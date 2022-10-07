Tickets Subscribe
Blomqvist returns to WEC in 2023 with United Autosports
WEC / Fuji Video

Fuji Full Access: Episode 3

The action ramps up ahead of the Fuji race in the third episode of the behind the scenes documentary on the FIA World Endurance Championship.

The latest episode starts with race day breaking, portraying the unique and enchanting atmosphere of the Japanese round at Fuji which is enriched by its fans and culture.

2014 WEC champion and expert commentator Anthony Davidson explains why racing in Japan is special, especially after the series has been unable to compete in the country since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and why the race remains a key event in the WEC calendar.

Focus then shifts to the pre-race preparations, starting with insight into how the Porsche GTE crews aim to start the race and attack from the off.

As the cars and drivers make their way to the pre-race grid ceremony, a mix of anticipation, nerves and enjoyment buzzes around – including a light moment between Jean-Eric Vergne, Antonio Felix da Costa and WEC safety car driver Pedro Couceiro.

After the tension builds for the start of the race, the action begins with onboards of each of the key contenders from every WEC class as the Fuji 6 Hours gets underway.

Watch the episode here and the full series on Motorsport.tv.

