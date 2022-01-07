Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Alpine resigned to another "compromise" season in WEC
WEC News

LMP2 title-challenger Gelael switches to WRT for 2022 WEC

By:

World Endurance Championship LMP2 runners-up Stoffel Vandoorne, Tom Blomqvist and Sean Gelael are set to switch from Jota to the title-winning WRT squad for the new season.

LMP2 title-challenger Gelael switches to WRT for 2022 WEC

Autosport has learned that the Gelael family is moving its funding from Jota to the Belgian WRT squad, which is expanding its WEC programme to two ORECA-Gibson 07s in 2022.

Former Formula 2 driver Gelael will be one of the drivers, though it is not yet clear whether friends Vandoorne and Blomqvist will again join him.

WRT boss Vincent Vosse would only confirm that the team had filed two WEC entries ahead of the closing date on Friday, but insisted he had yet to finalise the driver line-up in either car.

"We are still working with the Gelaels and we hope to confirm drivers in the next few weeks," he told Autosport.

Vosse outlined a hope for Robin Frijns and Ferdinand Habsburg, P2 co-champions last year with Charles Milesi, to remain part of the WEC set-up for the new season.

"We are working on that and I hope it will be the case, but it is not something I can confirm yet."

#28 Jota Oreca 07 Gibson: Sean Gelael, Stoffel Vandoorne, Tom Blomqvist

#28 Jota Oreca 07 Gibson: Sean Gelael, Stoffel Vandoorne, Tom Blomqvist

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

WRT will need a new silver-rated driver, mandated by the class rules, for the championship-winning car because Milesi has been upgraded to gold for the new season.

"Circumstances have taken us in different directions, unfortunately," said Vosse.

WRT is looking increasingly unlikely to defend the European Le Mans Series title it won with Robert Kubica, Louis Deletraz and Yifei Ye in 2021.

"It is not decided yet, but it will be very difficult to do the ELMS as well as running two cars in the WEC," said Vosse.

"I'm not sure it makes sense."

Read Also:

Kubica and Deletraz are unlikely to be part of the WRT set-up in the coming season and are known to have tested for Prema Powerteam late last year as the Italian operation began its preparations for its P2 entry with a single ORECA in each of the WEC and the ELMS.

Jota will still run two cars in the WEC despite the departure of Gelael.

Team boss Sam Hignett confirmed that Roberto Gonzalez and Antonio Felix da Costa will continue with the team, together with an as-yet-undecided team-mate to replace the retired Anthony Davidson.

The WEC entry list should be published next week ahead of the departure in 10 days' time of the cars by sea freight for the opening round of the series at Sebring on March 18.

Teams were required to nominate one driver per car with their entries.

shares
comments

Related video

Alpine resigned to another "compromise" season in WEC
Previous article

Alpine resigned to another "compromise" season in WEC
Load comments
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
KCMG set for Daytona 24 Hours debut with Porsche factory support
IMSA

KCMG set for Daytona 24 Hours debut with Porsche factory support

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers Plus
General

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Garage 59 returns to McLaren for 2022 GT3 campaigns
GT

Garage 59 returns to McLaren for 2022 GT3 campaigns

Latest news

LMP2 title-challenger Gelael switches to WRT for 2022 WEC
WEC WEC

LMP2 title-challenger Gelael switches to WRT for 2022 WEC

Alpine resigned to another "compromise" season in WEC
WEC WEC

Alpine resigned to another "compromise" season in WEC

Duval aware Peugeot won't match Toyota from the outset
WEC WEC

Duval aware Peugeot won't match Toyota from the outset

Ex-F1 driver Nasr heads Porsche's LMDh charge for 2023
WEC WEC

Ex-F1 driver Nasr heads Porsche's LMDh charge for 2023

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why an F1-snubbed British world champion has no regrets in retirement Plus

Why an F1-snubbed British world champion has no regrets in retirement

He may not have won the Le Mans 24 Hours - falling agonisingly short in 2016 - and didn't get the opportunities in Formula 1 his talents merited. But after calling time on his professional career last month, Anthony Davidson says his pride in his performances with Peugeot and Toyota in LMP1 mean more than the results he achieved

WEC
Dec 17, 2021
Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021 Plus

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021

Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez scored a second successive World Endurance Championship title in the #7 Toyota, as its new Le Mans Hypercar went unbeaten. Autosport recaps how each of the four classes in the 2021 season were won and picks out the best LMH and GTE drivers

WEC
Nov 28, 2021
The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Plus

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

OPINION: The deeply unsatisfying ending to a brilliant World Endurance Championship GTE Pro battle in Bahrain had Ferrari provisionally heading back from the desert as the victor. But Porsche plans to appeal the outcome, which rests on a number of confusing elements that have yet to be satisfactorily explained

WEC
Nov 9, 2021
How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint Plus

How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint

The Ferrari versus Porsche fight for the World Endurance Championship's GTE Pro title had been a finely-poised affair, right up until Alessandro Pier Guidi's punt on Michael Christensen in the closing stages of the Bahrain 8 Hours handed Ferrari a provisional title, pending Porsche's appeal. Here's how the controversy played out

WEC
Nov 8, 2021
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Plus

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
How the #7 Toyota squad moved closer to clinching WEC's 2021 title Plus

How the #7 Toyota squad moved closer to clinching WEC's 2021 title

In the penultimate round of the 2021 World Endurance Championship, a better run of tyre wear for Mike Conway, Jose Maria Lopez and Kamui Kobayashi brought the Toyota trio its third win from five events, as the #7 squad put one hand on the title. Here's how the first of the WEC's two Bahrain enduros played out

WEC
Nov 1, 2021
The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert Plus

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert

It's 50 years since Jo Siffert was killed in his prime at Brands Hatch. The Swiss scored just two world championship wins in a Formula 1 career spent largely with privateer teams, but showed on numerous occasions in single-seaters and in sportscars with Porsche that he could beat any of the best drivers of his era given the right equipment

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2021
Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood Plus

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Team WRT has been at the forefront of GT racing for years and made a successful move to prototypes for 2021, capped by an LMP2 win on its Le Mans debut. It could've been even better had the race been one lap shorter, when its cars ran 1-2, but the stranger-than-fiction reality has spurred the team to reach greater heights

Le Mans
Oct 16, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.