W Series Britain: Chadwick beats Kimilainen for pole at Silverstone
W Series Race report

W Series Britain: Chadwick eases to Silverstone win as Kimilainen and Pulling clash

Jamie Chadwick eased to another comfortable victory in the W Series with a dominant display at Silverstone, while there was a penultimate lap clash between Emma Kimilainen and Abbi Pulling.

Haydn Cobb
By:
W Series Britain: Chadwick eases to Silverstone win as Kimilainen and Pulling clash

Chadwick produced a lights-to-flag victory, maintaining her 100% record this year and extending her winning run in W Series to six consecutive races counting back to 2021, as he bolted clear of the challengers behind.

After a brief rain shower mid-race threatened to shake up the running, Chadwick put in a flawless performance to win by a healthy margin, aided by a late collision between the two other podium finishers.

Kimilainen switched from attack to defence as Pulling produced a late charge, closing to within half a second of the Finn over the final two laps.

After looking up the inside of Kimilainen at Copse on the penultimate lap, Pulling ran into the rear of her rival into the Vale chicane which saw both drivers spin around.

With minimal damage for each driver’s car, both Pulling and Kimilainen rejoined the race with the Finn taking second place as Pulling held off Fabienne Wohlwend over the final lap to take the final podium spot.

Wohlwend, who earlier in the race held third before running wide, had to settle for fourth place but it still marked her best result of the season.

Alice Powell, Click2Drive Bristol Street Motors Racing

Alice Powell, Click2Drive Bristol Street Motors Racing

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Alice Powell’s race started in disaster as she stalled on the grid at the start of the formation lap, only to get going again but failed to retake her place in third before the first safety car line, meaning she was slapped with a 10-second stop-and-go penalty.

Powell fought back to 14th place at the finish as her title challenge took a heavy blow with Chadwick winning and Pulling on the podium.

Beitske Visser claimed fifth place having challenged the frontrunners early on, but she kept clear of a charging Jessica Hawkins who made an impressive start to jump to sixth place.

Abbi Eaton came out on top of a late-race tussle with Belen Garcia for seventh place, with Nerea Marti and Sarah Moore rounding out the points places.

Marta Garcia had her race ruined by contact with Belen Garcia on the third lap, picking up front wing damage, and was shown the black and orange flag meaning she had to pit and fell two laps down.

W Series Britain - Race Results

Cla Drivers Laps Time Gap Interval
1 United Kingdom Jamie Chadwick 17 33'30.881    
2 Finland Emma Kimilainen 17 33'50.439 19.558 19.558
3 Abbi Pulling 17 33'51.843 20.962 1.404
4 Liechtenstein Fabienne Wohlwend 17 33'52.325 21.444 0.482
5 Netherlands Beitske Visser 17 33'55.415 24.534 3.090
6 United Kingdom Jessica Hawkins 17 33'56.872 25.991 1.457
7 United Kingdom Abbie Eaton 17 33'57.950 27.069 1.078
8 Belén García 17 33'58.729 27.848 0.779
9 Nerea Martí 17 33'59.083 28.202 0.354
10 United Kingdom Sarah Moore 17 34'00.149 29.268 1.066
11 Brazil Bruna Tomaselli 17 34'06.526 35.645 6.377
12 Tereza Bábíčková 17 34'07.071 36.190 0.545
13 Chloe Chambers 17 34'07.701 36.820 0.630
14 United Kingdom Alice Powell 17 34'22.134 51.253 14.433
15 Emely de 17 34'24.103 53.222 1.969
16 Japan Juju Noda 17 34'27.821 56.940 3.718
17 Bianca Bustamante 17 34'40.053 1'09.172 12.232
18 Spain Marta Garcia 15 34'00.648 2 Laps 2 Laps
