McGuinness leads field as 2022 isle of Man TT Superbike starting order revealed

The worldwide COVID-19 outbreak forced the 2020 and 2021 editions of the famous TT races to be cancelled, marking the first time since the Second World War that the event was shelved in consecutive years.

But the TT is back in earnest this year, with the event being broadcast live across practice and race week for the very first time on the new TT+ OTT platform – full details of which were revealed in February.

Across race week, there will be two Superbike contests – which includes the blue ribboned Senior TT – two Supersport races, a Superstock race (for road-spec Superbikes), a Supertwins event and two races for Sidecars.

Ahead of next month’s official TT 2022 launch event, the starting order for the top 20 seeded riders has been revealed.

Leading the field is 23-time TT winner McGuinness, who returns to Honda after a disastrous 2019 TT with Norton under the leadership of corrupt businessman Stuart Garner.

McGuinness’ last Superbike win at the TT came with Honda back in 2015 when he sensationally took victory in the Senior race.

Dean Harrison on his way to Senior TT victory in 2019 Photo by: Isle of Man TT

The TT legend – who has hinted that 2022 will be his last outing at the event – will be followed by the most recent Senior TT winner Dean Harrison.

The Bradford native remains with DAO Racing Kawasaki, with whom he has won all three of his TTs.

Veteran racer Michael Rutter will set for from number three on his Bathams BMW, with Ian Hutchinson going from his traditional number four spot on the Milwaukee BMW run by TAS Racing.

James Hillier will start number five as he gets set to make the OMG Racing team’s debut at the TT aboard Yamaha machinery – which will be backed by infamous energy drinks sponsor Rich Energy.

Michael Dunlop will start from sixth as he aims for success on the Paul Bird Motorsport-run Ducati Panigale V4 R and add to his tally of 19 wins, with double winner Gary Johnson starting seventh on the Specsavers/NL Motorcycles BMW ahead of Padgetts Honda runner Davey Todd.

David Johnson will go from ninth on the second of the OMG Yamaha’s, with five-time TT winner Peter Hickman starting from his usual 10th aboard the newly-branded Gas Monkey Garage FHO Racing BMW.

Manxman Conor Cummins has gone from leading the field to starting 11th on his Padgetts Honda, while 2019 Supersport TT winner Lee Johnston is 13th as he continues with Ashcourt Racing on his BMW.

McGuinness’ rookie team-mate Glenn Irwin, a multiple winner at the North West 200 and frontrunner in British Superbikes, will begin his debut TT from 22nd.

Full top 20 Isle of Man TT Superbike starting order:

John McGuinness - Honda Racing UK, Honda Dean Harrison - DAO Racing Kawasaki, Kawasaki Michael Rutter - Bathams Ales, BMW Ian Hutchinson - Milwaukee BMW Motorrad, BMW James Hillier - RICH Energy OMG Racing, Yamaha Michael Dunlop - PBM Ducati, Ducati Gary Johnson - Specsavers/NL Motorcycles, BMW Davey Todd - Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles, Honda David Johnson - RICH Energy OMG Racing, Yamaha Peter Hickman - Gas Monkey Garage by FHO Racing, BMW Conor Cummins - Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles, Honda Jamie Coward - KTS Racing powered by Steadplan, Yamaha Lee Johnston - Ashcourt Racing, BMW Philip Crowe - Handtrans Haulage/Nigel Appleyard, BMW Sam West - The Street Diner, BMW Dominic Herbertson - Haith, BMW Brian McCormack - FHO Racing BMW/The Roadhouse Macau, BMW Derek Sheils - The Roadhouse Macau, BMW Shaun Anderson - Hawk Racing Suzuki, Suzuki Craig Neve - Callmac Scaffolding, BMW