Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Ulster GP cancelled for 2022 as Tourism NI funding falls through
TT News

McGuinness leads field as 2022 isle of Man TT Superbike starting order revealed

Isle of Man TT legend John McGuinness will lead the starting order for the 2022 Superbike races at this year’s event, which is the first staged since the COVID pandemic.

Lewis Duncan
By:
McGuinness leads field as 2022 isle of Man TT Superbike starting order revealed

The worldwide COVID-19 outbreak forced the 2020 and 2021 editions of the famous TT races to be cancelled, marking the first time since the Second World War that the event was shelved in consecutive years.  

But the TT is back in earnest this year, with the event being broadcast live across practice and race week for the very first time on the new TT+ OTT platform – full details of which were revealed in February

PLUS: How a much-needed 'revolution' is key to a motorsport gem's future

Across race week, there will be two Superbike contests – which includes the blue ribboned Senior TT – two Supersport races, a Superstock race (for road-spec Superbikes), a Supertwins event and two races for Sidecars. 

Ahead of next month’s official TT 2022 launch event, the starting order for the top 20 seeded riders has been revealed.  

Leading the field is 23-time TT winner McGuinness, who returns to Honda after a disastrous 2019 TT with Norton under the leadership of corrupt businessman Stuart Garner.  

McGuinness’ last Superbike win at the TT came with Honda back in 2015 when he sensationally took victory in the Senior race.  

Dean Harrison on his way to Senior TT victory in 2019

Dean Harrison on his way to Senior TT victory in 2019

Photo by: Isle of Man TT

The TT legend – who has hinted that 2022 will be his last outing at the event – will be followed by the most recent Senior TT winner Dean Harrison.  

The Bradford native remains with DAO Racing Kawasaki, with whom he has won all three of his TTs.  

Veteran racer Michael Rutter will set for from number three on his Bathams BMW, with Ian Hutchinson going from his traditional number four spot on the Milwaukee BMW run by TAS Racing.  

Read Also:

James Hillier will start number five as he gets set to make the OMG Racing team’s debut at the TT aboard Yamaha machinery – which will be backed by infamous energy drinks sponsor Rich Energy.  

Michael Dunlop will start from sixth as he aims for success on the Paul Bird Motorsport-run Ducati Panigale V4 R and add to his tally of 19 wins, with double winner Gary Johnson starting seventh on the Specsavers/NL Motorcycles BMW ahead of Padgetts Honda runner Davey Todd.  

David Johnson will go from ninth on the second of the OMG Yamaha’s, with five-time TT winner Peter Hickman starting from his usual 10th aboard the newly-branded Gas Monkey Garage FHO Racing BMW.  

Manxman Conor Cummins has gone from leading the field to starting 11th on his Padgetts Honda, while 2019 Supersport TT winner Lee Johnston is 13th as he continues with Ashcourt Racing on his BMW.  

McGuinness’ rookie team-mate Glenn Irwin, a multiple winner at the North West 200 and frontrunner in British Superbikes, will begin his debut TT from 22nd.  

Full top 20 Isle of Man TT Superbike starting order:  

  1. John McGuinness - Honda Racing UK, Honda 
  2. Dean Harrison - DAO Racing Kawasaki, Kawasaki 
  3. Michael Rutter - Bathams Ales, BMW 
  4. Ian Hutchinson - Milwaukee BMW Motorrad, BMW 
  5. James Hillier - RICH Energy OMG Racing, Yamaha 
  6. Michael Dunlop - PBM Ducati, Ducati 
  7. Gary Johnson - Specsavers/NL Motorcycles, BMW 
  8. Davey Todd - Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles, Honda 
  9. David Johnson - RICH Energy OMG Racing, Yamaha 
  10. Peter Hickman - Gas Monkey Garage by FHO Racing, BMW 
  11. Conor Cummins - Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles, Honda 
  12. Jamie Coward - KTS Racing powered by Steadplan, Yamaha 
  13. Lee Johnston - Ashcourt Racing, BMW 
  14. Philip Crowe - Handtrans Haulage/Nigel Appleyard, BMW 
  15. Sam West - The Street Diner, BMW 
  16. Dominic Herbertson - Haith, BMW 
  17. Brian McCormack - FHO Racing BMW/The Roadhouse Macau, BMW 
  18. Derek Sheils - The Roadhouse Macau, BMW 
  19. Shaun Anderson - Hawk Racing Suzuki, Suzuki 
  20. Craig Neve - Callmac Scaffolding, BMW 
shares
comments
Ulster GP cancelled for 2022 as Tourism NI funding falls through
Previous article

