Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale tops windy first practice Next / GM extends its Triple Eight Supercars deal
Supercars / Sydney Practice report

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale takes Friday practice top spot clean sweep

By:

Anton De Pasquale completed a practice clean sweep at Sydney Motorsport Park by topping the half-hour night session.

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale takes Friday practice top spot clean sweep

Conditions were significantly cooler than during the earlier session, with times almost immediately eclipsing De Pasquale's Practice 1 benchmark.

Within five minutes Nick Percat became the first driver to break the 1m30s mark, the Brad Jones Racing driver going quickest with a 1m29.631s.

At the 10-minute mark the Red Bull Holdens took over at the top, Jamie Whincup with a 1m29.041s just seconds before being edged by Shane van Gisbergen's 1m29.449s.

Those times lasted until the frantic final two minutes when much of the field switched to green rubber.

New Dunlops helped Whincup leapfrog his team-mate, to see the #88 move three-tenths clear of the #97.

But De Pasquale jumped both the Red Bull Holdens, and comfortably, his final margin over two-tenths faster than Whincup.

"They don't hand out trophies for Friday practice," said De Pasquale.

"We learnt a lot about the car and what we need to do, but tomorrow it looks like the weather is going to change up a bit, degrees and wind and all the stuff that makes the car handle different.

"It's going to be tight tomorrow, we know that. But so far, so good. Three months on the bench... to drive a car again is fun, to be fastest is even better."

Van Gisbergen, meanwhile, was happy enough in third given he felt he didn't get the best out of his green tyre run.

"Pretty good [day]," said the Kiwi. "I didn't do the best lap, Jamie is a bit ahead. And Anton is a fair way up the road again. We've got work to do, but it's not too bad."

Brodie Kostecki capped off a promising day in fourth spot, followed by Nick Percat, Chaz Mostert, Scott Pye, Todd Hazelwood, Will Brown and David Reynolds.

Cam Waters was just 11th quickest, the Tickford spearhead jumping to fifth on his green tyre run at the end before being shuffled back down the order.

Supercars Sydney - FP2 results

Cla # Driver Car Laps Time Gap Interval
1 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 12 1'28.806    
2 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'29.041 0.235 0.235
3 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 10 1'29.381 0.574 0.339
4 99 Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 9 1'29.395 0.589 0.014
5 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'29.444 0.638 0.048
6 25 Australia Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 10 1'29.511 0.705 0.067
7 20 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'29.616 0.810 0.105
8 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 8 1'29.661 0.855 0.044
9 9 Australia Will Brown Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'29.736 0.929 0.074
10 26 Australia David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 10 1'29.739 0.932 0.003
11 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 16 1'29.768 0.961 0.028
12 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 10 1'29.923 1.117 0.155
13 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 10 1'29.933 1.127 0.009
14 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Holden Commodore ZB 9 1'29.963 1.156 0.029
15 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Ford Mustang GT 10 1'30.011 1.205 0.048
16 34 Australia Jake Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 10 1'30.058 1.252 0.047
17 3 Australia Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT 8 1'30.262 1.456 0.203
18 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq Ford Mustang GT 16 1'30.335 1.528 0.072
19 44 Australia James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 15 1'30.401 1.594 0.066
20 4 Australia Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 12 1'30.453 1.647 0.052
21 96 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 10 1'30.542 1.736 0.089
22 17 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 10 1'30.766 1.960 0.223
23 22 Australia Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'30.916 2.110 0.150
24 35 Australia Zane Goddard Holden Commodore ZB 10 1'31.601 2.794 0.684
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale tops windy first practice
Previous article

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale tops windy first practice
Next article

GM extends its Triple Eight Supercars deal

GM extends its Triple Eight Supercars deal
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
GM extends its Triple Eight Supercars deal
Supercars

GM extends its Triple Eight Supercars deal

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale tops windy first practice Sydney
Supercars

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale tops windy first practice

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus
Supercars

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

Latest news

GM extends its Triple Eight Supercars deal
Supercars Supercars

GM extends its Triple Eight Supercars deal

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale takes Friday practice top spot clean sweep
Supercars Supercars

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale takes Friday practice top spot clean sweep

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale tops windy first practice
Supercars Supercars

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale tops windy first practice

Percat completes Walkinshaw Andretti United line-up
Supercars Supercars

Percat completes Walkinshaw Andretti United line-up

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing, as Andrew van Leeuwen explains

Supercars
Oct 19, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 16, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Aug 31, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Plus

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 25, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Plus

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 23, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.