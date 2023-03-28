Starting numbers for the 2023 Isle of Man TT Superbike races revealed

With just over 60 days to go until first practice for the 2023 event, organisers have released the starting order for the top 20 riders for this year’s Superbike TT, Senior TT and Superstock TT races.

Australian David Johnson will lead the field on his Jackson Racing Honda, as he gets set to make his return to the event having been forced to sit out the 2022 races with injury.

Going away at #2 is Dean Harrison, who will remain with DAO Racing aboard Kawasaki machinery for 2023 and will be looking to add to his three victories following a winless campaign last year.

TT legend John McGuinness announced earlier this year that 2022 would not be his last appearance at the event as he signed an extension with Honda.

The 23-time winner, who started first on the road in 2022, will launch from third ahead of KTS Racing’s Jamie Coward, who enjoyed a banner year at the TT last time out with a best of sixth in the Superbike category.

John McGuinness, MBE Honda Racing UK Photo by: Tony Goldsmith

Michael Dunlop will start from six again having firmed his plans for the big bike class with Hawk Racing Honda, while the returning double British Superbike champion Josh Brorokes sets off next for FHO Racing on a BMW.

Padgetts Honda’s Davey Todd and Ashcourt Racing’s Lee Johnston start eighth and ninth, with last year’s Superbike, Superstock and Senior TT winner Peter Hickman taking up his usual #10 slot on his FHO Racing BMW.

Home hero Conor Cummins will go from #11 on the Padgetts Honda ahead of veteran Michael Rutter, who will campaign this year’s TT on the MotoGP-derived Honda RC213V-S for Bathams Racing in the Superbike class.

This year’s TT sees two additional races added to the programme, with a second contest in the Superstock and Supertwins class being added.

The 2023 TT begins with first practice on 29 May and concludes on 10 June.

Starting order for the Superbike, Senior and Superstock races

David Johnson - C&L Fairburn Properties by Jackson Racing Honda Dean Harrison - DAO Racing Kawasaki John McGuinness - Honda Racing UK Honda Jamie Coward - KTS Racing powered by Steadplan Honda James Hillier - OMG Racing Yamaha Michael Dunlop - Hawk Racing Honda Josh Brookes - FHO Racing BMW Davey Todd - Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles Honda Lee Johnston - Ashcourt Racing Honda Peter Hickman - FHO Racing BMW Conor Cummins - Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles Honda Michael Rutter - Bathams Racing Honda Dominic Herbertson - APERO BMW Philip Crowe - Nigel Appleyard / Agri Wash BMW Nathan Harrison - Honda Racing UK Honda Mike Browne - Burrows Engineering / RK Racing BMW Gary Johnson - Smith’s Motors / JR Performance Honda Shaun Anderson - Team Classic Suzuki Suzuki Sam West - Street Diner Racing BMW Craig Neve - Bathams Racing Honda