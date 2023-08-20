The Bend Supercars: Kostecki survives steering woes to win
Brodie Kostecki overcame steering issues in his own car, and a relentless attack from Thomas Randle, to win the second Supercars race at The Bend.
Kostecki had to out-last a race-long attack from Randle, the gap between the pair barely getting over a second.
At the same time, he was complaining about handling issues with his Erebus Camaro.
But he was able to do enough to win the race and extend his championship lead over Shane van Gisbergen to 111 points.
Kostecki made a lightning start from the outside of the front row, which allowed him to get slightly ahead of Randle on the run to turn 1.
Randle did manage to get back ahead on the way into the corner but conceded the lead to Kostecki as the track swung left at turn 2.
Behind the lead group there was drama at Turn 6 when Jack Le Brocq got into the side of Cam Waters as they argued over 11th place. They then collected 10th-placed Will Davison, with the trio ending up in a synchronised spin.
Davison was able to continue, albeit at the back of the field, while Waters and Le Brocq were both forced into the pits for repairs. Waters lost a lap, Le Brocq three laps.
Back at the front, Kostecki led Randle across the first stint. He couldn't pull away, though, Randle hanging within a second of the leader before taking his mandatory stop on lap 8.
Kostecki covered Randle's stop the following lap, resuming with an unchanged lead.
It was the same story across the second stint, Randle stalking Kostecki at the head of the field.
To complicate matters, Kostecki was also left battling a weird feeling through the steering. Kostecki didn't blink, though, the series leader crossing the line a second ahead of Randle.
"I don't know, it felt really strange [compared to] yesterday and I couldn't brake in a straight line. The car was wandering around a fair bit. It was pretty scary the last 10 laps there, I'm happy to have enough car speed to stay in front of Tom there.
The battle for third was a thriller, largely thanks to an early stop for David Reynolds. The undercut helped him from fifth to third, although meant he would always face an uphill battle with grip late in the race.
He did manage to hang onto the spot until the dying laps when van Gisbergen made a move at turn 6. However, he locked a brake, ran a bit wide and left the door open for Chaz Mostert to take over fourth.
Mostert then ran down Reynolds, easing into third place at turn 1 on the very last lap.
Van Gisbergen, meanwhile, came under fire from Matt Payne on the final lap but was able to hang on to fifth place.
Payne was sixth ahead of Anton De Pasquale, Bryce Fullwood, Broc Feeney and Andre Heimgartner.
Title contender Will Brown had been in the battle for ninth with Feeney but was shuffled back to 13th late in the race.
Supercars The Bend Race Two results
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|
B. Kostecki Brodie Kostecki Erebus Motorsport Penrite
|Chevrolet
|20
|38'22.2098
|100
|2
|T. Randle Thomas Randle Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|20
|+1.0688
|1.0688
|92
|3
|C. Mostert Chaz Mostert Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Ford Mustang GT
|20
|+2.7030
|1.6342
|86
|4
|D. Reynolds David Reynolds Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|20
|+3.6426
|0.9396
|80
|5
|S. van Gisbergen Shane van Gisbergen Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Chevrolet
|20
|+6.4973
|2.8547
|74
|6
|
M. Payne Matthew Payne Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|20
|+6.6860
|0.1887
|68
|7
|A. De Pasquale Anton De Pasquale Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|20
|+7.4458
|0.7598
|64
|8
|B. Fullwood Bryce Fullwood Brad Jones Racing
|Chevrolet
|20
|+10.8249
|3.3791
|60
|9
|
B. Feeney Broc Feeney Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Chevrolet
|20
|+12.9020
|2.0771
|56
|10
|A. Heimgartner Andre Heimgartner Brad Jones Racing
|Chevrolet
|20
|+13.4153
|0.5133
|52
|11
|J. Courtney James Courtney Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|20
|+14.6698
|1.2545
|48
|12
|N. Percat Nick Percat Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Ford Mustang GT
|20
|+16.2329
|1.5631
|46
|13
|W. Brown Will Brown Erebus Motorsport Penrite
|Chevrolet
|20
|+17.5214
|1.2885
|44
|14
|
D. Fraser Declan Fraser Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|20
|+18.0780
|0.5566
|42
|15
|S. Pye Scott Pye Team 18
|Chevrolet
|20
|+18.7235
|0.6455
|40
|16
|T. Hazelwood Todd Hazelwood Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|20
|+23.4879
|4.7644
|38
|17
|M. Winterbottom Mark Winterbottom Team 18
|Chevrolet
|20
|+24.8157
|1.3278
|36
|18
|T. Slade Tim Slade PremiAir Racing
|Chevrolet
|20
|+26.2804
|1.4647
|34
|19
|M. Jones Macauley Jones Brad Jones Racing
|Chevrolet
|20
|+26.8782
|0.5978
|32
|20
|
C. Hill Cameron Hill Matt Stone Racing
|Chevrolet
|20
|+27.1495
|0.2713
|30
|21
|J. Smith Jack Smith Brad Jones Racing
|Chevrolet
|20
|+28.3633
|1.2138
|28
|22
|W. Davison Will Davison Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|20
|+41.6079
|13.2446
|26
|23
|J. Golding James Golding PremiAir Racing
|Chevrolet
|20
|+42.0511
|0.4432
|24
|24
|C. Waters Cameron Waters Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|19
|+1 Lap
|1 Lap
|22
|25
|J. Le Brocq Jack Le Brocq Matt Stone Racing
|Chevrolet
|16
|+4 Laps
|3 Laps
|20
|View full results
Latest news
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2022-23
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2022-23 The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2022-23
Lawson: I was "too aggressive" in Nojiri battle after spin wrecks race
Lawson: I was "too aggressive" in Nojiri battle after spin wrecks race Lawson: I was "too aggressive" in Nojiri battle after spin wrecks race
MotoGP Austrian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
MotoGP Austrian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results MotoGP Austrian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
Aleix Espargaro “angry" a lot of people in MotoGP forget Pol’s achievements
Aleix Espargaro “angry" a lot of people in MotoGP forget Pol’s achievements Aleix Espargaro “angry" a lot of people in MotoGP forget Pol’s achievements
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special
When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special
Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.