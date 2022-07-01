Tickets Subscribe
W Series / Silverstone News

W Series Britain: Chadwick beats Kimilainen for pole at Silverstone

Jamie Chadwick took her third pole position of the 2022 W Series campaign, beating Emma Kimilainen to top spot in qualifying for her home round at Silverstone.

Haydn Cobb
By:
Two-time and defending champion Chadwick held provisional pole after the first runs with a 1m57.725s, ahead of an impressive lap by rookie Tereza Babickova.

But as all drivers adjusted to track conditions, having completed practice over nine hours earlier in the day, the lap times would be brought down with fresh tyres on the final runs.

That ignited a battle for pole between Chadwick and Kimilainen, with the Finn displacing her rival with a 1m56.977s, but the Briton’s final flying effort regained her pole with a 1m56.758s.

It marks the Jenner Racing driver’s first pole at Silverstone in the W Series and continues her stunning start to 2022, having won all three of the races so far this season.

Despite missing out on pole, second place still marked Kimilainen’s best qualifying result of the year and disrupts the British domination at the front of the field.

Abbi Pulling, who qualified and finished as runner-up to Chadwick last time out in Spain, had to settle for third place having fallen over half a second off the pace by the end of qualifying for the Racing X squad.

Beitske Visser produced an eye-catching late lap to jump up to fourth place for Sirin Racing and pushed Alice Powell back to fifth who was continually pinged for track limits on the exit of Copse.

Fabienne Wohlwend was another late improver to take sixth place, directly ahead of CortDAO team-mate Marta Garcia and Scuderia W duo Abbie Eaton in eighth place and Sarah Moore in ninth.

Jessica Hawkins’ poor run of form continued, having finished runner-up in the season opener, as she qualified down in 10th place for Click2Drive Bristol Street Motors. Early pacesetter Babickova ended up dropping to 12th place behind Belen Garcia.

The British round of the 2022 W Series takes place at Silverstone on Saturday starting at 1.25pm BST.

W Series Britain - qualifying result

Cla Drivers Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Jamie Chadwick 13 1'56.758     181.637
2 Finland Emma Kimilainen 13 1'56.977 0.219 0.219 181.297
3 Abbi Pulling 14 1'57.312 0.554 0.335 180.779
4 Netherlands Beitske Visser 13 1'57.366 0.608 0.054 180.696
5 United Kingdom Alice Powell 13 1'57.415 0.657 0.049 180.620
6 Liechtenstein Fabienne Wohlwend 13 1'57.441 0.683 0.026 180.580
7 Spain Marta Garcia 12 1'57.615 0.857 0.174 180.313
8 United Kingdom Abbie Eaton 14 1'57.619 0.861 0.004 180.307
9 United Kingdom Sarah Moore 13 1'57.619 0.861 0.000 180.307
10 United Kingdom Jessica Hawkins 14 1'57.672 0.914 0.053 180.226
11 Belén García 13 1'57.761 1.003 0.089 180.090
12 Tereza Bábíčková 14 1'57.910 1.152 0.149 179.862
13 Nerea Martí 13 1'58.138 1.380 0.228 179.515
14 Chloe Chambers 14 1'58.172 1.414 0.034 179.463
15 Brazil Bruna Tomaselli 13 1'58.328 1.570 0.156 179.227
16 Japan Juju Noda 13 1'59.580 2.822 1.252 177.350
17 Bianca Bustamante 13 2'00.642 3.884 1.062 175.789
18 Emely de 13 2'01.726 4.968 1.084 174.224
