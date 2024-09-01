Cadillac: Austin our best chance of a podium in WEC 2024
Alex Lynn reckons Cadillac has reasons to be optimistic about its home race, after qualifying a strong third behind two Ferraris
Cadillac driver Alex Lynn believes that the US marque has its best chance of the season of making it onto the World Endurance Championship podium at Austin this weekend.
The Briton expressed confidence that the Caddy V-Series.R LMDh run by Chip Ganassi Racing he shares with Earl Bamber can post its most competitive showing this year after qualifying third behind two Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercars.
Asked by Autosport if he thinks Cadillac is closer to the pace than at any time this season in the WEC, he replied: “I think we are.
“Our long-run pace is up there with Ferrari and Toyota.
“I say yes with caution because in previous races we’ve seen good pace over a stint in practice and then it hasn’t worked out that way in the race.
“But we feel very good about the race: the car has a good flow about it, and we can brake late and overtake.
“Our straightline speed seems good, better than at Interlagos [in July], which is important, big time.”
Lynn stated that it was time Cadillac “nailed a good result” in the WEC this year after qualifying in the top four in the previous three races.
#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Alex Lynn
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
The solo Ganassi entry’s best result came with fourth place first time out at Qatar in March which was lost when the car was disqualified as the strakes on the rear diffuser were found to be higher than was homologated and misaligned as the result of manufacturing irregularities.
That means the Cadillac’s top result of the season so far came at the Le Mans 24 Hours when Lynn, Bamber and Alex Palou, who joined them for the double-points WEC round, ended up seventh.
“We want to have a raceday we can be proud of; we haven’t done that this season,” Lynn added.
Lynn’s third place on the grid behind factory Ferrari driver Antonio Giovinazzi and Robert Kubica in the 499P run as a satellite entry by the factory AF Corse team came after he went for a second run in the Hyperpole session.
He initially set 1m50.836s before getting down to 1m50.680s to jump up from fifth.
Lynn admitted that he was “happy with my lap until I saw that the Ferrari had done 1m50.3s”.
“I did a cool down lap and threw everything I had at it, full risk, and luckily found about a tenth and a half,” he said.
The Lone Star Le Mans six-hour race at Austin kicks off at 13:00 local time in Texas.
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Cadillac confirms two-driver Hypercar line-up as Imola WEC entry list announced
Friday favourite: How Laguna Seca charmed an IMSA rookie
Cadillac can fight for Bahrain WEC podium after Fuji disaster, say drivers
Cadillac has no plans for customer Hypercars in WEC or IMSA
The Hypercar graining challenge that could decide the WEC’s Qatar opener
Palou to make Le Mans debut as third driver of Cadillac's WEC entry
Latest news
Bagnaia furious with Alex Marquez: "He didn't stop accelerating until he threw me off"
Norris: Piastri's Monza F1 pass "way too close for comfort"
McLaren wants 'Papaya Rules' review on Piastri/Norris lap-one move
Gasly wants "unfair" Magnussen race ban reversed
Autosport Plus
How a recurring strength aided Toyota's WEC Interlagos domination
How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"
How Ferrari overcame multiple threats to defend its Le Mans crown
Le Mans 2024: The team by team guide
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments