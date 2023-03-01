Subscribe
WEC / Sebring News

Jota reveals Hertz Porsche WEC livery and partnership with NFL legend Brady

The Jota team has unveiled the livery in which its Porsche 963 will race in this year’s World Endurance Championship and announced a partnership with NFL legend Tom Brady.

Gary Watkins
By:
Jota reveals Hertz Porsche WEC livery and partnership with NFL legend Brady

The reigning WEC LMP2 champion team has taken the wraps off the colour scheme it will utilise under the Hertz Team Jota banner when it joins the Hypercar car class at round three at Spa with Antonio Felix da Costa, Will Stevens and Yifei Ye driving.

A show car has been liveried in what is being billed as Hertz racing gold, prior to the arrival of its race car just ahead of the Spa 6 Hours on 29 April.

The colour scheme was designed by the Singer Group, which produces ‘re-imagined’ Porsche 911s based on 1970s and ’80s chassis and is one of the sponsors of the Jota 963.

Singer’s logo features on the car along with that of clothing partner Brady, the company co-founded by record-breaking Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

The new colours will make their debut at the Sebring 1000 Miles 2023 WEC season-opener on 17 March when an LMP2 ORECA-Gibson 07 will be fielded under the Hertz Team Jota name.

Stevens and Ye will race the car along with Porsche Formula E test and reserve driver David Beckmann, who will be the mandatory silver-rated driver in the car.

The ex-Formula 2 racer will also drive the Hertz-liveried P2 car at Portimao on 16 April, although which two of the three Hypercar drivers he will share has yet to be disclosed.

Jota directors Sam Hignett and David Clark said in a joint statement: “As a team, we have demonstrated our abilities to perform securing 10 podiums in the past nine years of the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Jota Porsche 963

Jota Porsche 963

Photo by: Jota Sport

“Thanks to the support of our new partners, we’re stepping up to the Hypercar class and Hertz Team Jota will be competing against some of the world’s largest automotive manufacturers.

“We have a strong, experienced team and, as one of the few private entries into the class, we’re keeping the spirit of Le Mans alive and looking forward to getting out on track.”

Brady said: “I have been a big fan of motor racing for a long time, and for Brady to now be a part of Hertz Team Jota as the future of motorsport apparel and design is an incredibly exciting opportunity.”

