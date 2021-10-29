Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Sydney Practice report

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale tops windy first practice

By:

Anton De Pasquale topped the first Supercars session in more than 100 days with the fastest practice time at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale tops windy first practice

Drivers faced blustery conditions at the Eastern Creek circuit, De Pasquale the first to set a representative time with a 1m31.821s on his first run.

Points leader Shane van Gisbergen then took over with a 1m31.184s, that time holding on until the 'happy hour' in the closing moments of the session.

That was when Cam Waters took over at the top, the Tickford driver jumping 13 spots with a 1m30.609s.

But he was swiftly pipped by De Pasquale, the Dick Johnson Racing ace's 1m30.281s at the flag leaving him more than three-tenths clear of the field.

Todd Hazelwood was third fastest for Brad Jones Racing, having been a staple near the top of the time throughout the half-hour session.

Mark Winterbottom was a late improver to slot into fourth, while Andre Heimgartner enjoyed a promising debut in his brand new KGR Ford chassis with the fifth quickest time.

Brodie Kostecki was sixth as van Giusbergen, who never improved on his early time, was shuffled back to seventh.

Macauley Jones, Will Davison and Jack Le Brocq rounded out the top 10.

Jamie Whincup and Chaz Mostert were among the big names outside the top 10, the Holden pair 12th and 16th respectively, while KGR driver Reynolds battled gearbox gremlins on his way to 18th.

Practice continues at 7:30pm local time with a second half-hour of running under lights.

Cla # Driver Car Laps Time Gap Interval
1 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 11 1'30.281    
2 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 11 1'30.609 0.327 0.327
3 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 10 1'30.671 0.390 0.062
4 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'30.824 0.542 0.152
5 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Ford Mustang GT 10 1'30.876 0.594 0.052
6 99 Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 10 1'31.026 0.744 0.150
7 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 12 1'31.184 0.903 0.158
8 96 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 10 1'31.373 1.091 0.188
9 17 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 12 1'31.454 1.172 0.081
10 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq Ford Mustang GT 12 1'31.454 1.172 0.000
11 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'31.554 1.272 0.100
12 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'31.570 1.288 0.015
13 9 Australia Will Brown Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'31.604 1.323 0.034
14 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Holden Commodore ZB 14 1'31.697 1.416 0.092
15 35 Australia Zane Goddard Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'31.722 1.440 0.024
16 25 Australia Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 10 1'31.746 1.465 0.024
17 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'31.797 1.516 0.050
18 26 Australia David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 8 1'31.882 1.600 0.084
19 22 Australia Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 9 1'32.019 1.738 0.137
20 44 Australia James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 12 1'32.061 1.780 0.042
21 20 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 12 1'32.164 1.883 0.103
22 3 Australia Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT 12 1'32.712 2.430 0.547
23 34 Australia Jake Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 10 1'32.900 2.618 0.187
24 4 Australia Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 13 1'32.918 2.636 0.018
