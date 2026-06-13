Le Mans 24 Hours Live Commentary and Updates
Minute-by-minute updates for the 2026 Le Mans 24 Hours
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At the front the #20 BMW has pulled out a couple of seconds on the #12 Cadillac in the lead, with the frontrunners largely settling down from what was, if we're honest, a very well behaved start to the race.
Nielsen in the #50 Ferrari has got by Juncadella in the #19 Genesis to move up to eighth place.
Hanson is struggling with rear grip and drive in the #83 Ferrari, but it cannot be that bad given as he said it he was overtaking the #007 Aston for 15th place.
The start of the 2026 Le Mans 24 Hours in photographic form.
Start: #12 Cadillac Hertz Team Jota Cadillac V-Series.R: Louis Deletraz, Will Stevens, Norman Nato, #15 BMW M Team WRT BMW M Hybrid V8: Kevin Magnussen, Raffaele Marciello, Dries Vanthoor
Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt
Tincknell has reported "no power and no grip" in the #007 Aston Martin Hypercars having dropped to 15th place. He's still ahead of last year's winner the #83 Ferrari and the two Peugeots so not a complete disaster.
In LMP2 the #28 IDEC Sport driven by van Uitert leads by half a second from Andlauer in the #30 Duqueine and the #4 APR driven by Quinn.
While in GT, the #27 Aston Martin with Drudi at the wheel is at the head of the field from the pair of Lexus cars: the #87 with Schmid at the wheel is second from Hawksworth in the #78.
At the end of the first lap Rast leads in the #20 BMW from the #12 Cadillac and the #15 BMW. No incidents to report with all 62 cars running untroubled.
The two factory Ferraris are on the move early on, with the #51 driven by Giovinazzi already up to seventh halfway around the opening lap. The sister #50 Ferrari is up to ninth, split by the #19 Genesis.
Into the first chicane down the Mulsanne straight and the #20 BMW takes the lead as Rast dives inside Stevens in the #12 Cadillac. Further back in fourth the #35 Alpine is in close contention.
Go! Go! Go! Stevens gets the jump on Magnussen at the start to lead in the #12 Cadillac and he is followed through by the #20 BMW. Magnussen is down to third in the#15 BMW. Everyone appears to get through the first few corners cleanly.
The 62-car train, led by the safety car, is winding down the Porsche curves so we are minutes away from the race start. Here we go...
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Also, if you have any questions you want us to answer during the race, let us know in the comments and we'll get through them once the race settles down. We've got all day.
Cavendish waves off the cars and the formation lap is under way. All 62 cars get away smoothly, so that's task number one completed without a hitch.
Not that the tension is showing in the cockpit of the #15 BMW polesitter, as a relaxed Kevin Magnussen sharpens his focus on the task at hand. He'll be aiming to hold off Will Stevens in the #12 Cadillac, with third-placed car #35 Alpine driven by Ferdinand Habsburg.
#15 BMW M Team WRT BMW M Hybrid V8: Kevin Magnussen, Raffaele Marciello, Dries Vanthoor
Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt
The grid has been cleared of mechanics, celebs and hangers on, and the three-minute board is shown. We're close to the start of the formation lap, as the tension cranks up a notch.
What we can confirm is the starting grid.
The #38 Cadillac had grabbed pole position on Thursday evening, only to lose it for a rules infringement, which meant that the honour was handed over to the #15 BMW, with the sister #12 Caddy joining it on the front row. Here's the full starting grid:
Grid
|Cla
|Team
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Time
|km/h
|1
|
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
|15
|K. Magnussen R. Marciello D. Vanthoor
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|
3'22.564
|242.163
|2
|
Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA HYPERCAR
|12
|L. Deletraz W. Stevens N. Nato
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|
+0.514
3'23.078
|241.550
|3
|
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
|35
|A. Felix da Costa C. Milesi F. Habsburg
|Alpine A424
|
+1.056
3'23.620
|240.907
|4
|
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
|20
|R. Frijns R. Rast S. Van Der Linde
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|
+1.200
3'23.764
|240.737
|5
|
Cadillac WTR HYPERCAR
|101
|R. Taylor J. Taylor F. Albuquerque
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|
+1.214
3'23.778
|240.720
|6
|
Genesis Magma Racing HYPERCAR
|19
|M. Jaminet P. Chatin D. Juncadella
|Genesis GMR-001
|
+1.259
3'23.823
|240.667
|7
|
Aston Martin THOR Team HYPERCAR
|009
|A. Riberas M. Sorensen R. De Angelis
|Aston Martin Valkyrie
|
+2.165
3'24.729
|239.602
|8
|
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
|51
|A. Pier Guidi J. Calado A. Giovinazzi
|Ferrari 499P
|
+2.517
3'25.081
|239.191
|9
|
Genesis Magma Racing HYPERCAR
|17
| A. Lotterer P. Derani
M. Jaubert
|Genesis GMR-001
|
+3.552
3'26.116
|237.990
|10
|
Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA HYPERCAR
|38
|S. Bourdais E. Bamber J. Aitken
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|
+4.301
3'26.865
|237.128
|View full results
So, what can we expect from the Le Mans 24 Hours this year? That is a harder question to answer than ever before, mostly because a certain something has been made a completely off-record topic. That's right: BoP.
Nobody truly knows what each manufacturer is carrying so the true pace is a little bit more shaded than in previous years of this era of Hypercar racing. We shouldn't even be talking about it here... whoops.
Cav greets Pierre Fillon, ACO big boss, and Sarah Bovy, this year's Grand Marshal, to exchange pleasantries and mark the end of this section of the pre-race pomp and ceremony.
The Cavalry Regiment of the Republican guard are trotting up the grid to the front row to hand over the French flag to this year's official starter: Sir Mark Cavendish. A motorsport fanatic, but more familiar on two wheels with pedal power, he takes the tricolore from the guards on horseback and waves it to the cheering crowd.
The good news is everyone is present and correct on the starting grid so the pre-race ceremonies can take place as planned. The Race start is at 4pm CET/3pm BST and just 24 hours later we'll find out the winners.
As is familiar with this era, we have the three classes to keep track of: Hypercar, LMP2 and GT with 62 cars in total fighting for the biggest prizes in motorsport.
The French national anthem, La Marseillaise, is played to mark the arrival of the overall winners' trophy to the front of the grid.
Here we go
Hello and welcome to our live text coverage of the 2026 Le Mans 24 Hours. One that nobody can predict and nobody wants to miss. We’ll get on to why and what to expect shortly, so settle in and get comfortable, we’ve got a long way to go.
By: Autosport staff