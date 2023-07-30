Subscribe
Previous / Tickford defends Waters after "perplexing" Supercars penalty rant Next / Supercars help fund Kostecki NASCAR drive
Supercars / Eastern Creek Race report

Sydney Supercars: Van Gisbergen dominates race 2

Shane van Gisbergen scored a dominant victory to close out the Sydney SuperNight at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
MH1_5184.JPG

The Kiwi was only headed in the first few laps of the race before taking control of the 36-lap affair.

He expertly managed his tyres on the high-deg Sydney circuit to come home comfortably ahead of Andre Heimgartner and Anton De Pasquale.

The win moves van Gisbergen into third in the standings, 13 points ahead of teammate Broc Feeney and 54 behind leader Brodie KosteckiWill Brown is still second, 41 points behind Kostecki.

Having fumbled the lead from pole last night, Heimgartner made a perfect getaway from the outside of the front row on Sunday, using the gripper side of the track to charge into an early lead, although his first-lap advantage was as good as it got.

With van Gisbergen stalking the Brad Jones Racing Camaro, a change for the lead had a sense of inevitability about it, and the move came on lap four with a clean pass at Turn 6.

By that stage one title contender was already at the back of the field, Brown taking a high-speed excursion through the dirt at the first corner.

The Erebus driver had found himself on the outside of a three-into-one situation with Anton De Pasquale on the inside, and David Reynolds in the middle, as they argued over seventh place.

Shane van Gisbergen in Sydney

Shane van Gisbergen in Sydney

De Pasquale was the only one to get through unscathed, both Reynolds and Brown flying off the track and rejoining at the back of the field.

Behind the top two, Feeney and Kostecki were left battling for the final podium position. After Kostecki muscled past on lap 15, Feeney pitted for fresh tyres to try the undercut. 

Kostecki waited until lap 18 to make his stop and dropped behind Feeney, as well as the early stopping De Pasquale and Bryce Fullwood in the order.

Heimgartner made his stop on lap 19, he too resuming behind Feeney and De Pasquale.

Van Gisbergen responded with a stop of his own the following lap, although his advantage was enough to ensure he resumed in the effective lead.

With teammate Feeney now next in the queue, the job was straightforward from that point on for van Gisbergen - the Kiwi having established a three-second lead by the time that Heimgartner filtered back into P2. 

After extending his lead to 5.2 seconds by the chequered flag, van Gisbergen quipped after the race that he had wanted at least a five-second lead following his penalty at the end of yesterday's race.

Read Also:

"I have to thank the team so much," said van Gisbergen.

"They haven't given up on me. I've been struggling a bit but they've rebuilt this car [and] changed the chassis, they've done so much work.

"It's so cool to be back here [in victory lane]. Back on the right track.

"I've never driven so slowly to win a race. At the end [the gap] was three seconds and I thought I better get to five seconds in case they penalise us again."

Heimgartner was a somewhat lonely second, while Feeney and De Pasquale staged an epic late battle for third place.

De Pasquale was rapid across the second stint, closing in on third-placed Feeney as the laps counted down.

He then got through on the final lap of the race to complete the podium and win the Mustang Cup on a day where just three Fords made the top 10. That dropped Feeney back to fourth ahead of Bryce Fullwood.

Kostecki never really recovered the ground lost around the stops and even lost more in the closing stages as he battled clutch dramas. That dropped him back to eighth behind Ford pair Cam Waters and Chaz Mostert.

After his lap-one woes, Brown was able to work his way back to 14th at the finish. Reynolds couldn't make the same progress, the Grove Racing driver finishing 20th.

 
 
     
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver Car Laps Time Interval Retirement Points
1 New Zealand S. van Gisbergen Shane van Gisbergen Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet 36        
2 New Zealand A. Heimgartner Andre Heimgartner Brad Jones Racing Chevrolet 36 5.2275      
3 Australia A. De Pasquale Anton De Pasquale Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang GT 36 15.6663      
4
B. Feeney Broc Feeney Triple Eight Race Engineering
 Chevrolet 36 16.0982      
5 Australia B. Fullwood Bryce Fullwood Brad Jones Racing Chevrolet 36 18.7067      
6 Australia C. Waters Cameron Waters Tickford Racing Ford Mustang GT 36 19.5718      
7 Australia C. Mostert Chaz Mostert Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford Mustang GT 36 20.6820      
8
B. Kostecki Brodie Kostecki Erebus Motorsport Penrite
 Chevrolet 36 23.1046      
9 Australia M. Winterbottom Mark Winterbottom Team 18 Chevrolet 36 25.5196      
10 Australia J. Le Brocq Jack Le Brocq Matt Stone Racing Chevrolet 36 27.7387      
11 Australia S. Pye Scott Pye Team 18 Chevrolet 36 30.4057      
12 Australia T. Slade Tim Slade PremiAir Racing Chevrolet 36 31.5091      
13 Australia J. Courtney James Courtney Tickford Racing Ford Mustang GT 36 35.0350      
14 Australia W. Brown Will Brown Erebus Motorsport Penrite Chevrolet 36 35.4109      
15 Australia J. Smith Jack Smith Brad Jones Racing Chevrolet 36 37.2835      
16 Australia J. Golding James Golding PremiAir Racing Chevrolet 36 37.4967      
17 Australia W. Davison Will Davison Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang GT 36 38.0060      
18 Australia M. Jones Macauley Jones Brad Jones Racing Chevrolet 36 42.0539      
19 Australia N. Percat Nick Percat Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford Mustang GT 36 43.2628      
20 Australia D. Reynolds David Reynolds Grove Racing Ford Mustang GT 36 44.2567      
21 Australia T. Hazelwood Todd Hazelwood Blanchard Racing Team Ford Mustang GT 36 48.2905      
22 Australia T. Randle Thomas Randle Tickford Racing Ford Mustang GT 36 50.3367      
23
M. Payne Matthew Payne Grove Racing
 Ford Mustang GT 36 51.5007      
24
C. Hill Cameron Hill Matt Stone Racing
 Chevrolet 36 55.4407      
25
D. Fraser Declan Fraser Tickford Racing
 Ford Mustang GT 36 1'02.6876      
View full results  
shares
comments

Tickford defends Waters after "perplexing" Supercars penalty rant

Supercars help fund Kostecki NASCAR drive
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Van Gisbergen eyeing NASCAR 2024 switch

Van Gisbergen eyeing NASCAR 2024 switch

NASCAR Cup

Van Gisbergen eyeing NASCAR 2024 switch Van Gisbergen eyeing NASCAR 2024 switch

Supercars help fund Kostecki NASCAR drive

Supercars help fund Kostecki NASCAR drive

NASCAR

Supercars help fund Kostecki NASCAR drive Supercars help fund Kostecki NASCAR drive

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
Supercars

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Latest news

Video: Red Bull domination and wet weather woes at the F1 Belgian GP

Video: Red Bull domination and wet weather woes at the F1 Belgian GP

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Video: Red Bull domination and wet weather woes at the F1 Belgian GP Video: Red Bull domination and wet weather woes at the F1 Belgian GP

London E-Prix: Cassidy dominates wet Formula E finale after two stoppages

London E-Prix: Cassidy dominates wet Formula E finale after two stoppages

FE Formula E
London ePrix II

London E-Prix: Cassidy dominates wet Formula E finale after two stoppages London E-Prix: Cassidy dominates wet Formula E finale after two stoppages

Red Bull suffers second broken F1 trophy in a row at Belgian GP

Red Bull suffers second broken F1 trophy in a row at Belgian GP

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Red Bull suffers second broken F1 trophy in a row at Belgian GP Red Bull suffers second broken F1 trophy in a row at Belgian GP

BTCC Croft: Turkington holds firm to win race three

BTCC Croft: Turkington holds firm to win race three

BTCC BTCC
Croft Circuit

BTCC Croft: Turkington holds firm to win race three BTCC Croft: Turkington holds firm to win race three

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Autosport Staff

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Tom Howard

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe