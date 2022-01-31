Tickets Subscribe
Supercars announces race formats for 2022 season
Supercars News

Supercars tweaks red flag rules following Sydney Motorsport Park incident

By:

Supercars has tweaked its red flag rule for qualifying to avoid drivers being unnecessarily benched from sessions.

Supercars tweaks red flag rules following Sydney Motorsport Park incident

Under the old qualifying rules a driver that prompted a red flag was not permitted to take any further part in the session.

They also had their fastest time deleted, ensuring it was a significant disadvantage regardless of the circumstances.

The potential harshness of the regulation came to light at Sydney Motorsport Park late last season when Cam Waters speared off the road in wet conditions during a qualifying session.

Race control immediately threw a red flag, despite Waters being able to get out of the gravel trap under his own power.

He then lost his best time, which had him sitting third fastest, and was forced to sit out the rest of the session as he slumped to 17th on the grid.

In the 2022 operations manual, Rule 6.1.12 now reads: "Any driver or car that causes a red flag during a qualifying session will have their fastest lap at the time of the red flag deleted".

There is no longer a reference to being benched from the session, which means a driver can continue if possible.

The new 2023 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 testing at Queensland Raceway

The new 2023 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 testing at Queensland Raceway

Photo by: Edge Photographics

Supercars has also locked in the dates for its pre-season tests at Queensland Raceway and Winton Motor Raceway. 

As was the case last year, pre-season testing will be split between the Queensland and Victorian teams.

A collective booking is in place at Queensland Raceway on February 16 which will be open to the four Queensland teams (Triple Eight, Dick Johnson Racing, Matt Stone Racing and PremiAir Racing).

That day is also likely to include running for the Queensland based Super2 teams.

There is then a booking at Winton for the six Melbourne-based Supercars teams (Walkinshaw Andretti United, Team 18, Grove Racing, Tickford Racing, Erebus Motorsport and Blanchard Racing Team) as well as Brad Jones Racing from Albury.

Read Also:

Super2 testing will then take place at Winton the following day.

The tests aren't officially run by Supercars and therefore aren't compulsory, however it's likely that most, if not all, teams will take part.

The days will count towards the limited allocation of tests.

In the past Supercars has staged compulsory, all-in pre-season tests, however that practice was abandoned last year due to pandemic-induced travel complications.

