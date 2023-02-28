Subscribe
Previous / Peugeot close to "acceptable" reliability with WEC Hypercar Next / Glickenhaus 2023 line-up revealed on WEC Sebring entry list
WEC News

Isotta Fraschini reveals new Hypercar with aim of 2023 WEC debut

The revived Italian Isotta Fraschini marque has revealed the Le Mans Hypercar that is on course to race in the World Endurance Championship this year. 

Gary Watkins
By:
Isotta Fraschini reveals new Hypercar with aim of 2023 WEC debut

The Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 Competizione, which will be raced in partnership with the British Vector Sport team, was unveiled on Tuesday at the Automobile Club Milano. 

The reveal of the car developed by Michelotto Engineering means the marque has met its stated target of completing the car by the end of February. 

Isotta director of motorsport Claudio Berro said: "Today, we are exactly where we predicted four months ago when we announced that Isotta Fraschini would be back and that it would do so, according to tradition, with a racing car. 

"The Tipo 6 LMH Competizione is now in its complete and real configuration, and the intention for the 2023 season remains to compete in the WEC on a race-by-race basis as soon as the car is homologated by the FIA. 

"In the meantime, we will be grinding kilometres together with Vector Sport to be ready as soon as possible."

Tipo 6 LMH Competizione

Tipo 6 LMH Competizione

Photo by: Isotta Fraschini

A plan to give the Tipo 6 Competizione a debut on home ground at the Monza WEC round in early July was outlined by Berro to Autosport earlier this year. 

The latest LMH is powered by a twin-turbo three-litre V6 developed for Isotta by HWA Engineering in Germany and a front-axle hybrid system supplied by Bosch. 

The aerodynamics have been developed in the Williams wind tunnel and the chassis and bodywork produced by ARS Technologies, a leading composite company in Italy. 

Isotta has also laid out a blueprint to become a legitimate automotive manufacturer. 

Tipo 6 LMH Competizione

Tipo 6 LMH Competizione

Photo by: Isotta Fraschini

The Competizione will be one of three versions of the Tipo 6: there will also be a track-day version of the car known as the Pista and a road car to be called the Strada. 

Customer versions of the LMH will also be made available.

Read Also:

Isotta president Alessandro Fassini, a former World Rally Championship driver, announced a €100 million (£88 million) investment in the Isotta brand at the launch, as well as plans to build a total of 50 Tipo 6s over a five-year period. 

A new two-seater super-sportscar is also under development by Isotta for 2026. 

Tipo 6 LMH Competizione

Tipo 6 LMH Competizione

Photo by: Isotta Fraschini

shares
comments

Peugeot close to "acceptable" reliability with WEC Hypercar

Glickenhaus 2023 line-up revealed on WEC Sebring entry list
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Jota reveals Hertz Porsche WEC livery and partnership with NFL legend Brady

Jota reveals Hertz Porsche WEC livery and partnership with NFL legend Brady

WEC
Sebring

Jota reveals Hertz Porsche WEC livery and partnership with NFL legend Brady Jota reveals Hertz Porsche WEC livery and partnership with NFL legend Brady

Glickenhaus 2023 line-up revealed on WEC Sebring entry list

Glickenhaus 2023 line-up revealed on WEC Sebring entry list

WEC
Sebring

Glickenhaus 2023 line-up revealed on WEC Sebring entry list Glickenhaus 2023 line-up revealed on WEC Sebring entry list

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

More
Isotta Fraschini
Isotta Fraschini aiming for Monza WEC debut after entry rejected

Isotta Fraschini aiming for Monza WEC debut after entry rejected

WEC

Isotta Fraschini aiming for Monza WEC debut after entry rejected Isotta Fraschini aiming for Monza WEC debut after entry rejected

Revived Isotta Fraschini partners with Vector Sport for WEC Hypercar bid

Revived Isotta Fraschini partners with Vector Sport for WEC Hypercar bid

WEC

Revived Isotta Fraschini partners with Vector Sport for WEC Hypercar bid Revived Isotta Fraschini partners with Vector Sport for WEC Hypercar bid

Isotta Fraschini close to finalising plans for 2023 WEC programme

Isotta Fraschini close to finalising plans for 2023 WEC programme

WEC

Isotta Fraschini close to finalising plans for 2023 WEC programme Isotta Fraschini close to finalising plans for 2023 WEC programme

Latest news

“Flawed” IMSA BoP sparks WEC switch for Porsche GTD racer Hardwick

“Flawed” IMSA BoP sparks WEC switch for Porsche GTD racer Hardwick

IMSA IMSA

“Flawed” IMSA BoP sparks WEC switch for Porsche GTD racer Hardwick “Flawed” IMSA BoP sparks WEC switch for Porsche GTD racer Hardwick

How Liberty is "playing long game" to help F1 teams make money

How Liberty is "playing long game" to help F1 teams make money

F1 Formula 1

How Liberty is "playing long game" to help F1 teams make money How Liberty is "playing long game" to help F1 teams make money

Ekstrom replaces injured Sainz for Extreme E season

Ekstrom replaces injured Sainz for Extreme E season

EXTE Extreme E

Ekstrom replaces injured Sainz for Extreme E season Ekstrom replaces injured Sainz for Extreme E season

Why F1's midfield looks too close to call

Why F1's midfield looks too close to call

F1 Formula 1

Why F1's midfield looks too close to call Why F1's midfield looks too close to call

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Autosport Staff

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Plus
Plus
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
French GP
Stephen Mosley

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.