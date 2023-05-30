Alpine to reveal its 2024 LMDh contender at Le Mans
Alpine will reveal the LMDh car with which it will return to the World Endurance Championship’s Hypercar class in 2024 at next month’s Le Mans 24 Hours.
Christened the Alpine A110 R Le Mans, the ORECA LMP2-based hybrid contender will be revealed on 7 June at the Circuit de la Sarthe ahead of the centenary edition of the French endurance classic.
It will succeed the Alpine A480-Gibson with which the French manufacturer competed in the WEC in 2021-22, before returning to the LMP2 class this year with an ORECA 07.
The A480 was an ORECA-built car originally designed for the defunct Rebellion Racing team, meaning the A100 R Le Mans will be the first Hypercar that will be manufactured directly by Alpine - although it will be based on ORECA's next-generation LMP2 chassis as part of the LMDh regulations.
Alpine intends to run two cars in the WEC next year, when the Hypercar field will be bolstered further by entries from Lamborghini and BMW.
Details about the Alpine A110 R Le Mans are spare at the moment, but executive director Bruno Famin revealed last year that it won’t use an F1 engine as the base of its powertrain, citing high costs.
A spec-hybrid system from Bosch, Xtrac and Williams Advanced Engineering will be mated to the Alpine-designed internal combustion engine.
Insight: Inside the spec hybrid spine of LMDh cars
Alpine has elected to wait until the second year of the LMDh regulations to debut its car, having first announced plans for a WEC programme in October 2021.
#36 Alpine Elf Team Alpine A480 - Gibson of Andre Negrao, Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
It will be joined on the grid by LMDh cars from Porsche, Cadillac, BMW and Lamborghini as well as LMH cars built by Toyota, Porsche, Ferrari, Glickenhaus and Vanwall.
Alpine is expected to put all its focus on its Hypercar project next year, with its 2023 LMP2 programme thought to be a stopgap until its LMDh car was ready for 2024.
The LMP2 class will be dropped from the WEC anyway in 2024, although the ACO has promised 15 entries at next year’s Le Mans.
Alpine does not intend to race in the IMSA SportsCar Championship, where LMDh cars are also eligible to race in the GTP class as part of a unification of rules between the two series.
An Alpine/Renault car last took outright victory at Le Mans in 1978, when Jean-Pierre Jaussaud, Didier Pironi beat the Martini Porsche 936s in their V6-powered A442B.
Why Alpine's Monaco F1 result was "desperately needed"
Why Alpine's Monaco F1 result was "desperately needed" Why Alpine's Monaco F1 result was "desperately needed"
Gasly: Alpine closer to the pace in Monaco than any F1 race in 2023
Gasly: Alpine closer to the pace in Monaco than any F1 race in 2023 Gasly: Alpine closer to the pace in Monaco than any F1 race in 2023
The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms
The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms
Latest news
F1 and Sky to create bespoke F1 Hungarian GP coverage for children
F1 and Sky to create bespoke F1 Hungarian GP coverage for children F1 and Sky to create bespoke F1 Hungarian GP coverage for children
Leclerc: Left front tyres will be “crying” at revised Barcelona circuit
Leclerc: Left front tyres will be “crying” at revised Barcelona circuit Leclerc: Left front tyres will be “crying” at revised Barcelona circuit
F1 rivals will struggle to copy RB19 floor, says Red Bull
F1 rivals will struggle to copy RB19 floor, says Red Bull F1 rivals will struggle to copy RB19 floor, says Red Bull
How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks
How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans
How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans
The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans
How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory
How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?
Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.