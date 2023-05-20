Subscribe
Tasmania Supercars: Brown wins, drama for title contenders

Will Brown won an eventful first Supercars race at Symmons Plains as title contenders Brodie Kostecki and Chaz Mostert hit trouble.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
MH1_9440.JPG

The two contenders, who came into the weekend first and second in the standings, were hit early in the race, both Kostecki and Mostert caught up in adjacent, but separate, incidents.

Kostecki had made a strong start, working his way up to second behind teammate Brown by the third lap.

However, his race unravelled at the hairpin on that lap when he was initially nudged from behind by Jack Le Brocq before side contact with Cam Waters, who was trying to sneak into second.

The Waters contact broke the front-left steering arm on Kostecki's car, forcing him into the pits for five laps.

Seconds later Mostert ended up facing the wrong way after being tipped into a spin by Broc Feeney.

That left Mostert with a broken steering rack, out of the race and unimpressed with Feeney – particularly when the incident was cleared by race control.

"It's very early on in the race and some young guys are a little bit keen to try and get their nose maybe where its not supposed [to be]," he told the Fox Sports broadcast. "Im pretty disappointed to see no further action [from race control] because I'm out of the race."

Out front Brown continued to lead the field, while the early drama was great news for the likes of Waters, Andre Heimgartner and Shane van Gisbergen who filtered up to second, third and fourth.

Waters and Heimgartner were the first of that lead group to pit on lap 21, Heimgartner jumping Waters in the process.

Brown then followed suit a lap later, resuming ahead of Heimgartner and Waters while van Gisbergen took over the lead of the race.

The reigning champion went four laps longer before taking his mandatory service, slotting back into what was effectively fourth place.

The leaders then settled into a rhythm for the second stint, Brown leading Heimgartner by just under a second, Waters drifting back and van Gisbergen recovering from being undercut on his fresher rubber.

As the race wore on it became two separate battles, Brown and Heimgartner left to duke it out for the win.

But while Heimgartner proved stubborn he couldn't quite get close enough to Brown, the Erebus driver winning by six-tenths.

"Andre was hustling at the end; I could see he was catching me a bit, I was just trying to save my rear tyres," Brown explained. "It was definitely squirming around a bit at the end.

"I knew once I got off the line [at the start] and saw the guys fighting behind me, that's what I needed to get into the lead and stay out there and watch for the undercut. Overall, I'm just ecstatic."

The battle for third was a thriller, van Gisbergen running down Waters with his superior tyre condition.

He got to the back of Waters on the very last lap, before getting under the Monster Mustang at the hairpin to set up a run down the back straight.

Van Gisbergen was then able to run Waters wide at turn 6 to nab third place.

Waters finished fourth, the only Mustang in the top eight, ahead of Scott Pye, Tim Slade, Le Brocq and Cam Hill.

Nick Percat had a strong race to finish ninth after starting 13th while Thomas Randle came from even further back to finish 10th.

Kostecki, meanwhile, was forced to make another late stop with his wounded Camaro and was ultimately classified 23rd.

He was able to retain the series lead, although his margin was cut from 100 points to 74 points.

Mostert's DNF was more costly, the Walkinshaw driver dropping from second to fourth in the standings behind van Gisbergen and Brown.

The Tasmania SuperSprint continues with two qualifying sessions and two more races tomorrow.

Cla Driver Car Gap
1 Australia Will Brown Chevrolet  
2 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Chevrolet 0.6857
3 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 4.7889
4 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 5.3750
5 Australia Scott Pye Chevrolet 14.7793
6 Australia Tim Slade Chevrolet 19.2235
7 Australia Jack Le Brocq Chevrolet 19.5983
8 Cameron Hill Chevrolet 19.9978
9 Australia Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 21.7458
10 Australia Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 23.1138
11 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 23.2559
12 Australia Mark Winterbottom Chevrolet 23.4571
13 Australia Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 25.5472
14 Australia James Golding Chevrolet 25.9303
15 Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 29.2402
16 Australia David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 30.0452
17 Australia Jack Smith Chevrolet 30.3807
18 Broc Feeney Chevrolet 30.7296
19 Australia Bryce Fullwood Chevrolet 33.0291
20 Australia Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 33.0567
21 Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 34.9223
22 Australia Macauley Jones Chevrolet 35.1340
23 Brodie Kostecki Chevrolet 6 Laps
24 Australia James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 7 Laps
  Australia Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 40 Laps
View full results

 

 

