Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Glickenhaus convinced Monza WEC win was still on despite penalty Next / Corvette achieved “impossible” fuel mileage for WEC Monza win
WEC / Monza News

Kobayashi: Toyota would've lost to Alpine even without WEC Monza clash

Toyota's Kamui Kobayashi feels his contact with the race-winning Alpine in Sunday's FIA World Endurance Championship race at Monza did not ultimately impact the final outcome.

Jamie Klein
By:
Kobayashi: Toyota would've lost to Alpine even without WEC Monza clash

Kobayashi and his team-mates aboard the #7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid, Jose Maria Lopez and Mike Conway, finished a distant third as a result of damage sustained in the incident along Monza's start/finish straight with the Alpine A480-Gibson Matthieu Vaxiviere late in the penultimate hour.

Vaxiviere, Nicolas Lapierre and Andre Negrao survived the clash unscathed and went on to take a second win of the WEC season and extend their championship lead in the process.

Kobayashi was running side-by-side with Vaxiviere in the battle for the lead when he moved across on the French driver, the right-rear tyre of the Toyota deflating immediately as it touched the Alpine's front-left.

The Toyota team principal was able to get the car back to the pits for the tyre and damaged rear bodywork to be replaced, but the time lost and a subsequent 90-second stop/go penalty dropped the #7 car two laps off the lead, and behind the second-placed #8 machine.

But Kobayashi reckons that he was fighting a losing battle against the Alpine and that second and third was the best Toyota could have hoped for.

“We tried our best to get the win but it was not enough today and we missed the opportunity," commented Kobayashi. "Two cars on the podium is the best we could manage.

"In my stint, I struggled a bit in terms of pace. I tried to retain our position and we took a strategic choice not to change tyres at my pit stop. That gave us track position but I started to lose pace. Then I had contact with the Alpine so we had damage, lost a lap and then had the penalty.

"At the end of the day I don’t think it really changed our final position. We weren’t quite good enough today so we need more for the next race."

 

Third place at Monza leaves the #7 Toyota crew's title defence hopes hanging by a thread, as Kobayashi, Lopez and Conway now trail by 30 points with only two races left to go at Fuji and Bahrain.

"We want to win both world championships so we need to win at Fuji," Kobayashi added. "There is a lot of competition in Hypercar now so it will be very challenging, but this is great for the fans and we enjoy it.

"We still have a chance with both cars and we will not give up.”

The Le Mans 24 Hours-winning #8 Toyota crew of Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa faces a more manageable 10-point deficit to Alpine after finish second at Monza.

Read Also:

But Hirakawa, who was in the car for the closing stages and had a close call of his own with Vaxiviere along the start/finish straight at one point, admitted to frustration at the team's defeat by a margin of just 2.7 seconds.

It followed the #8 car coming back into contention after losing ground with a braking regen issue that hampered Buemi's stint.

“I am a bit disappointed to be second because I tried everything to get the win," said Hirakawa. "The team reacted really well to the issue which Seb [Buemi] had and thanks to their efforts we were not so far behind and had the chance to come back into the race after the safety car.

"I was always very close to the Alpine but I couldn’t quite make it, which was frustrating.

"We only have two races remaining and the next one is our home track. We have to finish ahead of the Alpine to win the world championship so the goal is clear."

shares
comments

Related video

Glickenhaus convinced Monza WEC win was still on despite penalty
Previous article

Glickenhaus convinced Monza WEC win was still on despite penalty
Next article

Corvette achieved “impossible” fuel mileage for WEC Monza win

Corvette achieved “impossible” fuel mileage for WEC Monza win
Jamie Klein More
Jamie Klein
ByKolles LMH a “better piece of engineering” than LMP1 car
WEC

ByKolles LMH a “better piece of engineering” than LMP1 car

Ogier drops out of Richard Mille WEC squad, Chatin steps in
WEC

Ogier drops out of Richard Mille WEC squad, Chatin steps in

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful Plus
Super Formula

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful

Kamui Kobayashi More
Kamui Kobayashi
Kobayashi: Le Mans organisers didn’t want Alpine LMP1 to win 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Kobayashi: Le Mans organisers didn’t want Alpine LMP1 to win

Hartley: Le Mans 24 Hours pole special for beating “Mr Qualifying” Kobayashi 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Hartley: Le Mans 24 Hours pole special for beating “Mr Qualifying” Kobayashi

Kobayashi: Caterham's new dream chaser Plus
Formula 1

Kobayashi: Caterham's new dream chaser

More
Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
Toyota says Le Mans distance record now “impossible” to beat 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Toyota says Le Mans distance record now “impossible” to beat

Hartley: Third Le Mans 24 win just as sweet as first with Porsche 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Hartley: Third Le Mans 24 win just as sweet as first with Porsche

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Spa-Francorchamps Plus
WEC

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

Latest news

WRT's Habsburg 'repaid Le Mans debt' with Monza WEC win
WEC WEC

WRT's Habsburg 'repaid Le Mans debt' with Monza WEC win

Porsche "barely had a chance" against Corvette, Ferrari in Monza WEC
WEC WEC

Porsche "barely had a chance" against Corvette, Ferrari in Monza WEC

How Glickenhaus implosion helped Alpine to Monza glory on Peugeot's debut
WEC WEC

How Glickenhaus implosion helped Alpine to Monza glory on Peugeot's debut

Corvette achieved “impossible” fuel mileage for WEC Monza win
WEC WEC

Corvette achieved “impossible” fuel mileage for WEC Monza win

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Plus

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination Plus

Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination

OPINION: Peugeot will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend with the 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar that has ignored design conventions by eschewing a rear wing. Its distinctive look will help sportscar racing appeal to fresh audiences as a new golden era is ushered in

WEC
Jul 7, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Plus

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Autosport hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Plus

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round

WEC
Jun 1, 2022
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Plus

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
The Chinese sportscar protege targeting a path to the top with Porsche Plus

The Chinese sportscar protege targeting a path to the top with Porsche

Yifei Ye came within one lap of winning the LMP2 class on his Le Mans 24 Hours debut last year, and his eye-catching 2021 has gained Porsche’s interest. With the German manufacturer preparing for a return to the top tier, the Chinese youngster is on the path to join it

WEC
Apr 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.