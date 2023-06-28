Subscribe
Previous / WRT completes first test with BMW Hypercar for WEC 2024 programme
WEC / Monza News

Glickenhaus line-up finalised in revised Monza WEC entry list

Nathanael Berthon will remain with the Glickenhaus Hypercar team for the Monza round of the World Endurance Championship next month. 

Gary Watkins
By:
#709 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007 of Franck Mailleux, Nathanael Berthon, Esteban Gutierrez

The Frenchman joined the US entrant for this month’s Le Mans 24 Hours WEC round to drive the additional Glickenhaus 007 Le Mans Hypercar entered for the French enduro. 

He has moved over to the team’s solo full-season WEC entry to drive alongside Romain Dumas and Olivier Pla for the Monza 6 Hours on 9 July, as shown by a revised entry list published on Wednesday.

Berthon takes the place of Ryan Briscoe, who also stepped down for the Spa round in April when Franck Mailleux returned to the line-up ahead of Le Mans. 

The Vanwall Racing entry in Hypercar will be driven by Esteban Guerrieri, Tristan Vautier and Joao Paulo de Oliveira, who has been brought in following Tom Dillmann’s decision to leave the team post-Le Mans. 

The Hypercar entry stands at 13 cars with the addition of the Proton Competition Porsche 963 LMDh to be driven by Neel Jani, Gianmaria Bruni and Harry Tincknell.

The NorthWest AMR Aston Martin is missing from the entry list, reducing the grid to 36 cars. 

Series stalwart Paul Dalla Lana’s entry with an Aston Martin Vantage GTE was taken over by the US Heart of Racing team for Spa after the Canadian’s decision to retire from racing with immediate effect.

Start action

Start action

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Monza clashes with the IMSA SportsCar Championship event at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park (formerly Mosport), at which Heart of Racing and its drivers will be competing. 

The date conflict also means that United Autosports LMP2 drivers Tom Blomqvist and Filipe Albuquerque will be absent from Monza. 

They will be replaced in the British team’s pair of ORECA-Gibson 07s by Giedo van der Garde and Ben Hanley respectively, as was the case earlier in the season at Portimao.

Read Also:

Mathias Beche again subs in the #63 Prema ORECA for Mirko Bortolotti, who will be on duty for the SSR Performance Lamborghini team at the Norisring DTM round. 

Kei Cozzolino will race the Kessel Ferrari 488 GTE Evo backed by his former employer in SUPER GT in Japan, CarGuy Racing. 

He will race alongside Takeshi Kimura and Scott Huffaker, having driven Kessel’s additional Le Mans entry earlier this month.

Team-mates for Matteo Cairoli in the #56 Project 1 Porsche 911 RSR have yet to be named.

Practice for Monza, round five of the 2023 WEC, begins on Friday, 7 July.

shares
comments

WRT completes first test with BMW Hypercar for WEC 2024 programme
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
WRT completes first test with BMW Hypercar for WEC 2024 programme

WRT completes first test with BMW Hypercar for WEC 2024 programme

WEC

WRT completes first test with BMW Hypercar for WEC 2024 programme WRT completes first test with BMW Hypercar for WEC 2024 programme

FIA launches new electric GT category

FIA launches new electric GT category

GT
Ford Mustang GT3 unveil

FIA launches new electric GT category FIA launches new electric GT category

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Latest news

F1 strategy explained: What’s an undercut, overcut, a DRS train and more

F1 strategy explained: What’s an undercut, overcut, a DRS train and more

F1 Formula 1

F1 strategy explained: What’s an undercut, overcut, a DRS train and more F1 strategy explained: What’s an undercut, overcut, a DRS train and more

UK “unlikely” to secure 2024 WRC round, Argentina vying for Americas spot

UK “unlikely” to secure 2024 WRC round, Argentina vying for Americas spot

WRC WRC

UK “unlikely” to secure 2024 WRC round, Argentina vying for Americas spot UK “unlikely” to secure 2024 WRC round, Argentina vying for Americas spot

The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status

The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1

The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status

FIA tweaks F1 sprint qualifying tyres rules to avoid inters farce

FIA tweaks F1 sprint qualifying tyres rules to avoid inters farce

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

FIA tweaks F1 sprint qualifying tyres rules to avoid inters farce FIA tweaks F1 sprint qualifying tyres rules to avoid inters farce

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Plus
Plus
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
Garage 56 Sebring testing
Gary Watkins

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans

The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Plus
Plus
WEC
Portimao
Gary Watkins

The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans

How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory

How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Autosport Staff

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe