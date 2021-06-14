Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Rdest replaces Pepper for first two W Series races in Austria
W Series / Le Castellet News

W Series documentary series to be released on Sunday

By:

A six-part documentary series following the first season of W Series will be released on Sunday on All4 in the United Kingdom.

W Series documentary series to be released on Sunday

W Series: Driven follows the series’ debut from selection to season finale, beginning in Austria where 54 prospective drivers faced three days of training before half were eliminated.

It then follows the remaining 18 drivers as they competed at six circuits across Europe in 2019 before Jamie Chadwick was crowned as champion at Brands Hatch.

A trailer for the documentary was released on Monday morning ahead of the season opener, which would have taken place alongside the French Grand Prix this weekend had it not been rescheduled.

The first race will instead take place in support of the Styrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring on 26 June.

The series will be available in full on Channel 4’s on demand service All4 on 20 June. It will be available to watch outside the UK soon after.

W Series CEO Catherine Bond Muir said: "I am thrilled that as of Sunday 20 June W Series: Driven will be available in full. There is currently a great appetite – amongst motor racing fans and beyond - for behind-the-scenes motorsport action and Driven delivers all the excitement and drama of W Series' inaugural season in six gripping episodes.

Alice Powell, Emma Kimilainen, Jamie Chadwick

Alice Powell, Emma Kimilainen, Jamie Chadwick

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

"It's a brilliant recap of our journey thus far for existing fans and I am confident that with the platform provided by All 4 and our global broadcast partners we will reach an even greater and more diverse audience in the lead up to our first race in Austria."

W Series was due to hold its second season in 2020, but opted to cancel it amid uncertainty surrounding the Covid pandemic.

This year, it has expanded to an eight race calendar and will support Formula 1 rather than DTM, which it did for its debut.

The series is continuing its live free-to-air broadcast partnership with Channel 4 with a new on-screen commentary team, including 2019 driver Naomi Schiff, MotoGP presenter Amy Reynolds and driver Billy Monger.

W Series was the second most-watched women's sport in the UK behind football during its inaugural season.

shares
comments

Related video

Rdest replaces Pepper for first two W Series races in Austria

Previous article

Rdest replaces Pepper for first two W Series races in Austria
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull has no doubts of Mercedes F1 fightback

46min
2
Formula 1

French GP date change was "a challenge" says Boullier

1h
3
Formula 1

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool

22h
4
Formula 1

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier

2d
5
WEC

Toyota explains why it let cars race at Portimao WEC round

1h
Latest news
W Series documentary series to be released on Sunday
WS

W Series documentary series to be released on Sunday

1h
Rdest replaces Pepper for first two W Series races in Austria
WS

Rdest replaces Pepper for first two W Series races in Austria

Jun 11, 2021
W Series continues free-to-air broadcasts with Channel 4 for 2021 season
WS

W Series continues free-to-air broadcasts with Channel 4 for 2021 season

May 26, 2021
W Series confirms calendar change as five-day Anglesey test begins
WS

W Series confirms calendar change as five-day Anglesey test begins

May 17, 2021
W Series moves five-day pre-season test to Anglesey
WS

W Series moves five-day pre-season test to Anglesey

Mar 17, 2021
More
Megan White
Isle of Man TT to be shown live for the first time in 2022
Road racing

Isle of Man TT to be shown live for the first time in 2022

Rdest replaces Pepper for first two W Series races in Austria
W Series

Rdest replaces Pepper for first two W Series races in Austria

How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives Plus
FIA F3

How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series Plus

Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series

W Series finally got off the ground in 2019 despite its critics and had expected to build on its momentum this season. Instead the COVID-19 crisis has put its plans on hold, but for the fledgling series it could prove a blessing in disguise

W Series
Jul 27, 2020
How Eaton's Grand Tour has led to single-seaters Plus

How Eaton's Grand Tour has led to single-seaters

Having triumphed in club motorsport, and landed a prominent TV driving role, Abbie Eaton has struggled with that problem so many aspiring drivers face: raising a budget. Now her career has taken a new direction after joining the W Series grid

W Series
May 10, 2020
The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise Plus

The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise

The first season of W Series can be considered a major motorsport success story, but at the same time certain elements of its philosophy were exposed as problems. For its second season, there's one issue in particular it needs to address

W Series
Jan 15, 2020
How Chadwick became motorsport's face of change Plus

How Chadwick became motorsport's face of change

From falling into motorsport "by accident" to becoming the first W Series champion, Jamie Chadwick's career success has shown motorsport's capacity for change and suggests the wait for another woman to race in Formula 1 could soon be over

W Series
Aug 22, 2019
What W Series must look like in 2020 Plus

What W Series must look like in 2020

While the first season of W Series can be regarded as successful, it must now capitalise on its strong debut and make the most of its opportunity to cement a long term future. Here are the steps it should take for 2020

W Series
Aug 19, 2019
The next mountain W Series must climb Plus

The next mountain W Series must climb

Through a controversial concept launch, one of its drivers making it into a Formula 1 role and format experiments coming under the glare of TV lenses, the W Series has made a promising start. But the second year will be its biggest test yet

W Series
Aug 2, 2019
The new stars emerging from W Series Plus

The new stars emerging from W Series

While the names fighting for the W Series title are familiar to the wider motorsport world, in their wake the all-female championship is bringing previously unknown drivers into the spotlight - and developing their abilities fast

W Series
Jul 3, 2019
The motorsport LGBTQ+ tolerance lessons of a W Series star Plus

The motorsport LGBTQ+ tolerance lessons of a W Series star

Sarah Moore is enjoying 2019 - on and off the track. The W Series frontrunner was recently announced as a driver ambassador for new LGBTQ+ initiative Racing Pride and shares her thoughts on tolerance and acceptance in motorsport

W Series
Jun 15, 2019

Trending Today

Red Bull has no doubts of Mercedes F1 fightback
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull has no doubts of Mercedes F1 fightback

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool

French GP date change was "a challenge" says Boullier
Formula 1 Formula 1

French GP date change was "a challenge" says Boullier

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier

Toyota explains why it let cars race at Portimao WEC round
WEC WEC

Toyota explains why it let cars race at Portimao WEC round

Tost: Tsunoda must find F1 limit to use “unbelievable natural speed”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tost: Tsunoda must find F1 limit to use “unbelievable natural speed”

Silverstone backs British GP vaccine passports for capacity F1 crowd
Formula 1 Formula 1

Silverstone backs British GP vaccine passports for capacity F1 crowd

Portimao WEC: #8 Toyota takes victory after team orders call
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Portimao WEC: #8 Toyota takes victory after team orders call

Latest news

W Series documentary series to be released on Sunday
W Series W Series

W Series documentary series to be released on Sunday

Rdest replaces Pepper for first two W Series races in Austria
W Series W Series

Rdest replaces Pepper for first two W Series races in Austria

W Series continues free-to-air broadcasts with Channel 4 for 2021 season
W Series W Series

W Series continues free-to-air broadcasts with Channel 4 for 2021 season

W Series confirms calendar change as five-day Anglesey test begins
W Series W Series

W Series confirms calendar change as five-day Anglesey test begins

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.