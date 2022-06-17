Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Toyota says Le Mans distance record now “impossible” to beat Next / Nakajima to drive Group C Toyota raced by father at Le Mans Classic
WEC News

Alpine poised for LMP2 return for 2023 WEC season

Alpine has dropped the firmest hint yet that it will return to the LMP2 class for the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship season before it races an all-new LMDh contender.

Jamie Klein
By:
Co-author:
Basile Davoine
Alpine poised for LMP2 return for 2023 WEC season

The Renault-owned marque has been competing in the top class of the WEC for the past two seasons with the Alpine A480-Gibson, a grandfathered LMP1 design that previously raced as the Rebellion R-13.

However, the car had to be given special dispensation to race on in 2022 against the Le Mans Hypercars of Toyota, Glickenhaus and (from next month's Monza round) Peugeot, and will not be eligible to race in 2023, when new designs from Porsche, Ferrari and Cadillac are set to join the grid.

Alpine has already confirmed it is building a new LMDh contender around the next-gen ORECA LMP2 chassis, but this won't race until 2024.

Now Philippe Sinault, whose Signatech team operates the Alpine WEC programme, has made it clear that the French marque intends to race on in 2023 instead of taking a year out - which can only mean a return to LMP2.

"In 2023 we'll be there, and we'll compete for something, but not with this [LMP1] car and not in this category [Hypercar]," said Sinault. "To be clear, the plan is not yet determined, but it is quite easy to imagine.

"It's not quite worked out yet, but our goal is to be there on the grid and have things to celebrate."

Alpine scored its first WEC LMP2 title in 2016 with Nicolas Lapierre, Gustavo Menezes and Stephane Richelmi with an Oreca 05

Alpine scored its first WEC LMP2 title in 2016 with Nicolas Lapierre, Gustavo Menezes and Stephane Richelmi with an Oreca 05

Alpine has a record of success in the LMP2 division of the WEC, taking class wins in the Le Mans 24 Hours in 2016, '18 and '19, as well as championship titles in '16 and the 2018-19 'superseason'.

A return to the secondary prototype class would also enable Alpine to maintain its long-standing relationship with ORECA during the transition year before debuting its as-yet unnamed LMDh car.

Sinault added that he hopes to maintain its current driver line-up of Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere and Andre Negrao, who currently lead the WEC drivers' standings despite a troubled run at Le Mans last weekend that yielded fifth in the Hypercar class (fourth among cars entered for points).

"I'm lucky that it's very easy to manage with these three [drivers]," he said. "Really, it's a pleasure. That's why I had been fighting to return with the same trio this year.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Toyota says Le Mans distance record now “impossible” to beat
Previous article

Toyota says Le Mans distance record now “impossible” to beat
Next article

Nakajima to drive Group C Toyota raced by father at Le Mans Classic

Nakajima to drive Group C Toyota raced by father at Le Mans Classic
Jamie Klein More
Jamie Klein
ByKolles LMH a “better piece of engineering” than LMP1 car
WEC

ByKolles LMH a “better piece of engineering” than LMP1 car

Ogier drops out of Richard Mille WEC squad, Chatin steps in
WEC

Ogier drops out of Richard Mille WEC squad, Chatin steps in

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful Plus
Super Formula

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful

Signatech More
Signatech
Kobayashi: Le Mans organisers didn’t want Alpine LMP1 to win 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Kobayashi: Le Mans organisers didn’t want Alpine LMP1 to win

Alpine rues "incredibly frustrating" Le Mans gremlins 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Alpine rues "incredibly frustrating" Le Mans gremlins

Alpine gets power reduction in late Le Mans BoP change 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Alpine gets power reduction in late Le Mans BoP change

Latest news

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 2
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 2

Jota confident of challenging factory Porsche with customer LMDh car
WEC WEC

Jota confident of challenging factory Porsche with customer LMDh car

ByKolles LMH a “better piece of engineering” than LMP1 car
WEC WEC

ByKolles LMH a “better piece of engineering” than LMP1 car

Bruni not expecting Porsche LMDh seat, could look elsewhere
WEC WEC

Bruni not expecting Porsche LMDh seat, could look elsewhere

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Plus

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Autosport hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Plus

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round

WEC
Jun 1, 2022
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Plus

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
The Chinese sportscar protege targeting a path to the top with Porsche Plus

The Chinese sportscar protege targeting a path to the top with Porsche

Yifei Ye came within one lap of winning the LMP2 class on his Le Mans 24 Hours debut last year, and his eye-catching 2021 has gained Porsche’s interest. With the German manufacturer preparing for a return to the top tier, the Chinese youngster is on the path to join it

WEC
Apr 14, 2022
How WEC got off to a stormy start in 2022 as rulemakers dampen Toyota's dominance Plus

How WEC got off to a stormy start in 2022 as rulemakers dampen Toyota's dominance

Toyota’s stranglehold on the World Endurance Championship ended at the 2022 opener at Sebring, but all accusing eyes were on the Balance of Performance system as the key to the shake-up. Here's how it unfolded, to see Alpine celebrating under a stormy sky having blown away the defending champions

WEC
Mar 21, 2022
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Plus

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Team Penske is gearing up for its role in running Porsche’s LMDh programme from 2023 by entering this year's World Endurance Championship with an LMP2 car. Although the team is considering 2022 as a season to learn, it is no less serious about winning than ever - which should make the already fiercely competitive class even more so

WEC
Mar 17, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.