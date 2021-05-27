Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Supercars / Winton News

Winton Supercars round postponed due to Victoria lockdown

By:

This weekend's Supercars round at Winton won't go ahead as Victoria braces for its latest lockdown.

Winton Supercars round postponed due to Victoria lockdown

The state is facing what is called a "circuit breaker" shutdown as it deals with a fresh COVID-19 outbreak.

The cluster, first identified on Monday, has now grown to 26 positive cases, 12 of which came overnight.

As a result of the lockdown this weekend's Winton SuperSprint has been postponed.

Support category teams and other event staff that had already arrived are now leaving the circuit, located in the state's north.

The Winton round will be moved to the break between Townsville and Sydney Motorsport Park, with 31 July-1 August the proposed new date.

"Supercars and the Benalla Auto Club have this morning confirmed this weekend’s planned staging of the Winton SuperSprint will be postponed due to the ongoing COVID situation in Victoria," read a statement from Supercars.

"The proposed new event dates will be 31 July-1 August 2021. This will be confirmed within the next seven days.

"While regrettable, today’s decision has been made to ensure the health and safety of all Supercars fans, staff and teams.

"Ticket holders for this weekend’s event can either collect a full refund or hold on to their tickets for the Winton SuperSprint to run on the new dates.

"Supercars and the Benalla Auto Club will continue to ensure that all events are compliant with appropriate State, Territory and Federal regulations."

Walkinshaw Andretti United Supercars V8 engine

Walkinshaw Andretti United Supercars V8 engine

Photo by: Mark Horsburgh, Edge Photographics

Supercars teams set to stay in Melbourne

The six Melbourne-based Supercars teams are set to stay in the Victorian capital tonight instead of making a dash to the New South Wales border.

Walkinshaw Andretti United, Tickford Racing, Blanchard Racing Team, Erebus Motorsport, Team 18 and Kelly Grove Racing were all considering a last-minute relocation to New South Wales today ahead of the seven-day lockdown in Victoria due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

However a recent change to the New South Wales border rules, which includes an isolation order for anyone from Victoria, has further complicated the scenario for the affected teams.

Autosport understands there is currently an agreement between the teams to stay in Melbourne until at least tomorrow, but look set to leave the state in the coming days, with a two-week relocation almost certain to be necessary if the Darwin Triple Crown round is to go ahead as planned on 18-20 June.

Self-isolating in New South Wales may still be seen as the preferred way to clear the two-week hurdle for entry into the Northern Territory, rather than going straight there where personnel would be put into supervised quarantine.

However staying put has bought teams time to properly assess the options. They now have the best part of a week to make a decision, although there is a risk the New South Wales border restrictions could tighten if the situation in Victoria worsens.

New South Wales did put a hard border in place with Victoria during the 2020 outbreak that saw Melbourne inundated with hundreds of cases per day for much of July and August.

shares
comments

Related video

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Previous article

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Winton
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

18h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

3h
4
Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

2h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

3h
Latest news
Winton Supercars round postponed due to Victoria lockdown
VASC

Winton Supercars round postponed due to Victoria lockdown

3h
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Plus
VASC

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

May 23, 2021
New Ford Mustang Gen3 Supercars chassis unveiled
VASC

New Ford Mustang Gen3 Supercars chassis unveiled

May 19, 2021
New Supercars race winner Heimgartner almost quit racing for finance job
VASC

New Supercars race winner Heimgartner almost quit racing for finance job

May 11, 2021
Supercars continues 2022 Gen3 push after crisis meeting
VASC

Supercars continues 2022 Gen3 push after crisis meeting

May 11, 2021
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Plus
Supercars

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

New Ford Mustang Gen3 Supercars chassis unveiled
Supercars

New Ford Mustang Gen3 Supercars chassis unveiled

New Supercars race winner Heimgartner almost quit racing for finance job The Bend
Supercars

New Supercars race winner Heimgartner almost quit racing for finance job

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Plus

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 23, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
The 'lifetime deal' that broke down in double quick time Plus

The 'lifetime deal' that broke down in double quick time

Last year, David Reynolds signed a decade-long deal with Erebus, seemingly pledging his long-term Supercars future to the team. One year on, "Decade Dave's" contract has been reduced to tatters, with an undercurrent of discontent having brewed in 2020

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
How Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Plus

How Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a divisive figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his dramatic boots as the category enters a new era

Supercars
Oct 30, 2020
Why McLaughlin is wrong to label 2020 his best title Plus

Why McLaughlin is wrong to label 2020 his best title

OPINION: Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why Supercars would settle for an anticlimactic title race Plus

Why Supercars would settle for an anticlimactic title race

It's a predicament that has faced the World Endurance Championship in the past, and now it's the turn of Supercars to have its biggest race - the Bathurst 1000 - taking the final slot on the calendar. Will its wider significance upstage the title battle?

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

Latest news

Winton Supercars round postponed due to Victoria lockdown
Supercars Supercars

Winton Supercars round postponed due to Victoria lockdown

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Plus
Supercars Supercars

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

New Ford Mustang Gen3 Supercars chassis unveiled
Supercars Supercars

New Ford Mustang Gen3 Supercars chassis unveiled

New Supercars race winner Heimgartner almost quit racing for finance job
Supercars Supercars

New Supercars race winner Heimgartner almost quit racing for finance job

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.