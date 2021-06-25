W Series Styria: Powell takes maiden pole ahead of Moore

The Brit, who finished third in the championship in 2019, set a 1m28.964s in her Racing X sponsored machine to top the timesheet at the Red Bull Ring.

It was her first pole in the series, which took 2020 off amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Powell took podiums at each of the four races she finished last season, with her maiden win coming at the season finale at Brands Hatch.

Fellow Brit Sarah Moore (Scuderia W) will start in second, finishing less than two-tenths behind her compatriot, with team-mate rookie Belen Garcia taking third place in the 30-minute qualifying session.

Last year’s runner-up Beitske Visser (M Forbes Motorsport) will start fourth, with Emma Kimilainen of Ecurie W in fifth, and Jessica Hawkins in her Racing X car in sixth.

Reigning champion Jamie Chadwick, driving for Veloce Racing, had been near the top of the charts and was first to break into the 1m29s, setting a 1m29.938s around halfway through the session, but finds herself eighth on the grid for Saturday’s race.

Kimilainen set a quick lap within the first five minutes of the session, putting in a 1m32.603s, but Powell went quicker by almost four-tenths on her second attempt.

Powell then broke into the 1m30s, but Williams F1 development driver Chadwick soon went quickest by six-hundredths with a 1m30.602s, opting for a clean track run rather than trying for a slipstream.

By the 10-minute mark, rookie Ayla Agren (M Forbes Motorsport) had gone quickest, setting a 1m30.374s, although she was quickly overtaken by Chadwick, who was almost two-tenths quicker.

Garcia took the top spot around the halfway mark, setting a 1m29.740s to knock the reigning champion off the top of the timesheet.

Fellow rookie Irina Sidorkova, driving for the W Series Academy team, also put in some impressive lap times, sitting in fourth position with 10 minutes to go just one-hundredth behind Chadwick.

Later in the session, Visser managed a 1m29.446s to put her second quickest, with the top 14 separated by just one second.

Powell took the top spot with seven minutes to go, with Moore in second and Visser in third in an order reminiscent of 2019.

W Series Styria qualifying results

Cla Nº Driver Entrant Time Gap 1 27 Alice Powell Racing X 1'28.964 2 26 Sarah Moore Scuderia W 1'29.141 0.177 3 22 Belén García Scuderia W 1'29.171 0.207 4 95 Beitske Visser M. Forbes Motorsport 1'29.212 0.248 5 7 Emma Kimiläinen Ecurie W 1'29.305 0.341 6 21 Jessica Hawkins Racing X 1'29.309 0.345 7 19 Marta Garcia Puma W Series Team 1'29.329 0.365 8 55 Jamie Chadwick Veloce Racing 1'29.333 0.369 9 5 F.Wohlwend Bunker Racing 1'29.428 0.464 10 17 Ayla Agren M. Forbes Motorsport 1'29.459 0.495 11 97 Bruna Tomaselli Veloce Racing 1'29.517 0.553 12 44 Abbie Eaton Ecurie W 1'29.602 0.638 13 54 Miki Koyama Sirin Racing 1'29.616 0.652 14 51 Irina Sidorkova W Series Academy 1'29.674 0.710 15 11 Vicky Piria Sirin Racing 1'29.679 0.715 16 32 Nerea Martí W Series Academy 1'29.711 0.747 17 37 Sabré Cook Bunker Racing 1'30.032 1.068 18 3 Gosia Rdest Puma W Series Team 1'30.337 1.373