Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / NASCAR's Garage 56 Le Mans team "has a lot of work to do" after Button test debut
WEC News

Kubica, Deletraz switch to WRT for 2023 WEC season

Ex-Formula 1 racer Robert Kubica and Louis Deletraz will both race for the WRT LMP2 team in the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship.

Jamie Klein
By:
Kubica, Deletraz switch to WRT for 2023 WEC season

Kubica and Deletraz both make the move across from the Prema squad, joining WRT's previously-announced silver-rated driver Rui Andrade at the wheel of the Belgian team's #41 Oreca 07-Gibson.

Sean Gelael is so far the only driver named for the #31 WRT entry.

Kubica contested his first full season in sportscar racing for WRT in 2021 in the European Le Mans Series, winning that year's title alongside Deletraz and Yifei Ye.

He and Deletraz joined Prema for the Italian squad's debut in the WEC last year, sharing a car with Lorenzo Colombo, but will now return to the WRT fold for the upcoming season that kicks off at Sebring in March.

Kubica's personal sponsor Orlen also switches its allegiance from Prema to WRT for 2023.

"I am very happy to be back in the WRT family and to be representing Orlen Team WRT, but this time in WEC, as we raced together and won the ELMS championship in car #41," said Kubica.

"It will be my third year with Louis, but my first with Rui, who I know well from the paddock and Louis has always spoken very highly of him from their time in IMSA together.

"It will be a big challenge to race in the WEC and of course at Le Mans, it would be nice to get one more lap this time, which we missed in 2021 when we lost the win in the last lap. We will stay focused, and we will work hard to achieve the best results possible!”

Kubica and Deletraz both drove for Prema last year

Kubica and Deletraz both drove for Prema last year

Deletraz adds another full season in the WEC to his previously-announced ELMS programme with Racing Team Turkey and his IMSA Endurance Cup deal with Acura squad Wayne Taylor Racing.

Andrade meanwhile stays on at WRT for a second season in the WEC after sharing a car last year with Norman Nato and Ferdinand Habsburg, winning a race at Monza.

WRT boss Vincent Vosse said: "I’m so pleased that we get to work with drivers who we know very well.

"Louis and Robert were a fundamental part of our 2021 successes, where they became ELMS champions in our first season with the LMP2, and we all remember the dramatic last lap at Le Mans, which showed just how competitive they are together!

"It’s great to see them teamed up with Rui, we are going for a maximum attack strategy with our line ups in the 2023 season.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
NASCAR's Garage 56 Le Mans team "has a lot of work to do" after Button test debut
Previous article

NASCAR's Garage 56 Le Mans team "has a lot of work to do" after Button test debut
Jamie Klein More
Jamie Klein
Le Mans winner Jani makes ELMS LMP2 switch after Porsche exit
European Le Mans

Le Mans winner Jani makes ELMS LMP2 switch after Porsche exit

Acura aces hope Daytona 24 1-2 changes Honda's Le Mans outlook Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA

Acura aces hope Daytona 24 1-2 changes Honda's Le Mans outlook

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful Plus
Super Formula

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful

Robert Kubica More
Robert Kubica
Kubica talking to Hypercar teams for 2023, 2024 WEC seasons
WEC

Kubica talking to Hypercar teams for 2023, 2024 WEC seasons

Kubica, Deletraz targeting Le Mans “revenge” with Prema
Le Mans

Kubica, Deletraz targeting Le Mans “revenge” with Prema

How Kubica found the answer to his own incredible F1 challenge Plus
Formula 1

How Kubica found the answer to his own incredible F1 challenge

Team WRT More
Team WRT
WRT critical of ex-Audi Sport boss for 'damage' to brand's image
GT

WRT critical of ex-Audi Sport boss for 'damage' to brand's image

Vanthoor, Weerts join BMW as 2023 works drivers
GT

Vanthoor, Weerts join BMW as 2023 works drivers

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood 24 Hours of Le Mans Plus
Le Mans

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Latest news

Ford remains committed to WRC amid F1 return
WRC WRC

Ford remains committed to WRC amid F1 return

Ford has stated that it remains committed to its programme in the World Rally Championship following confirmation of its return to Formula 1 as an engine supplier from 2026.

Dixon: Ganassi found two "big things" to improve IndyCar form
IndyCar IndyCar

Dixon: Ganassi found two "big things" to improve IndyCar form

Six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon says Chip Ganassi Racing has focused on improving its road course form after inconsistencies last season, and believes there has been breakthroughs for 2023.

Armstrong feels “confident” adapting to “very natural” IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

Armstrong feels “confident” adapting to “very natural” IndyCar

Chip Ganassi Racing rookie Marcus Armstrong says he already feels confident in an IndyCar, after just two days of testing ahead of the 2023 season.

FIA reveals six F1 engine suppliers signed up for 2026
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA reveals six F1 engine suppliers signed up for 2026

The FIA has revealed that six manufacturers have signed up for the next generation of Formula 1 engine regulations starting in 2026, including Red Bull Ford, Audi and Honda.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Plus

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

OPINION: There is plenty of excitement over the glut of manufacturers tackling the Hypercar class of the World Endurance Championship this season. The selection committee is set to face headaches over who it decides to admit and who gets turned away from the 2023 entry list, but history tells us that the smaller entrants have a place

WEC
Jan 9, 2023
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Plus

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Plus

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

OPINION: Fresh from hosting a controversial 2022 football World Cup, Qatar has added its name to the 2024 World Endurance Championship calendar. Although questions may be asked about its presence on the calendar, is it simply the price to pay for having a healthy racing championship?

WEC
Dec 21, 2022
How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title Plus

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

Toyota #8 trio Brendon Hartley, Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa outscored their rivals in the last season before the World Endurance Championship’s top class gets ultra-competitive. Here's how their Hypercar battle with Alpine and the remaining class tussles played out in LMP2, GTE Pro and GTE Am

WEC
Dec 5, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Plus

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.