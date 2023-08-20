Subscribe
Previous / Supercars The Bend: Kostecki wins as Brown crashes out
Supercars / The Bend Race report

The Bend Supercars: Kostecki survives steering woes to win

Brodie Kostecki overcame steering issues in his own car, and a relentless attack from Thomas Randle, to win the second Supercars race at The Bend.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
MH1_5950.JPG

Kostecki had to out-last a race-long attack from Randle, the gap between the pair barely getting over a second.

At the same time, he was complaining about handling issues with his Erebus Camaro.

But he was able to do enough to win the race and extend his championship lead over Shane van Gisbergen to 111 points.

Kostecki made a lightning start from the outside of the front row, which allowed him to get slightly ahead of Randle on the run to turn 1.

Randle did manage to get back ahead on the way into the corner but conceded the lead to Kostecki as the track swung left at turn 2.

Behind the lead group there was drama at Turn 6 when Jack Le Brocq got into the side of Cam Waters as they argued over 11th place. They then collected 10th-placed Will Davison, with the trio ending up in a synchronised spin.

Davison was able to continue, albeit at the back of the field, while Waters and Le Brocq were both forced into the pits for repairs. Waters lost a lap, Le Brocq three laps.

Back at the front, Kostecki led Randle across the first stint. He couldn't pull away, though, Randle hanging within a second of the leader before taking his mandatory stop on lap 8.

Kostecki covered Randle's stop the following lap, resuming with an unchanged lead.

It was the same story across the second stint, Randle stalking Kostecki at the head of the field.

To complicate matters, Kostecki was also left battling a weird feeling through the steering. Kostecki didn't blink, though, the series leader crossing the line a second ahead of Randle.

"I don't know, it felt really strange [compared to] yesterday and I couldn't brake in a straight line. The car was wandering around a fair bit. It was pretty scary the last 10 laps there, I'm happy to have enough car speed to stay in front of Tom there.

The battle for third was a thriller, largely thanks to an early stop for David Reynolds. The undercut helped him from fifth to third, although meant he would always face an uphill battle with grip late in the race.

He did manage to hang onto the spot until the dying laps when van Gisbergen made a move at turn 6. However, he locked a brake, ran a bit wide and left the door open for Chaz Mostert to take over fourth.

Mostert then ran down Reynolds, easing into third place at turn 1 on the very last lap.

Van Gisbergen, meanwhile, came under fire from Matt Payne on the final lap but was able to hang on to fifth place.

Payne was sixth ahead of Anton De Pasquale, Bryce Fullwood, Broc Feeney and Andre Heimgartner.

Title contender Will Brown had been in the battle for ninth with Feeney but was shuffled back to 13th late in the race.

Supercars The Bend Race Two results

 
 
     
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver Car Laps Time Interval Retirement Points
1
B. Kostecki Brodie Kostecki Erebus Motorsport Penrite
 Chevrolet 20 38'22.2098     100
2 Australia T. Randle Thomas Randle Tickford Racing Ford Mustang GT 20 +1.0688 1.0688   92
3 Australia C. Mostert Chaz Mostert Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford Mustang GT 20 +2.7030 1.6342   86
4 Australia D. Reynolds David Reynolds Grove Racing Ford Mustang GT 20 +3.6426 0.9396   80
5 New Zealand S. van Gisbergen Shane van Gisbergen Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet 20 +6.4973 2.8547   74
6
M. Payne Matthew Payne Grove Racing
 Ford Mustang GT 20 +6.6860 0.1887   68
7 Australia A. De Pasquale Anton De Pasquale Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang GT 20 +7.4458 0.7598   64
8 Australia B. Fullwood Bryce Fullwood Brad Jones Racing Chevrolet 20 +10.8249 3.3791   60
9
B. Feeney Broc Feeney Triple Eight Race Engineering
 Chevrolet 20 +12.9020 2.0771   56
10 New Zealand A. Heimgartner Andre Heimgartner Brad Jones Racing Chevrolet 20 +13.4153 0.5133   52
11 Australia J. Courtney James Courtney Tickford Racing Ford Mustang GT 20 +14.6698 1.2545   48
12 Australia N. Percat Nick Percat Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford Mustang GT 20 +16.2329 1.5631   46
13 Australia W. Brown Will Brown Erebus Motorsport Penrite Chevrolet 20 +17.5214 1.2885   44
14
D. Fraser Declan Fraser Tickford Racing
 Ford Mustang GT 20 +18.0780 0.5566   42
15 Australia S. Pye Scott Pye Team 18 Chevrolet 20 +18.7235 0.6455   40
16 Australia T. Hazelwood Todd Hazelwood Blanchard Racing Team Ford Mustang GT 20 +23.4879 4.7644   38
17 Australia M. Winterbottom Mark Winterbottom Team 18 Chevrolet 20 +24.8157 1.3278   36
18 Australia T. Slade Tim Slade PremiAir Racing Chevrolet 20 +26.2804 1.4647   34
19 Australia M. Jones Macauley Jones Brad Jones Racing Chevrolet 20 +26.8782 0.5978   32
20
C. Hill Cameron Hill Matt Stone Racing
 Chevrolet 20 +27.1495 0.2713   30
21 Australia J. Smith Jack Smith Brad Jones Racing Chevrolet 20 +28.3633 1.2138   28
22 Australia W. Davison Will Davison Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang GT 20 +41.6079 13.2446   26
23 Australia J. Golding James Golding PremiAir Racing Chevrolet 20 +42.0511 0.4432   24
24 Australia C. Waters Cameron Waters Tickford Racing Ford Mustang GT 19 +1 Lap 1 Lap   22
25 Australia J. Le Brocq Jack Le Brocq Matt Stone Racing Chevrolet 16 +4 Laps 3 Laps   20
View full results  

 

 

shares
comments

Supercars The Bend: Kostecki wins as Brown crashes out
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
The Bend Supercars: Kostecki completes clean sweep

The Bend Supercars: Kostecki completes clean sweep

Supercars
The Bend

The Bend Supercars: Kostecki completes clean sweep The Bend Supercars: Kostecki completes clean sweep

Supercars The Bend: Kostecki wins as Brown crashes out

Supercars The Bend: Kostecki wins as Brown crashes out

Supercars
The Bend

Supercars The Bend: Kostecki wins as Brown crashes out Supercars The Bend: Kostecki wins as Brown crashes out

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
Supercars

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Latest news

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2022-23

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2022-23

FE Formula E

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2022-23 The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2022-23

Lawson: I was "too aggressive" in Nojiri battle after spin wrecks race

Lawson: I was "too aggressive" in Nojiri battle after spin wrecks race

SF Super Formula
Motegi

Lawson: I was "too aggressive" in Nojiri battle after spin wrecks race Lawson: I was "too aggressive" in Nojiri battle after spin wrecks race

MotoGP Austrian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

MotoGP Austrian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

MOT2 Moto2
Spielberg

MotoGP Austrian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results MotoGP Austrian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Aleix Espargaro “angry" a lot of people in MotoGP forget Pol’s achievements

Aleix Espargaro “angry" a lot of people in MotoGP forget Pol’s achievements

MGP MotoGP
Austrian GP

Aleix Espargaro “angry" a lot of people in MotoGP forget Pol’s achievements Aleix Espargaro “angry" a lot of people in MotoGP forget Pol’s achievements

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Autosport Staff

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Tom Howard

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe