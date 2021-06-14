W Series documentary series to be released on Sunday

W Series: Driven follows the series’ debut from selection to season finale, beginning in Austria where 54 prospective drivers faced three days of training before half were eliminated.

It then follows the remaining 18 drivers as they competed at six circuits across Europe in 2019 before Jamie Chadwick was crowned as champion at Brands Hatch.

A trailer for the documentary was released on Monday morning ahead of the season opener, which would have taken place alongside the French Grand Prix this weekend had it not been rescheduled.

The first race will instead take place in support of the Styrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring on 26 June.

The series will be available in full on Channel 4’s on demand service All4 on 20 June. It will be available to watch outside the UK soon after.

W Series CEO Catherine Bond Muir said: "I am thrilled that as of Sunday 20 June W Series: Driven will be available in full. There is currently a great appetite – amongst motor racing fans and beyond - for behind-the-scenes motorsport action and Driven delivers all the excitement and drama of W Series' inaugural season in six gripping episodes.

Alice Powell, Emma Kimilainen, Jamie Chadwick Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

"It's a brilliant recap of our journey thus far for existing fans and I am confident that with the platform provided by All 4 and our global broadcast partners we will reach an even greater and more diverse audience in the lead up to our first race in Austria."

W Series was due to hold its second season in 2020, but opted to cancel it amid uncertainty surrounding the Covid pandemic.

This year, it has expanded to an eight race calendar and will support Formula 1 rather than DTM, which it did for its debut.

The series is continuing its live free-to-air broadcast partnership with Channel 4 with a new on-screen commentary team, including 2019 driver Naomi Schiff, MotoGP presenter Amy Reynolds and driver Billy Monger.

W Series was the second most-watched women's sport in the UK behind football during its inaugural season.

