All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
VLN

Nurburgring Endurance Series cancels 2024 season, remains committed to 2025

The new-for-2024 Nurburgring Endurance Series (NES) has called off the remainder of the season and is now shifting focus to 2025.

Heiko Stritzke
Heiko Stritzke
#22 WTM by Rinaldi Racing Ferrari 296 GT3: Leonard Weiss, Jochen Krumbach, Daniel Keilwitz

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

After two race cancellations, trouble with numerous stakeholders in German motorsport and low entry numbers, the series organised by AvD and NR Holding announced on Friday that it will not be staging any races in 2024.

NES, however, clarified that the decision does not mean the end of the endurance series itself.

"Despite sufficient sponsors, intensive efforts and a multitude of talks about holding the races, Nurburgring Endurance Series (NES) cancels all racing events scheduled for 2024. At the same time, NES will be focussing immediately on preparing for the 2025 racing season," it stated in a press release.

"In order to provide the teams with ideal conditions for the 2025 racing season, NES is cancelling the remaining race dates for 2024 and intends to use the resources to train additional neutral marshals."

The second NES race on 4 May was already cancelled after an insufficient numbers of marshals were available. The NES blamed this on a "concerted action" by marshals, who have challenged the statement.

NES reiterated its position that "all the necessary commitments from the marshals" had been made and that the usual number of reserve staff were available. A total of 88 marshals then withdrew their commitments between 12:30 and 14:00 on the Friday before the race. NES is seeking legal action from the German Motorsport Federation (DMSB), but it is unclear whether DMSB has any jurisdiction in that matter.

Nurburgring offering dates to NLS

Nürburgring 1927 GmbH & Co. KG subsequently announced that it will offer the dates cancelled by NES - 6 July, 14/15 September and 9 November- to the rival Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS) organised by VLN. The track is obliged to do so by court judgement.

It is still unclear whether the VLN will accept any dates offered, as half of its 2024 season is already over. NLS has tightened its ties with ADAC in the wake of the power struggle at the Nurburgring. As a result, the 24h Qualifiers were part of the NLS.

While there is no need for further dates. it is possible that NLS will swap its final race on 16 November for an earlier date.

Meanwhile, NES also announced that there will also be "an allocation of race dates in 2025 based on the judgement of the Koblenz Higher Regional Court". It remains to be seen how the power struggle at the Nurburgring will continue and whether endurance racing will remain the battleground.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Wickens hospitalised after major Nurburgring crash

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Heiko Stritzke
More from
Heiko Stritzke
Vanwall working on 2025 WEC comeback with heavily-revised Hypercar

Vanwall working on 2025 WEC comeback with heavily-revised Hypercar

WEC
Imola
Vanwall working on 2025 WEC comeback with heavily-revised Hypercar
Vettel impressed Porsche in Hypercar test but no Le Mans decision yet

Vettel impressed Porsche in Hypercar test but no Le Mans decision yet

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Vettel impressed Porsche in Hypercar test but no Le Mans decision yet
Nurburgring 24 Hours 2024 postponed to avoid WEC, Formula E clashes

Nurburgring 24 Hours 2024 postponed to avoid WEC, Formula E clashes

GT
Nurburgring 24 Hours 2024 postponed to avoid WEC, Formula E clashes

Latest news

F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Imola GP

F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Imola GP

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Imola GP
Live: F1 Imola GP updates - FP3 & Qualifying

Live: F1 Imola GP updates - FP3 & Qualifying

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Live: F1 Imola GP updates - FP3 & Qualifying
2024 F1 Imola GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

2024 F1 Imola GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
2024 F1 Imola GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole
F1 Imola GP: Verstappen beats Piastri to pole

F1 Imola GP: Verstappen beats Piastri to pole

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
F1 Imola GP: Verstappen beats Piastri to pole

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe