Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Supercars News

Supercars teams prepared to quarantine in order to finish season

By:

Supercars says its teams are prepared to quarantine to both finish the 2021 season and ensure the all-important Bathurst 1000 goes ahead.

Supercars teams prepared to quarantine in order to finish season

The Aussie series has found itself facing some significant hurdles as it looks to complete the five events required to satisfy its broadcast agreement, with both New South Wales and Victoria currently locked down due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

The situation is more challenging than 2020 when only Victoria was stuck in lockdown, particularly as Bathurst is located in regional New South Wales.

As it stands four of the remaining five events on the already-revised schedule are in either NSW or Victoria, while seven of the 11 teams are spread across the two states.

That means those teams are currently unable to leave their home states, while the four Queensland-based teams are unable to travel to either NSW or Victoria without facing tough restrictions when returning home.

There is set to be another major upheaval of the schedule, which will likely see the Bathurst 1000 moved to early December and the Gold Coast 500 cancelled for a second year running.

There are still question marks over the other four rounds, although Supercars is adamant it is still focussed on this Victorian and NSW events.

Either way nearly all teams are likely to face some level of self-isolation or quarantine at some point this year, particularly the Queensland teams which will be unlikely to have free passage in and out of NSW even for a delayed Bathurst 1000.

The teams are no stranger to extended stints on the road and two-week isolation periods, particularly those based in Melbourne. They spent more than 100 days away from home last season, and have already endured a two-week isolation this season to get into the Northern Territory back in June.

There was some angst from those weary Melbourne teams at that point about further quarantine measures, Supercars planning its revised schedule around avoiding that only for the NSW and Victorian outbreaks to worsen rather than improve.

With the Bathurst 1000 as critical for teams and their sponsorship agreements as it is for the category itself, Supercars boss Sean Seamer says it's now been accepted by all squads that quarantine will be a necessary evil to get the 2021 season finished.

James Courtney, Tickford Racing Ford

James Courtney, Tickford Racing Ford

Photo by: Edge Photographics

In fact, he says the teams are pushing to get racing again, no matter what it takes.

"The teams have called me and said they'll do whatever it takes," said Seamer. "The traffic has been the other way, which I think is great.

"It shows the commitment from the teams to delivering the championship. Everyone wants to get Bathurst done. I've had numerous team owners call me and say, 'just tell us what we've got to do'.

"Originally that plan about staying in the regions was the best way to ensure continuity. But we just couldn't have predicted that we would have had the challenges that we do now. We'll review that as we go forward.

"But I do want to call out that the teams, despite everything that they went through last year, they're prepared to go and do what they've got to do to deliver this championship for the fans. They should be applauded for that.

"From my side the priority is making sure that we're treating them equally through that process, because it's something that unfortunately we couldn't plan for last year."

Seamer added that vaccination projections in NSW and Victoria point to the potential for quarantine-free travel between the neighbouring states by November or December, which could be useful for Brad Jones Racing (NSW) and Walkinshaw Andretti United, Team 18, Tickford Racing, Kelly Grove Racing, Blanchard Racing Team and Erebus Motorsport (Victoria).

But those Queensland-based teams, namely Triple Eight, Dick Johnson Racing, Matt Stone Racing and Team Sydney, are likely to face restrictions given the Sunshine State is currently COVID-free and will be more conservative with its re-opening to COVID-affected states.

"Right now, when we forecast where we see things in November and December, what's clear is when you look at the vaccination trajectory in Victoria and New South Wales, we believe that the teams in Victoria will be able to get back into Victoria with very limited quarantine requirements, if any," he said.

"But it's likely, based on current data, that the Queenslanders may need to perform some level of self-isolation upon return to Queensland. At the end of the day, that's something that we'll just work through with the health department up there."

shares
comments

Related video

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Previous article

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton would like to see F1 hold "free" Belgian GP for fans

32 min
2
Formula 1

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell futures secured before announcement

23 h
3
Formula 1

Aston boss Szafnauer sympathetic to call for Spa F1 ticket refunds

9 min
4
Formula 1

Norris conflicted by decision to award F1 points in Belgian GP

15 h
5
MotoGP

Dixon “really annoyed” with MotoGP debut at Silverstone

1 d
Latest news
Supercars teams prepared to quarantine in order to finish season
VASC

Supercars teams prepared to quarantine in order to finish season

17m
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus
VASC

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

23 h
Triple Eight to replace Supercars legend Whincup with rookie Feeney
VASC

Triple Eight to replace Supercars legend Whincup with rookie Feeney

Aug 31, 2021
Supercars poised for ownership structure change
VASC

Supercars poised for ownership structure change

Aug 30, 2021
Supercars won't mandate COVID-19 vaccination
VASC

Supercars won't mandate COVID-19 vaccination

Aug 30, 2021
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus
Supercars

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Triple Eight to replace Supercars legend Whincup with rookie Feeney
Supercars

Triple Eight to replace Supercars legend Whincup with rookie Feeney

Supercars poised for ownership structure change
Supercars

Supercars poised for ownership structure change

Trending Today

Hamilton would like to see F1 hold "free" Belgian GP for fans
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton would like to see F1 hold "free" Belgian GP for fans

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell futures secured before announcement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell futures secured before announcement

Aston boss Szafnauer sympathetic to call for Spa F1 ticket refunds
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston boss Szafnauer sympathetic to call for Spa F1 ticket refunds

Norris conflicted by decision to award F1 points in Belgian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris conflicted by decision to award F1 points in Belgian GP

Dixon “really annoyed” with MotoGP debut at Silverstone
MotoGP MotoGP

Dixon “really annoyed” with MotoGP debut at Silverstone

Rossi “very sad” with difficult final British MotoGP appearance
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi “very sad” with difficult final British MotoGP appearance

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
23 h
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Plus

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 25, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Plus

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 23, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
The 'lifetime deal' that broke down in double quick time Plus

The 'lifetime deal' that broke down in double quick time

Last year, David Reynolds signed a decade-long deal with Erebus, seemingly pledging his long-term Supercars future to the team. One year on, "Decade Dave's" contract has been reduced to tatters, with an undercurrent of discontent having brewed in 2020

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
How Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Plus

How Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a divisive figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his dramatic boots as the category enters a new era

Supercars
Oct 30, 2020

Latest news

Supercars teams prepared to quarantine in order to finish season
Supercars Supercars

Supercars teams prepared to quarantine in order to finish season

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus
Supercars Supercars

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Triple Eight to replace Supercars legend Whincup with rookie Feeney
Supercars Supercars

Triple Eight to replace Supercars legend Whincup with rookie Feeney

Supercars poised for ownership structure change
Supercars Supercars

Supercars poised for ownership structure change

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.