Triple Eight to prepare Holdens for new Supercars team PremiAir Racing
Supercars News

Supercars announces race formats for 2022 season

By:

The Australian Supercars championship has locked in its race formats for the 2022 season, including five refuelling events.

Supercars announces race formats for 2022 season

Race lengths will vary between 100 and 1000 kilometres across the season, Albert Park hosting the most individual races with four.

There is then a split of two-race Super500/600 events and three-race SuperSprint events, as well as the sole single-race enduro, the Bathurst 1000.

The season will kick off with the Super600 format – two 300-kilometre refuelling races – at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Three of the other refuelling races are the Super500 format (2x250-kilometre races), which will be in play at Townsville, the Gold Coast and the yet-to-be-rescheduled Newcastle event.

The Bathurst 1000 rounds out the refuelling events.

The SuperSprint events (Tasmania, Albert Park, Perth, Winton, Darwin, The Bend, Sandown, and Pukekohe) will be single-stop (minimum two tyres), non-refuelling races ranging from 100 kilometres to 125 kilometres in length.

Qualifying will again be split across three formats.

Format 1 will see grid positions determined by one qualifying session, although that is followed by a top 10 Shootout at some events.

Format 2 is three-part knockout qualifying while Format 3 is the same, but with a top 10 Shootout to determine the first five rows.

Townsville will host two 250-kilometre refuelling races

Townsville will host two 250-kilometre refuelling races

Photo by: Edge Photographics

Top 10 Shootouts will be used for Sydney (both races), Darwin (Race 1), Townsville (both races), Sandown (Race 1), Bathurst, the Gold Coast (both races) and Newcastle (both races).

The Tasmania, Perth, Winton, Darwin, The Bend and Pukekohe will be two-day events while Bathurst and Albert Park will be held over four days.

The rest will be three-day events.

All events will feature two practice sessions, except for Sandown, which will have an additional drivers session ahead of Bathurst, and Bathurst itself.

Event Race Q Format Top 10 Shootout Race length
Sydney** 1 1 Yes 300km*
Sydney** 2 1 Yes 300km
Tasmania 3 2   110km
Tasmania 4 1   110km
Tasmania 5 1   110km
Albert Park 6 1   100km
Albert Park 7 1   100km
Albert Park 8 1   100km
Albert Park 9 1   100km
Perth 10 2   110km*
Perth 11 1   110km
Perth 12 1   110km
Winton 13 2   115km
Winton 14 1   115km
Winton 15 1   115km
Darwin 16 3 Yes 110km
Darwin 17 1   110km
Darwin 18 1   110km
Townsville** 19 1 Yes 250km
Townsville** 20 1 Yes 250km
The Bend 21 2   115km
The Bend 22 1   115km
The Bend 23 1   115km
Sandown 24 3 Yes 125km
Sandown 25 1   125km
Sandown 26 1   125km
Pukekohe 27 2   115km
Pukekohe 28 1   115km
Pukekohe 29 1   115km
Bathurst*** 30 1 Yes 1000km
Gold Coast** 31 1 Yes 250km
Gold Coast** 32 1 Yes 250km
Newcastle** TBC 1 Yes 250km
Newcastle** TBC 1 Yes 250km

** Super500/600 (includes refuelling)

*** Endurance event

Triple Eight to prepare Holdens for new Supercars team PremiAir Racing
Triple Eight to prepare Holdens for new Supercars team PremiAir Racing
Andrew van Leeuwen
Andrew van Leeuwen
Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

It may have been a one-man title fight in Supercars this season, but behind dominant champion Shane van Gisbergen were some fascinating performances. Autosport picks out the best drivers of the 2021 campaign.

Supercars
Dec 10, 2021
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing, as Andrew van Leeuwen explains

Supercars
Oct 19, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 16, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Aug 31, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars' Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 23, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
