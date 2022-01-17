Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / The qualities that made retiring legend Whincup a Supercars great Next / Supercars wants to race outside Australia again
Supercars News

Supercars names its new CEO, Skaife joins the Commission

By:

Shane Howard will replace Sean Seamer as the CEO of Supercars at the beginning of next month.

Supercars names its new CEO, Skaife joins the Commission

Howard has worked for Supercars for the past two decades, most recently in what was effectively the COO role, overseeing event management and motorsport operations.

He has been a central figure in Supercars' largely successful navigation of the pandemic over the past two seasons, as border closures continually complicated the schedule.

He steps into the CEO role vacated by Seamer, who announced his impending departure late last year and has since relocated to the United States.

Seamer was set to continue in the role until midway through this year, however Howard will take over the job on February 1.

“This is an amazing opportunity and I’m very proud to be moving into the Chief Executive role at an organisation I have been a part of for more than 20 years," said Howard.

“Over that time, I have worked with some of the most incredible minds in sport and entertainment who have helped us grow the organisation to where it is today – one of Australia’s most popular sports.

“The fans have always been at the heart of what we do. Our goal is to move forward and continue to innovate and expand our events as well as our footprint in media and the digital landscape.

“I share the passion of our staff, teams, sponsors and key stakeholders who want to see the sport continue to grow.

“I am excited about our future under the new ownership group and have full confidence in our management team that is experienced in delivering world-class events for one of the top touring car categories in the world.

“It is an honour to be taking on this role as Supercars Chief Executive.”

Howard takes over the top job at a critical time for the category. As well as the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, Australia currently dealing with record numbers of COVID-19 cases, there is also the impending transition to the new Gen3 regulations in 2023.

The category was recently sold and restructured as well, the RACE consortium now in full control while the teams are no longer part of the ownership group.

That's prompted a change in the entry system from Racing Entitlements Contracts to Teams Racing Charters and a significant shake-up of the Commission process.

According to new Supercars chairman Barclay Nettlefold, Howard is the right man to lead the category into its future.

“As an incredibly talented businessman, Shane brings many great qualities and experience to the leadership role within the organisation," said Nettlefold.

“He is well credentialed and enjoys support from a wide cross section of business and community leaders as the right person for the role.

“Just as importantly, he has a deep understanding of the sport, the teams, our key stakeholders and fans.

“With Gen3 hitting the track in 2023 and international borders beginning to reopen, he has a clear strategic vision for the future of Supercars which the new ownership group fully supports.

“He is an outstanding leader with a proven track record in guiding Supercars’ operations.

“He is genuinely passionate about Supercars and we are very pleased to appoint him into the Chief Executive role.”

Sam Shahin, Mark Skaife

Sam Shahin, Mark Skaife

Photo by: Dirk Klynsmith / Motorsport Images

Five-time Supercars champion Mark Skaife will oversee a heavily revised Supercars Commission as part of the category's new ownership structure.

Skaife has been working closely with the Barclay Nettlefold-led RACE consortium since the bidding stage of the Supercars sale process.

Now the sale is complete, Skaife's role in the new structure of Supercars is becoming clearer.

He will effectively be in a motorsport advisory role on the new-look Supercars Board, which will include overseeing the revamped Supercars Commission.

The Commission is responsible for debating sporting and technical matters and making recommendations to the Board.

Some elements of the former Commission will be retained, with Neil Crompton to continue as Chair, while newly-appointed Supercars CEO Shane Howard will also be involved.

Read Also:

The make-up of the Board has now also been clarified by Supercars Chairman Barclay Nettlefold.

He will be joined on the Board by Skaife, John McMellan and Barry Rogers from Australia Racing Group, Stephen Macaw from investment firm Henslow and Jure Domazet from real estate investors DOMA Group.

It's understood TLA Worldwide boss Craig Kelly is also in the mix to join the Board, although that's yet to be confirmed.

shares
comments

Related video

The qualities that made retiring legend Whincup a Supercars great
Previous article

The qualities that made retiring legend Whincup a Supercars great

Next article

Supercars wants to race outside Australia again

Supercars wants to race outside Australia again
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars wants to race outside Australia again
Supercars

Supercars wants to race outside Australia again

The qualities that made retiring legend Whincup a Supercars great
Supercars

The qualities that made retiring legend Whincup a Supercars great

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus
Supercars

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Latest news

Supercars wants to race outside Australia again
Supercars Supercars

Supercars wants to race outside Australia again

Supercars names its new CEO, Skaife joins the Commission
Supercars Supercars

Supercars names its new CEO, Skaife joins the Commission

The qualities that made retiring legend Whincup a Supercars great
Supercars Supercars

The qualities that made retiring legend Whincup a Supercars great

Pither linked to Supercars return with PremiAir
Supercars Supercars

Pither linked to Supercars return with PremiAir

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

It may have been a one-man title fight in Supercars this season, but behind dominant champion Shane van Gisbergen were some fascinating performances. Autosport picks out the best drivers of the 2021 campaign.

Supercars
Dec 10, 2021
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing, as Andrew van Leeuwen explains

Supercars
Oct 19, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 16, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Aug 31, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Plus

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 23, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.