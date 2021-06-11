Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / W Series continues free-to-air broadcasts with Channel 4 for 2021 season
W Series News

Rdest replaces Pepper for first two W Series races in Austria

By:

Gosia Rdest will replace Tasmin Pepper in the first two W Series races of 2021 in Austria after South Africa’s latest COVID-19 travel restrictions meant she was unable to attend.

Rdest replaces Pepper for first two W Series races in Austria

Polish driver Rdest, who finished 14th in W Series' inaugural 2019 campaign, will return for the first two rounds of the series' comeback at the Red Bull Ring after the all-female championship was put on hiatus for 2020 by the pandemic.

Pepper, who finished 10th in 2019 with a best result of sixth at Zolder, has been allocated a reserve driver place in the event that changes to the restrictions allow her to take part in races later this season.

Following last month's successful pre-season test at Anglesey in Wales, the series also named its other reserve drivers.

These include 2019 competitor Naomi Schiff, will combine her reserve driver duties with her new role as a commentator and presenter for the championship's TV coverage.

The other drivers are Australian Caitlin Wood, who will be the reserve driver for the first round, and 18-year-old Briton Abbi Pulling, who will be a reserve driver at the second race of the season.

Pulling, a former British karting champion who is currently competing in the British Formula 4 championship, is a protege of W Series race-winner Alice Powell.

W Series Racing Director Dave Ryan said: "Having a strong pool of drivers to call upon at each race is incredibly important as we manage all the uncertainties that come with running a motor racing championship during the ongoing pandemic.

Gosia Rdest

Gosia Rdest

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“With this great squad of drivers available, we are confident that we can deal with whatever is thrown at us this season.

“We are delighted to be able to give these drivers – all of whom have proved themselves to be very competitive in W Series' Tatuus T-318 Formula 3 race cars – invaluable racing experience as they continue to build their careers."

Six rookies are joining this year’s grid, including The Grand Tour’s Abbie Eaton, Spanish F4 driver Nerea Marti and Irina Sidorkova, who finished third in last year’s W Series Esports League.

Returning drivers include 2019 champion Jamie Chadwick, runner-up Beitske Visser and Powell.

This year’s eight-race season begins in Austria on 26 June in support of Formula 1's Styrian Grand Prix.

shares
comments

Related video

W Series continues free-to-air broadcasts with Channel 4 for 2021 season

Previous article

W Series continues free-to-air broadcasts with Channel 4 for 2021 season
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles

23h
2
Formula 1

Perez impressed by Albon’s openness since taking his Red Bull seat

19h
3
WEC

BMW to make Le Mans prototype return in 2023 with LMDh car

15h
4
Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine's F1 rivals flattered by street circuit run

1h
5
Formula 1

Mansour Ojjeh: The unknown driving force behind McLaren

20h
Latest news
Rdest replaces Pepper for first two W Series races in Austria
WS

Rdest replaces Pepper for first two W Series races in Austria

15m
W Series continues free-to-air broadcasts with Channel 4 for 2021 season
WS

W Series continues free-to-air broadcasts with Channel 4 for 2021 season

May 26, 2021
W Series confirms calendar change as five-day Anglesey test begins
WS

W Series confirms calendar change as five-day Anglesey test begins

May 17, 2021
W Series moves five-day pre-season test to Anglesey
WS

W Series moves five-day pre-season test to Anglesey

Mar 17, 2021
W Series to run five-day pre-season test in Valencia
WS

W Series to run five-day pre-season test in Valencia

Jan 13, 2021
More
Megan White
Hoggard replaces Chovet in FIA F3 at Jenzer Motorsport Paul Ricard
FIA F3

Hoggard replaces Chovet in FIA F3 at Jenzer Motorsport

Quartararo race suit in "normal working order" after Catalan GP controversy Catalan GP
MotoGP

