Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / W Series Silverstone: Powell leads Chadwick in Friday practice
W Series / Silverstone Race report

W Series Silverstone: Brit Powell takes pole for home event

By:

Alice Powell took pole position in W Series qualifying at her home round at Silverstone as part of the Formula 1 British Grand Prix support package.

W Series Silverstone: Brit Powell takes pole for home event

The Brit, driving for Racing X, went quickest during the 30-minute session with a time of 1m57.235s, repeatedly shaving tenths off her own personal bests to take the top spot for the second time so far this season.

The championship leader will start alongside Fabienne Wohlwend, the Bunker Racing driver recording her second equal best starting position in the series.

Reigning champion Jamie Chadwick will start third for Veloce Racing, with 2019 series runner-up Beitske Visser (M Forbes Motorsport) in fourth.

Ecurie W’s Emma Kimilainen starts fifth, with W Series Academy member Nerea Marti in sixth and Brits Sarah Moore (Scuderia W) and Abbi Pulling, making her W Series debut having been listed as a reserve, in seventh and eighth respectively.

Sabre Cook was first out on track in her Bunker Racing sponsored car, leading the pack out for the 30-minute qualifying session.

Chadwick went quickest as drivers posted their first flying laps, leading with a 1m59.336 ahead of Pulling, who was five tenths slower.

Ayla Agren was late to set a first lap in her M Forbes Motorsport car, eventually posting a time which put her in 16th place, before she shot up the timesheet to fifth with a 1m59.110s.

Just after the halfway mark, Powell took the top spot, setting a 1m57.831s – almost half a second faster than Chadwick in second.

The pair led from Kimilainen and Visser, the latter having not scored any points this year after two unfortunate races in Austria.

Wohlwend snatched pole with less than five minutes to go, posting a 1m57.597s – just two thousandths ahead of Powell – before the Brit recaptured the top spot minutes later by three tenths.

Abbie Eaton (Ecurie W) stopped for a ride height change with 12 minutes to go, gambling on a late stop to put her up to 12th, while Vicky Piria of Sirin Racing had a front wing change.

Jessica Hawkins, who completes the group of six Brits competing this weekend, qualified in tenth for Racing X.

W Series Silverstone qualifying

Cla Drivers Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Alice Powell 1'57.235  
2 Liechtenstein Fabienne Wohlwend 1'57.597 0.362
3 United Kingdom Jamie Chadwick 1'57.760 0.525
4 Netherlands Beitske Visser 1'57.939 0.704
5 Finland Emma Kimilainen 1'58.007 0.772
6 Nerea Martí 1'58.026 0.791
7 United Kingdom Sarah Moore 1'58.089 0.854
8 Abbi Pulling 1'58.202 0.967
9 Spain Marta Garcia 1'58.270 1.035
10 United Kingdom Jessica Hawkins 1'58.294 1.059
11 Belén García 1'58.416 1.181
12 United Kingdom Abbie Eaton 1'58.460 1.225
13 Italy Vicky Piria 1'58.548 1.313
14 Ayla Agren 1'58.626 1.391
15 Brazil Bruna Tomaselli 1'58.639 1.404
16 Irina Sidorkova 1'58.808 1.573
17 Japan Miki Koyama 1'58.857 1.622
18 United States Sabre Cook 1'59.420 2.185
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

W Series Silverstone: Powell leads Chadwick in Friday practice

Previous article

W Series Silverstone: Powell leads Chadwick in Friday practice
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

7 h
2
Formula 1

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

3 d
3
Formula 1

How the F1 drivers reacted to the 2022 car design reveal

6 h
4
Formula 1

Saudi Arabia contributes to £550m boost for McLaren Group

3 h
5
Formula 1

F1 British GP: Verstappen dominates Silverstone FP1 from Norris

2 h
Latest news
W Series Silverstone: Brit Powell takes pole for home event
WS

W Series Silverstone: Brit Powell takes pole for home event

1 h
W Series Silverstone: Powell leads Chadwick in Friday practice
WS

W Series Silverstone: Powell leads Chadwick in Friday practice

7 h
W Series Austria: Chadwick dominates second Spielberg race
WS

W Series Austria: Chadwick dominates second Spielberg race

Jul 3, 2021
W Series Austria: Champion Chadwick claims Red Bull Ring pole
WS

W Series Austria: Champion Chadwick claims Red Bull Ring pole

Jul 2, 2021
W Series Austria: Reigning champion Chadwick heads practice
WS

W Series Austria: Reigning champion Chadwick heads practice

Jul 2, 2021
More
Megan White
F2 Silverstone: Piastri takes first pole position ahead of Zhou Silverstone
FIA F2

F2 Silverstone: Piastri takes first pole position ahead of Zhou

F2 Silverstone: Ticktum tops practice at home race ahead of Piastri Silverstone
FIA F2

F2 Silverstone: Ticktum tops practice at home race ahead of Piastri

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Spielberg Plus
FIA F3

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

Trending Today

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

How the F1 drivers reacted to the 2022 car design reveal
Formula 1 Formula 1

How the F1 drivers reacted to the 2022 car design reveal

Saudi Arabia contributes to £550m boost for McLaren Group
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saudi Arabia contributes to £550m boost for McLaren Group

F1 British GP: Verstappen dominates Silverstone FP1 from Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP: Verstappen dominates Silverstone FP1 from Norris

Alfa Romeo to have free choice of F1 drivers from 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo to have free choice of F1 drivers from 2022

Podcast: Explaining the sponsorship mess at Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team
MotoGP MotoGP

Podcast: Explaining the sponsorship mess at Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team

Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part
National National

Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why W Series' champion is taking nothing for granted ahead of its return Plus

Why W Series' champion is taking nothing for granted ahead of its return

W Series is back this weekend after a year away. This time it’s supporting F1, and reigning champion Jamie Chadwick is up for the challenge of taking another title - but knows with higher stakes will come even more motivated opposition

W Series
Jun 24, 2021
Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series Plus

Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series

W Series finally got off the ground in 2019 despite its critics and had expected to build on its momentum this season. Instead the COVID-19 crisis has put its plans on hold, but for the fledgling series it could prove a blessing in disguise

W Series
Jul 27, 2020
How Eaton's Grand Tour has led to single-seaters Plus

How Eaton's Grand Tour has led to single-seaters

Having triumphed in club motorsport, and landed a prominent TV driving role, Abbie Eaton has struggled with that problem so many aspiring drivers face: raising a budget. Now her career has taken a new direction after joining the W Series grid

W Series
May 10, 2020
The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise Plus

The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise

The first season of W Series can be considered a major motorsport success story, but at the same time certain elements of its philosophy were exposed as problems. For its second season, there's one issue in particular it needs to address

W Series
Jan 15, 2020
How Chadwick became motorsport's face of change Plus

How Chadwick became motorsport's face of change

From falling into motorsport "by accident" to becoming the first W Series champion, Jamie Chadwick's career success has shown motorsport's capacity for change and suggests the wait for another woman to race in Formula 1 could soon be over

W Series
Aug 22, 2019
What W Series must look like in 2020 Plus

What W Series must look like in 2020

While the first season of W Series can be regarded as successful, it must now capitalise on its strong debut and make the most of its opportunity to cement a long term future. Here are the steps it should take for 2020

W Series
Aug 19, 2019
The next mountain W Series must climb Plus

The next mountain W Series must climb

Through a controversial concept launch, one of its drivers making it into a Formula 1 role and format experiments coming under the glare of TV lenses, the W Series has made a promising start. But the second year will be its biggest test yet

W Series
Aug 2, 2019
The new stars emerging from W Series Plus

The new stars emerging from W Series

While the names fighting for the W Series title are familiar to the wider motorsport world, in their wake the all-female championship is bringing previously unknown drivers into the spotlight - and developing their abilities fast

W Series
Jul 3, 2019

Latest news

W Series Silverstone: Brit Powell takes pole for home event
W Series W Series

W Series Silverstone: Brit Powell takes pole for home event

W Series Silverstone: Powell leads Chadwick in Friday practice
W Series W Series

W Series Silverstone: Powell leads Chadwick in Friday practice

W Series Austria: Chadwick dominates second Spielberg race
W Series W Series

W Series Austria: Chadwick dominates second Spielberg race

W Series Austria: Champion Chadwick claims Red Bull Ring pole
W Series W Series

W Series Austria: Champion Chadwick claims Red Bull Ring pole

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.