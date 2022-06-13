Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Supercars outlaws natural tyre warming tactic from Darwin round Next / Supercars set to retain Australian GP support slot
Supercars News

Supercars team owners receive Queen's Birthday honours

Supercars team owners Betty Klimenko and Ryan Story have been recognised in this year's Queen's Birthday honours.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Supercars team owners receive Queen's Birthday honours

The pair were among a total of 669 who received General Division of the Order of Australia awards as part of the 2022 Queen's Birthday celebrations.

Both were made Members of the Order of Australia for significant service to motorsport, while Story was also recognised for his community work and Klimenko for her charity work.

Klimenko became the first female team owner in Supercars when she bought Stone Brothers Racing and turned it into Erebus Motorsport.

The team has since become a fan favourite and a race winner, including a sensational victory at the Bathurst 1000 in 2017.

Klimenko is also an ambassador for the Dare to be Different programme and, outside of motorsport, has backed initiatives such as the Steve Waugh Foundation, Cure for Cancer Foundation, Feel the Magic and Hogs for the Homeless.

Story, meanwhile, became a co-owner of Dick Johnson Racing in 2013 and has led the team through a variety of roles since.

He helped engineer the Team Penske tie-up that helped the team secure three consecutive titles with Scott McLaughlin.

In the post-Penske era he is DJR's Executive Chairman and recently oversaw the team's carbon neutral status, a first in Supercars.

 

He is also a board member of Racing Together, an initiative that encourages Indigenous involvement in motor racing.

Outside of motorsport, Story is an ambassador for both children's cancer charity Camp Quality and the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia and has raised significant funds through his network and personal contributions.

“Ryan is a man who puts others first and himself second," said DJR co-owner Dick Johnson.

"He has done so much not only for motorsport, but the community with his charity work with Camp Quality, the Prostate Cancer Foundation and the Racing Together programme.

“The work he has done tirelessly behind the scenes has got the team to where it is today and all the success we have had, he has been a big part of it.

“Congratulations Ryan, it is an honour to partner with you on and off the track.”

Supercars CEO Shane Howard congratulated Klimenko and Story on their honours.

“This is well-deserved recognition for Ryan and Betty – two outstanding leaders of their respective Supercars teams,” Howard said.

“Both have done so much for Supercars and for many others throughout Australia, possessing leadership and compassionate qualities that have had a profound impact on many.

“This is a very special occasion and on behalf of Supercars I congratulate Ryan and Betty on being recognised for their dedication to Supercars and the wider motorsport community as well as the community groups and charities they have supported for many years.”

shares
comments
Supercars outlaws natural tyre warming tactic from Darwin round
Previous article

Supercars outlaws natural tyre warming tactic from Darwin round
Next article

Supercars set to retain Australian GP support slot

Supercars set to retain Australian GP support slot
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Campbell prefers IMSA seat to WEC with works Porsche 963 LMDh
IMSA

Campbell prefers IMSA seat to WEC with works Porsche 963 LMDh

Supercars star Kostecki explains 2023 NASCAR plan
Supercars

Supercars star Kostecki explains 2023 NASCAR plan

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus
Supercars

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Erebus Motorsport More
Erebus Motorsport
Murphy/Stanaway wildcard hinges on NZ travel bubble
Supercars

Murphy/Stanaway wildcard hinges on NZ travel bubble

Supercars teams cross Northern Territory border after two-week exile Hidden Valley
Supercars

Supercars teams cross Northern Territory border after two-week exile

Reynolds and Youlden win 2017 Bathurst 100 for Erebus Motorsport
Supercars

Reynolds and Youlden win 2017 Bathurst 100 for Erebus Motorsport

Latest news

Supercars star Kostecki explains 2023 NASCAR plan
Supercars Supercars

Supercars star Kostecki explains 2023 NASCAR plan

Supercars Darwin: Mostert wins thrilling finale fending off De Pasquale
Supercars Supercars

Supercars Darwin: Mostert wins thrilling finale fending off De Pasquale

Mostert disqualified from Darwin race 1 for using air blower on grid
Supercars Supercars

Mostert disqualified from Darwin race 1 for using air blower on grid

Supercars Darwin: De Pasquale beats Davison to win tense Race 1
Supercars Supercars

Supercars Darwin: De Pasquale beats Davison to win tense Race 1

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special Plus

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

The Nissan Skyline R32 GT-R was the fastest Group A touring car ever. It cleaned up at the Bathurst 1000 and in the Australian Touring Car Championship, and is fondly remembered by the drivers who monstered it to success on the world-famous Mount Panorama

Supercars
Feb 8, 2022
Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

It may have been a one-man title fight in Supercars this season, but behind dominant champion Shane van Gisbergen were some fascinating performances. Autosport picks out the best drivers of the 2021 campaign.

Supercars
Dec 10, 2021
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing, as Andrew van Leeuwen explains

Supercars
Oct 19, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 16, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Aug 31, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.