Quartararo race suit in "normal working order" after Catalan GP controversy

How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives Plus
FIA F3

How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series Plus

Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series

W Series finally got off the ground in 2019 despite its critics and had expected to build on its momentum this season. Instead the COVID-19 crisis has put its plans on hold, but for the fledgling series it could prove a blessing in disguise

W Series
Jul 27, 2020
How Eaton's Grand Tour has led to single-seaters Plus

How Eaton's Grand Tour has led to single-seaters

Having triumphed in club motorsport, and landed a prominent TV driving role, Abbie Eaton has struggled with that problem so many aspiring drivers face: raising a budget. Now her career has taken a new direction after joining the W Series grid

W Series
May 10, 2020
The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise Plus

The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise

The first season of W Series can be considered a major motorsport success story, but at the same time certain elements of its philosophy were exposed as problems. For its second season, there's one issue in particular it needs to address

W Series
Jan 15, 2020
How Chadwick became motorsport's face of change Plus

How Chadwick became motorsport's face of change

From falling into motorsport "by accident" to becoming the first W Series champion, Jamie Chadwick's career success has shown motorsport's capacity for change and suggests the wait for another woman to race in Formula 1 could soon be over

W Series
Aug 22, 2019
What W Series must look like in 2020 Plus

What W Series must look like in 2020

While the first season of W Series can be regarded as successful, it must now capitalise on its strong debut and make the most of its opportunity to cement a long term future. Here are the steps it should take for 2020

W Series
Aug 19, 2019
The next mountain W Series must climb Plus

The next mountain W Series must climb

Through a controversial concept launch, one of its drivers making it into a Formula 1 role and format experiments coming under the glare of TV lenses, the W Series has made a promising start. But the second year will be its biggest test yet

W Series
Aug 2, 2019
The new stars emerging from W Series Plus

The new stars emerging from W Series

While the names fighting for the W Series title are familiar to the wider motorsport world, in their wake the all-female championship is bringing previously unknown drivers into the spotlight - and developing their abilities fast

W Series
Jul 3, 2019
The motorsport LGBTQ+ tolerance lessons of a W Series star Plus

The motorsport LGBTQ+ tolerance lessons of a W Series star

Sarah Moore is enjoying 2019 - on and off the track. The W Series frontrunner was recently announced as a driver ambassador for new LGBTQ+ initiative Racing Pride and shares her thoughts on tolerance and acceptance in motorsport

W Series
Jun 15, 2019

Trending Today

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles

Perez impressed by Albon’s openness since taking his Red Bull seat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez impressed by Albon’s openness since taking his Red Bull seat

BMW to make Le Mans prototype return in 2023 with LMDh car
WEC WEC

BMW to make Le Mans prototype return in 2023 with LMDh car

Alonso: Alpine's F1 rivals flattered by street circuit run
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine's F1 rivals flattered by street circuit run

Mansour Ojjeh: The unknown driving force behind McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mansour Ojjeh: The unknown driving force behind McLaren

Rdest replaces Pepper for first two W Series races in Austria
W Series W Series

Rdest replaces Pepper for first two W Series races in Austria

Tsunoda's Baku F1 pace so fast Tost feared he would crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda's Baku F1 pace so fast Tost feared he would crash

Rosberg: Wolff's workload puts me off wanting to be F1 team boss
Formula 1 Formula 1

Rosberg: Wolff's workload puts me off wanting to be F1 team boss

Latest news

Rdest replaces Pepper for first two W Series races in Austria
W Series W Series

Rdest replaces Pepper for first two W Series races in Austria

W Series continues free-to-air broadcasts with Channel 4 for 2021 season
W Series W Series

W Series continues free-to-air broadcasts with Channel 4 for 2021 season

W Series confirms calendar change as five-day Anglesey test begins
W Series W Series

W Series confirms calendar change as five-day Anglesey test begins

W Series moves five-day pre-season test to Anglesey
W Series W Series

W Series moves five-day pre-season test to Anglesey

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.