be on the grid in Bahrain if Rossiter can’t take up his usual spot in the #94 car alongside Loic Duval and Gustavo Menezes, Muller said he expects a decision to be taken about Peugeot’s line-up in the next few weeks.

“I don't know if he is not going to race,” Muller told Autosport.

“For me there has not been a decision yet on how we approach Bahrain, I will find out soon I guess.

“It's still a pretty sophisticated car so you cannot just arrive and jump into a race straight away. You need a bit of preparation, I want to do the job properly so we'll sit down and discuss.

#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes, James Rossiter

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

“I've been very happy with how my first few days with the team have gone. I've felt like the preparation has kicked off very positively, so let's see.

“We will decide together and I think within the next couple of weeks we will know.”

Muller admitted that he stands to benefit from testing the Peugeot LMH in racing conditions ahead of his joining the squad full-time in 2023 after stating he “enjoyed” sampling the car in a private test at Monza.

“In theory I think it would make sense,” said the Swiss, who finished the year seventh in the standings.

“In the end, that is also why the team goes racing this year to prepare in racing conditions for when it counts and when it matters next year. Whatever comes for the team comes for the drivers.”

Should Muller move up to the Hypercar class for Bahrain, his current LMP2 team Vector Sport would have to look for a replacement to join Sebastien Bourdais and Ryan Cullen in the #10 ORECA 07.

Renger van der Zande stood in for Muller in the most recent round of the WEC at Fuji, which clashed with the Spa DTM round, and in theory could be called upon again for the season finale.

