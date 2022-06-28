Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / W Series Spain: Chadwick dominates to continue perfect start to 2022 Next / What to expect from the British GP support races
W Series News

Pulling not feeling more pressure as Chadwick's main W Series challenger

W Series racer Abbi Pulling says she doesn't feel under more pressure one year on from her debut in the series as Jamie Chadwick's main title challenger after three rounds.

James Newbold
By:
, Autosport Plus Editor
Pulling not feeling more pressure as Chadwick's main W Series challenger

The 19-year-old Alpine junior driver is second in the standings heading to Silverstone this weekend, albeit sitting 37 points behind unbeaten points leader Chadwick.

Pulling made four guest outings in W Series last year and earned an automatic place on the grid for this season by finishing in the top eight with a pole and a podium at the Circuit of the Americas to her name.

The Briton, who finished eighth on her debut on her series debut at Silverstone last year, was second to Chadwick last time out at Barcelona and gave the double series champion her closest race of the year by finishing just 0.526s in arrears.

However, Pulling said she isn't feeling any additional pressure compared to her first series outing and is "past the point of pinching myself now".

"I've matured as a driver and changed a lot, and I showed that at the last race in Barcelona," she said.

"I want to keep coming away from race weekends feeling like I've done as well as I can.

"When I'm at my best mentally, I perform at my best on-track and the results come, just like it did in Barcelona where I drove a composed race.

"I showed Jamie [Chadwick] that I'm not going anywhere, and I want to keep the pressure on her and not give her a break until the season ends.

"People might say there's more pressure on me at Silverstone this year because of where I am in the championship, but I don't feel that.

Abbi Pulling

Abbi Pulling

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

"Last year, I told myself I needed to perform to get a spot for 2022, but now I can focus purely on the job in hand.

"That's what I mean about maturing as a driver. I concentrate on what I need to do on-track as opposed to thinking about things I can't really control."

Last year's race was won by Pulling's mentor Alice Powell, who passed Fabienne Wohlwend late on as Chadwick finished third.

The 24-year-old said she has "some unfinished business after last year, when I didn't have my strongest weekend".

"Never in my career have I had such a good start to a season, and I'm pleasantly surprised with how well it's going," reflected Chadwick.

"I have momentum and I feel confident, but I know things can change quickly and I'm under no illusions because there are still lots of races to come."

Chadwick added that she's "not thinking about the points gap or the championship standings" and is focused on "winning as many races as I can for the rest of the year".

"Right now, I have lots of confidence in the car and feel like I can deliver my best every weekend," she said.

shares
comments
W Series Spain: Chadwick dominates to continue perfect start to 2022
Previous article

W Series Spain: Chadwick dominates to continue perfect start to 2022
Next article

What to expect from the British GP support races

What to expect from the British GP support races
James Newbold More
James Newbold
Bortolotti: Number of crashes in Norisring DTM race one "abnormal" Norisring
DTM

Bortolotti: Number of crashes in Norisring DTM race one "abnormal"

DTM Norisring: Fraga scores dominant win for Red Bull Ferrari Norisring
DTM

DTM Norisring: Fraga scores dominant win for Red Bull Ferrari

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Monaco GP Plus
Formula 1

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Latest news

W Series Britain: Chadwick eases to Silverstone win as Kimilainen and Pulling clash
W Series W Series

W Series Britain: Chadwick eases to Silverstone win as Kimilainen and Pulling clash

W Series Britain: Chadwick beats Kimilainen for pole at Silverstone
W Series W Series

W Series Britain: Chadwick beats Kimilainen for pole at Silverstone

What to expect from the British GP support races
FIA F2 FIA F2

What to expect from the British GP support races

Pulling not feeling more pressure as Chadwick's main W Series challenger
W Series W Series

Pulling not feeling more pressure as Chadwick's main W Series challenger

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Chadwick's u-turn poses big questions for W Series Plus

How Chadwick's u-turn poses big questions for W Series

With two W Series titles under her belt, Jamie Chadwick appears to be the perfect candidate to break into FIA Formula 3. But a shock return to the series in 2022 appears a curious move – not just for her, but for the all-female series too

W Series
Feb 23, 2022
How W Series' standout star took the challenge to its champion Plus

How W Series' standout star took the challenge to its champion

Heading into 2021, much of the discussion around W Series centred on Jamie Chadwick and her fight for a second crown. Chadwick duly won out, but only after a season-long battle with Alice Powell, who came into the final double-header level on points and almost stole the show

W Series
Dec 2, 2021
How Chadwick’s second W Series title poses more questions than answers Plus

How Chadwick’s second W Series title poses more questions than answers

Jamie Chadwick successfully defended her W Series title as the series returned after a year out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She saw off a fierce fight from Alice Powell to keep the crown but with both looking to climb the motorsport ladder, what is next for both the two star drivers and series itself?

W Series
Nov 29, 2021
How W Series can confront its biggest enduring issue Plus

How W Series can confront its biggest enduring issue

Two-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick finds herself in a predicament. The Williams F1 development driver has more than proven herself in the all-female series and has little to gain from returning. But where should she go next? And how will the series move forwards if she elects to take up her reserved slot on next year's grid? Whatever she decides, it poses important questions for the series' future

W Series
Nov 5, 2021
The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite Plus

The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite

She came into 2021 as a W Series title contender, but Beitske Visser has had a frustrating season, marred by a horrific crash at Spa and floundering in 12th place in the drivers’ standings. After misfortune and on-track clashes, the Dutch driver wishes the season was just starting now

W Series
Oct 20, 2021
The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet Plus

The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet

As the only mum in W Series, Emma Kimilainen has a different perspective than many of her rivals. After her swashbuckling drive to victory at a sodden Spa, the Finn now has a real chance of getting into the title fight, and can call on an approach that has been a boost through myriad past disappointments

W Series
Sep 3, 2021
The comeback trail Brit making the most of a second chance Plus

The comeback trail Brit making the most of a second chance

After four years of making only irregular race appearances, Alice Powell had good reason to believe that her dreams of becoming a professional driver were over. But W Series has provided a second chance that she has firmly grasped, Powell's popular home win at Silverstone prompting the new series leader to look ahead to a bright future

W Series
Jul 30, 2021
Why W Series' champion is taking nothing for granted ahead of its return Plus

Why W Series' champion is taking nothing for granted ahead of its return

W Series is back this weekend after a year away. This time it’s supporting F1, and reigning champion Jamie Chadwick is up for the challenge of taking another title - but knows with higher stakes will come even more motivated opposition

W Series
Jun 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.