Ulster GP cancelled for 2022 as Tourism NI funding falls through
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
The signs KTM has turned around the MotoGP bike Marquez can't understand Indonesian GP Plus
MotoGP

The signs KTM has turned around the MotoGP bike Marquez can't understand

MotoGP’s under-pressure rookie “doesn’t have anything to prove to anyone” Indonesian GP
MotoGP

MotoGP’s under-pressure rookie “doesn’t have anything to prove to anyone”

Bastianini: Leading MotoGP points after Indonesia “not important” Indonesian GP
MotoGP

Bastianini: Leading MotoGP points after Indonesia “not important”

Latest news

McGuinness leads field as 2022 isle of Man TT Superbike starting order revealed
TT TT

McGuinness leads field as 2022 isle of Man TT Superbike starting order revealed

Ulster GP cancelled for 2022 as Tourism NI funding falls through
TT TT

Ulster GP cancelled for 2022 as Tourism NI funding falls through

Isle of Man TT’s live TV push down to ‘concerns about audience size’
TT TT

Isle of Man TT’s live TV push down to ‘concerns about audience size’

How a much-needed 'revolution' is key to a motorsport gem's future Plus
TT TT

How a much-needed 'revolution' is key to a motorsport gem's future

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How a much-needed 'revolution' is key to a motorsport gem's future Plus

How a much-needed 'revolution' is key to a motorsport gem's future

OPINION: The Isle of Man TT is one of motorsport’s oldest events and one of its most revered. After a COVID-enforced two-year hiatus, the TT is back in 2022 and for the first time will be broadcast live, a much-needed move that will help to address some of the fundamental problems it faces

TT
Feb 20, 2022
How the world's fastest road racer is helping Britain's motorcycling future Plus

How the world's fastest road racer is helping Britain's motorcycling future

Britain has dominated motorcycle racing for three decades, but its representation at the top table is in decline. Looking to provide fresh energy and opportunity in the junior ranks, the world's fastest road racer Peter Hickman may have found a solution

TT
Jan 30, 2021
The far-reaching impact of cancelling motorcycling's greatest race Plus

The far-reaching impact of cancelling motorcycling's greatest race

The coronavirus-induced cancellation of the Isle of Man TT was unavoidable, but as thoughts turn to its return in 2021, the ramifications could be felt for a long time yet

TT
Apr 3, 2020
How the IoM TT's greatest race was won Plus

How the IoM TT's greatest race was won

In our final feature looking back at the major motorsport moments from the 2010s, we recall a day at the 2018 Isle of Man TT that featured broken records and the making of a new star of the motorbike road racing scene

TT
Jan 3, 2020
What went wrong with McGuinness's TT comeback Plus

What went wrong with McGuinness's TT comeback

John McGuinness targeted scoring a podium "at least" with Norton at the Isle of Man TT, but his return to the island - in the major classes at least - could scarcely have gone worse. What next for the veteran after his most disappointing TT?

TT
Jun 21, 2019
What the TT means to those who have braved it Plus

What the TT means to those who have braved it

OPINION: The Isle of Man TT is an event like few others in motorsport - and it has a reputation for being incredibly dangerous. But to those involved in the competition, it has a completely different standing

TT
Jun 11, 2019
The unavoidable headache challenging TT organisers Plus

The unavoidable headache challenging TT organisers

For much of the 2019 Isle of Man TT fortnight so far, the weather has dominated the headlines as rain has forced a series of delays and cancellations. This may be frustrating to fans, but stems from the unique challenge that makes the event a motorsport gem

TT
Jun 6, 2019
The importance of short-circuit racing for TT success Plus

The importance of short-circuit racing for TT success

Isle of Man TT riders using short-circuit races to warm up for the main event is nothing new, but the success of some relative newcomers to the TT in recent years has resulted in a more seismic shift in preparations

TT
Mar 24, 2019
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.