Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / W Series Austria: Chadwick dominates second Spielberg race
W Series / Silverstone Practice report

W Series Silverstone: Powell leads Chadwick in Friday practice

By:

Alice Powell led W Series practice at her home round at Silverstone as part of the Formula 1 British Grand Prix support package, topping the timesheet ahead of Jamie Chadwick.

W Series Silverstone: Powell leads Chadwick in Friday practice

Powell, driving for Racing X, went quickest during the 30-minute session with a time of 1m57.098, over a tenth quicker than fellow British driver Chadwick in the Veloce Racing car.

Emma Kimilainen, driving for Ecurie W, finished third, almost three-tenths behind Powell, with Sarah Moore of Scuderia W finishing fourth in the sole practice session of her home round at Silverstone.

Six Brits will line up on the grid for Saturday’s race, with Abbie Eaton of Ecurie W and reserve driver Abbi Pulling finishing practice in seventh and eighth respectively, and Jessica Hawkins in 13th for Racing X.

This is Pulling’s first outing for the series, driving for Puma, with the 18-year-old competing alongside her mentor Powell. '

She was named as a reserve driver for the 2021 season after being invited to take part in the pre-season test at the Anglesey Circuit, Wales, in May.

Fabienne Wohlwend was first to set a flying lap in her Bunker Racing sponsored car, with a 2m01.010s.

Chadwick set an early quick lap five minutes into the session, breaking the two-minute barrier with a 1m59.335 and putting her top of the timesheet, before Powell went four-hundredths quicker.

Jamie Chadwick

Jamie Chadwick

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Wohlwend then set a 1m58.502 to lead by over two tenths, before Chadwick was first to break into the 1m57s, setting a 1m57.742s shortly before the halfway point.

Read Also:

Bruna Tomaselli ended up on the grass ten minutes into the session, prompting yellow flags in sectors two and three, but was able to return to the circuit unscathed and carry on.

With 10 minutes left, Powell led with a 1m57.098s ahead of Chadwick, Wohlwend and Beitske Visser, with Moore in fifth.

Chadwick leads the championship standings going into the weekend, followed by Moore, Powell, and W Series Academy member Irina Sidorkova.

Chadwick dominated the last weekend in Austria, leading every session to take victory, with Powell having done the same the previous weekend at the Red Bull Ring in the double-header.

shares
comments
W Series Austria: Chadwick dominates second Spielberg race

Previous article

W Series Austria: Chadwick dominates second Spielberg race
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo clarifies "shit" F1 2022 launch car remarks

17 h
2
Formula 1

Norris still not in "perfect condition" after Wembley Euro final mugging

14 h
3
Formula 1

Stroll: "Most expensive employee" Vettel doing great job after slow start

21 h
4
Formula 1

Vettel: "Wrong" to give F1 sprint race winners official pole stat

16 h
5
Formula 1

Tech insight: What F1’s 2022 full-scale model really tells us

18 h
Latest news
W Series Silverstone: Powell leads Chadwick in Friday practice
WS

W Series Silverstone: Powell leads Chadwick in Friday practice

5m
W Series Austria: Chadwick dominates second Spielberg race
WS

W Series Austria: Chadwick dominates second Spielberg race

Jul 3, 2021
W Series Austria: Champion Chadwick claims Red Bull Ring pole
WS

W Series Austria: Champion Chadwick claims Red Bull Ring pole

Jul 2, 2021
W Series Austria: Reigning champion Chadwick heads practice
WS

W Series Austria: Reigning champion Chadwick heads practice

Jul 2, 2021
Moore: W Series result "even more special" as first LGBT GP weekend podium
WS

Moore: W Series result "even more special" as first LGBT GP weekend podium

Jun 29, 2021
More
Megan White
Coulthard: Hamilton "truly relishing" Verstappen F1 title fight British GP
Formula 1

Coulthard: Hamilton "truly relishing" Verstappen F1 title fight

Austria F3: Vesti boosts title push with first win of 2021 Spielberg
FIA F3

Austria F3: Vesti boosts title push with first win of 2021

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Spielberg Plus
FIA F3

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

Trending Today

Ricciardo clarifies "shit" F1 2022 launch car remarks
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo clarifies "shit" F1 2022 launch car remarks

Norris still not in "perfect condition" after Wembley Euro final mugging
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris still not in "perfect condition" after Wembley Euro final mugging

Stroll: "Most expensive employee" Vettel doing great job after slow start
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll: "Most expensive employee" Vettel doing great job after slow start

Vettel: "Wrong" to give F1 sprint race winners official pole stat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: "Wrong" to give F1 sprint race winners official pole stat

Tech insight: What F1’s 2022 full-scale model really tells us
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tech insight: What F1’s 2022 full-scale model really tells us

Podcast: Explaining the sponsorship mess at Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team
MotoGP MotoGP

Podcast: Explaining the sponsorship mess at Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team

Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part
National National

Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part

Vinales' MotoGP future "at a standstill" following Yamaha exit
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales' MotoGP future "at a standstill" following Yamaha exit

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why W Series' champion is taking nothing for granted ahead of its return Plus

Why W Series' champion is taking nothing for granted ahead of its return

W Series is back this weekend after a year away. This time it’s supporting F1, and reigning champion Jamie Chadwick is up for the challenge of taking another title - but knows with higher stakes will come even more motivated opposition

W Series
Jun 24, 2021
Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series Plus

Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series

W Series finally got off the ground in 2019 despite its critics and had expected to build on its momentum this season. Instead the COVID-19 crisis has put its plans on hold, but for the fledgling series it could prove a blessing in disguise

W Series
Jul 27, 2020
How Eaton's Grand Tour has led to single-seaters Plus

How Eaton's Grand Tour has led to single-seaters

Having triumphed in club motorsport, and landed a prominent TV driving role, Abbie Eaton has struggled with that problem so many aspiring drivers face: raising a budget. Now her career has taken a new direction after joining the W Series grid

W Series
May 10, 2020
The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise Plus

The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise

The first season of W Series can be considered a major motorsport success story, but at the same time certain elements of its philosophy were exposed as problems. For its second season, there's one issue in particular it needs to address

W Series
Jan 15, 2020
How Chadwick became motorsport's face of change Plus

How Chadwick became motorsport's face of change

From falling into motorsport "by accident" to becoming the first W Series champion, Jamie Chadwick's career success has shown motorsport's capacity for change and suggests the wait for another woman to race in Formula 1 could soon be over

W Series
Aug 22, 2019
What W Series must look like in 2020 Plus

What W Series must look like in 2020

While the first season of W Series can be regarded as successful, it must now capitalise on its strong debut and make the most of its opportunity to cement a long term future. Here are the steps it should take for 2020

W Series
Aug 19, 2019
The next mountain W Series must climb Plus

The next mountain W Series must climb

Through a controversial concept launch, one of its drivers making it into a Formula 1 role and format experiments coming under the glare of TV lenses, the W Series has made a promising start. But the second year will be its biggest test yet

W Series
Aug 2, 2019
The new stars emerging from W Series Plus

The new stars emerging from W Series

While the names fighting for the W Series title are familiar to the wider motorsport world, in their wake the all-female championship is bringing previously unknown drivers into the spotlight - and developing their abilities fast

W Series
Jul 3, 2019

Latest news

W Series Silverstone: Powell leads Chadwick in Friday practice
W Series W Series

W Series Silverstone: Powell leads Chadwick in Friday practice

W Series Austria: Chadwick dominates second Spielberg race
W Series W Series

W Series Austria: Chadwick dominates second Spielberg race

W Series Austria: Champion Chadwick claims Red Bull Ring pole
W Series W Series

W Series Austria: Champion Chadwick claims Red Bull Ring pole

W Series Austria: Reigning champion Chadwick heads practice
W Series W Series

W Series Austria: Reigning champion Chadwick heads practice

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.