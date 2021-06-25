Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Autosport Podcast: W Series 2021 preview with Chadwick and Coulthard
W Series / Spielberg Practice report

W Series Styria: Powell tops practice ahead of Visser

By:

Alice Powell topped the timesheet in the first W Series practice session of the season, leading from Beitske Visser and Sarah Moore.

W Series Styria: Powell tops practice ahead of Visser

The Brit, who finished third in the championship in 2019, finished fastest in her Racing X sponsored machine with a 1m29.278, set right at the end of the 30-minute session – the only practice of the weekend.

Visser (M Forbes Motorsport), who finished second overall in the inaugural season, had been quickest until she was beaten by Powell by two-tenths in the final minute, with Moore (Scuderia W) in third.

Reigning champion Jamie Chadwick, driving for Veloce Racing, finished in fourth, with Jessica Hawkins (Racing X) in fifth and Bunker Racing’s Fabienne Wohlwend in sixth. In-house team Scuderia W’s Belen Garcia was the highest-placed rookie in seventh.

Rookie Abbie Eaton was first out on track for Ecurie W, also an in-house team, keen to maximise her time in the car with just one practice session before qualifying this afternoon.

Her team-mate Emma Kimilainen set an early fast lap of 1m32.912s just five minutes into the session, before improving a few minutes later to a 1m29.867s, which would eventually place her eighth.

Halfway through the session, Chadwick was leading from Powell and Kimilainen, with Visser in fourth.
Moore moved up into third with ten minutes to go, setting a time just five-hundredths behind the leader, before going quickest with a 1m29.538, bumping Chadwick into second and Hawkins into third.

Visser then went quickest with less than five minutes to go, setting a 1m29.427s, before she was pipped to the top spot by Moore on a last-ditch flying lap.

Six cars had lap times deleted for exceeding track limits, an issue also encountered in the earlier Formula 1 first practice session.

W Series’ qualifying will take place at 3.30pm BST on Friday, before the 30-minute plus one lap race on Saturday afternoon, also at 3.30pm.

This is the series’ first weekend back on track in almost two years, after the 2020 season was cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

shares
comments

Related video

Autosport Podcast: W Series 2021 preview with Chadwick and Coulthard

Previous article

Autosport Podcast: W Series 2021 preview with Chadwick and Coulthard
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Styrian GP: Verstappen fastest from Gasly in opening practice session

1 h
2
Formula 1

Aston Martin signs Red Bull head of aero as new F1 technical director

1 h
3
Formula 1

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP

19 h
4
Formula 1

Horner: FIA clampdown could make F1 pitstops more dangerous

22 min
5
Formula 1

McLaren: "FIA has done the right thing" in F1 pitstop clampdown

26 min
Latest news
W Series Styria: Powell tops practice ahead of Visser
WS

W Series Styria: Powell tops practice ahead of Visser

31m
Autosport Podcast: W Series 2021 preview with Chadwick and Coulthard
WS

Autosport Podcast: W Series 2021 preview with Chadwick and Coulthard

21 h
Bond Muir: W Series has “come back stronger” with new team structure
WS

Bond Muir: W Series has “come back stronger” with new team structure

Jun 24, 2021
Why W Series' champion is taking nothing for granted ahead of its return Plus
WS

Why W Series' champion is taking nothing for granted ahead of its return

Jun 24, 2021
W Series introduces new team structure from this season
WS

W Series introduces new team structure from this season

Jun 24, 2021
More
Megan White
Bond Muir: W Series has “come back stronger” with new team structure Spielberg
W Series

Bond Muir: W Series has “come back stronger” with new team structure

Why W Series' champion is taking nothing for granted ahead of its return Plus
W Series

Why W Series' champion is taking nothing for granted ahead of its return

W Series introduces new team structure from this season
W Series

W Series introduces new team structure from this season

Trending Today

F1 Styrian GP: Verstappen fastest from Gasly in opening practice session
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Styrian GP: Verstappen fastest from Gasly in opening practice session

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP

Aston Martin signs Red Bull head of aero as new F1 technical director
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin signs Red Bull head of aero as new F1 technical director

McLaren: "FIA has done the right thing" in F1 pitstop clampdown
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren: "FIA has done the right thing" in F1 pitstop clampdown

Horner: FIA clampdown could make F1 pitstops more dangerous
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: FIA clampdown could make F1 pitstops more dangerous

What's behind Formula 1's latest Driver Performance graphic
Formula 1 Formula 1

What's behind Formula 1's latest Driver Performance graphic

Assen MotoGP: Vinales leads Espargaro, Rins in FP1
MotoGP MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Vinales leads Espargaro, Rins in FP1

W Series Styria: Powell tops practice ahead of Visser
W Series W Series

W Series Styria: Powell tops practice ahead of Visser

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why W Series' champion is taking nothing for granted ahead of its return Plus

Why W Series' champion is taking nothing for granted ahead of its return

W Series is back this weekend after a year away. This time it’s supporting F1, and reigning champion Jamie Chadwick is up for the challenge of taking another title - but knows with higher stakes will come even more motivated opposition

W Series
Jun 24, 2021
Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series Plus

Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series

W Series finally got off the ground in 2019 despite its critics and had expected to build on its momentum this season. Instead the COVID-19 crisis has put its plans on hold, but for the fledgling series it could prove a blessing in disguise

W Series
Jul 27, 2020
How Eaton's Grand Tour has led to single-seaters Plus

How Eaton's Grand Tour has led to single-seaters

Having triumphed in club motorsport, and landed a prominent TV driving role, Abbie Eaton has struggled with that problem so many aspiring drivers face: raising a budget. Now her career has taken a new direction after joining the W Series grid

W Series
May 10, 2020
The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise Plus

The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise

The first season of W Series can be considered a major motorsport success story, but at the same time certain elements of its philosophy were exposed as problems. For its second season, there's one issue in particular it needs to address

W Series
Jan 15, 2020
How Chadwick became motorsport's face of change Plus

How Chadwick became motorsport's face of change

From falling into motorsport "by accident" to becoming the first W Series champion, Jamie Chadwick's career success has shown motorsport's capacity for change and suggests the wait for another woman to race in Formula 1 could soon be over

W Series
Aug 22, 2019
What W Series must look like in 2020 Plus

What W Series must look like in 2020

While the first season of W Series can be regarded as successful, it must now capitalise on its strong debut and make the most of its opportunity to cement a long term future. Here are the steps it should take for 2020

W Series
Aug 19, 2019
The next mountain W Series must climb Plus

The next mountain W Series must climb

Through a controversial concept launch, one of its drivers making it into a Formula 1 role and format experiments coming under the glare of TV lenses, the W Series has made a promising start. But the second year will be its biggest test yet

W Series
Aug 2, 2019
The new stars emerging from W Series Plus

The new stars emerging from W Series

While the names fighting for the W Series title are familiar to the wider motorsport world, in their wake the all-female championship is bringing previously unknown drivers into the spotlight - and developing their abilities fast

W Series
Jul 3, 2019

Latest news

W Series Styria: Powell tops practice ahead of Visser
W Series W Series

W Series Styria: Powell tops practice ahead of Visser

Autosport Podcast: W Series 2021 preview with Chadwick and Coulthard
W Series W Series

Autosport Podcast: W Series 2021 preview with Chadwick and Coulthard

Bond Muir: W Series has “come back stronger” with new team structure
W Series W Series

Bond Muir: W Series has “come back stronger” with new team structure

Why W Series' champion is taking nothing for granted ahead of its return Plus
W Series W Series

Why W Series' champion is taking nothing for granted ahead of its return

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.