Monza WEC: Glickenhaus fastest in FP3, Peugeot close behind

Romain Dumas followed up on his quickest time in the opening 90-minute practice period on Friday by propelling the solo Glickenhaus-Pipo 007 LMH to the head of the Hypercar pack just over halfway through Friday’s one-hour session.

Dumas went from sixth to first in the Hypercar class times during a three-lap run, a 1m36.813s giving him a margin of two tenths over Mikkel Jensen’s Peugeot 9X8.

The pair of Peugeots had blocked out the top two positions from early in the session until the improvement from Dumas, Jensen’s 1m37.020s just shading the 1m37.085s from Gustavo Menezes.

PLUS: Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination

Brendon Hartley ended up fourth in the best of the Toyotas with a 1m37.301s in the #8 GR010 HYBRID, which put him more than two tenths up on Kamui Kobayashi’s 1m37.546s in #7.

The Signatech-run Alpine-Gibson A480s brought up the rear of the Hypercar class with a 1m37.644s from Nicolas Lapierre, who was still within eight tenths of the pace.

Jonathan Aberdein took top spot in LMP2 for Jota ahead of the two WRT entries.

The South African jumped to first in the class times with a 1m38.904s aboard the #28 Jota ORECA-Gibson 07.

That gave him a margin of two tenths over the 1m39.097s set by Robin Frijns in the #31 WRT entry, which was five hundredths clear of the 1m39.147s recorded by Ferdinand Habsburg in the team’s sister car.

#28 Jota Oreca 07 - Gibson of Oliver Rasmussen, Edward Jones, Jonathan Aberdein Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Charles Milesi was only three thousandths behind in fourth position courtesy of a 1m39.150s in the Richard Mille Racing ORECA run by Signatech.

James Allen and Robert Kubica rounded out the top six in class aboard their respective ORECAs run by Algarve Pro Racing and Prema.

The three manufacturers in GTE Pro were separated by less than two tenths at the end of the session.

Nick Tandy ended up fastest for Chevrolet, his 1m45.902s aboard the solo Corvette C8.R giving him a margin of almost exactly one tenth over Michael Christensen in the best of the Manthey-run factory Porsche 911 RSRs.

The Danes’s 1m46.000s was in turn four hundredths up on the fastest of the two AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evos in which Alessandro Pier Guidi got down to a 1m46.041s.

The other AF Ferrari took fourth in GTE Pro in Antonio Fuoco’s hands, while Gianmaria Bruni was fifth in the second of the two Porsches.

Nick Cassidy went fastest in GTE Am right at the end of the session in the #54 AF Corse Ferrari.

His 1m47.676s pushed the Dempsey Proton Porsche in which Harry Tincknell had earlier managed a 1m47.823s down to second position.

Qualifying for Sunday’s Monza 6 Hours, round four of the 2022 WEC, begins at 5:50pm local time on Saturday.

Monza WEC FP3 results