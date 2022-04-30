Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Erebus frustrated at Supercars Gen3 car build delay
Supercars / Wanneroo Raceway Race report

Supercars Perth: Van Gisbergen triumphs in opener

Shane van Gisbergen managed his tyres to beat early leader Anton De Pasquale in the opening sprint race at the Perth SuperNight.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Supercars Perth: Van Gisbergen triumphs in opener

Starting from pole, De Pasquale led across the first stint of the race, but it was never an overly comfortable lead, though, with Cam Waters and van Gisbergen constantly stalking the Shell Ford driver.

On lap 17 Waters took to pitlane for his mandatory service, which, with the undercut now on the table, forced De Pasquale to do likewise on the next lap.

De Pasquale managed to get back out ahead of Waters, while van Gisbergen stayed out on an overcut strategy.

As usual the Triple Eight Holden was exceptionally kind on its tyres, with van Gisbergen able to run until lap 32 before pitting for new rubber.

He then resumed right behind the leaders but with tyres that were significantly fresher.

It took less than two laps for the Kiwi to clear Waters with a simple pass down the back straight and into Turn 7.

It then took nine more laps for van Gisbergen to chase down De Pasquale, his first-ever win in Perth sealed with an impressive move up the inside of Turn 1.

The victory also marked a 600th win for Holden in Supercars and gives van Gisbergen a 157-point series lead over De Pasquale.

"I just have to thank the team," said van Gisbergen. "It's so awesome to drive a good car here. I enjoyed myself. There were some good battles and it was awesome to see the hill packed. It's great to come back and race here.

"[De Pasquale and Waters] were really fast at the start and I wasn't saving [tyres] so I thought I was going to drop off. And then I saw Anton start sliding and Cam looked really strong.

"But when they pitted that early I was surprised. I tried to keep going and it worked out at the end."

Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden

Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden

Photo by: Edge Photographics

De Pasquale and Waters rounded out the podium in that order, Waters having gone close to getting by De Pasquale after the stops before losing ground as they lapped Bryce Fullwood.

For a long time Brodie Kostecki looked good for fourth place, only for a slow stop due to a stubborn left-rear wheel to drop him down to eighth place at the finish.

That opened the door for David Reynolds to nab fourth ahead of Broc Feeney, who had to pass the likes of Will Davison, James Courtney and Andre Heimgartner in the second stint.

Davison and Courtney were next ahead of Kostecki, as Todd Hazelwood and Heimgartner and rounded out the top 10.

Walkinshaw Andretti United made minor gains after its qualifying disaster, Nick Percat managing to finish 21st from the very back of the grid. Chaz Mostert finished right behind him in 22nd.

The Perth SuperNight continues with two day time sprint races tomorrow.

Supercars Perth - Race 1 results

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB -    
2 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 2.307 2.308 2.308
3 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 7.318 7.318 5.010
4 26 Australia David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 12.354 12.354 5.036
5 88 Broc Feeney Holden Commodore ZB 14.059 14.060 1.706
6 17 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 15.968 15.968 1.908
7 5 Australia James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 21.729 21.729 5.761
8 99 Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 22.566 22.567 0.838
9 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 22.875 22.876 0.309
10 8 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Holden Commodore ZB 26.383 26.384 3.508
11 10 Australia Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 29.715 29.715 3.331
12 55 Australia Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 31.887 31.887 2.172
13 3 Australia Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT 32.198 32.199 0.311
14 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 32.645 32.645 0.447
15 96 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 33.472 33.473 0.828
16 34 Australia Jack Le Brocq Holden Commodore ZB 35.186 35.186 1.713
17 9 Australia Will Brown Holden Commodore ZB 36.369 36.369 1.183
18 76 Australia Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 36.669 36.670 0.301
19 20 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 37.102 37.102 0.432
20 56 Australia Jake Kostecki Ford Mustang GT 37.969 37.970 0.868
21 2 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 40.792 40.793 2.823
22 25 Australia Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 41.188 41.189 0.396
23 4 Australia Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 42.398 42.398 1.210
24 22 New Zealand Chris Pither Holden Commodore ZB 44.039 44.039 1.641
  14 Australia Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB      
View full results
