Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Supercars News

Supercars Gen3 testing to continue as homologation nears

Supercars is set to undergo further testing with its Gen3 prototypes midway through this month as final homologation nears.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Supercars Gen3 testing to continue as homologation nears

The Aussie series continues to face a race against time to finalise the homologation of its next-generation Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro racer.

While the majority of the control components have been signed off, there are some brand specific parts – such as bodywork and engine specification – that are still undergoing parity work.

It was revealed at the 2022 season finale in Adelaide last month that Ford was left unsatisfied by the outcome of the VCAT testing designed to paritise and homologate the aero packages.

Data analysis and CFD work has continued since with sources reporting positive progress, however Autosport understands that some aero parts, such as rear wing, on the Mustang are yet to be finalised.

It's understood a test for the prototypes at Queensland Raceway midway through January will be used as real-world evaluation of the ongoing CFD work as Ford looks to eliminate concerns over the efficiency of the Camaro.

There could also be dedicated straightline testing on an airfield similar to VCAT, however its thought that a full repeat of the VCAT process is not on the table. 

Should a satisfactory outcome be found from the testing, teams will be then be provided with the parts to complete their builds ahead of the shakedowns, which start at the end of January.

Supercars VCAT testing at Wellcamp Airport

Supercars VCAT testing at Wellcamp Airport

Photo by: Supercars

The Blue Oval is understood to also still be evaluating engine mapping with Ford Performance set to send technical firepower from the States for the critical test.

Ford Australia's newly-established motorsport department will also be on hand while engineers from all Ford teams will be invited to take part as well.

Teams on both sides of the manufacturer divide are progressing with their Gen3 builds ahead of the first shakedown for the southern teams at Winton on January 24.

Read Also:

The Queensland teams will follow suit at QR on January 30 before running continues at Winton on February 7 and QR on February 9.

The teams will then come together for an all-in test at Sydney Motorsport Park on February 22, a fortnight out from the season opener in Newcastle.

shares
comments
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Previous article

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Rally ace Ken Block killed in snowmobile crash
Other rally

Rally ace Ken Block killed in snowmobile crash

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2022
Supercars

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2022

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus
Supercars

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Latest news

Steiner: Magnussen is "mentally a lot stronger" than before in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Steiner: Magnussen is "mentally a lot stronger" than before in F1

Haas team boss Gunther Steiner believes Kevin Magnussen is “mentally a lot stronger” than during his previous stint in Formula 1 after making his comeback last year.

Will Cadillac tie-up ease F1's resistance to Andretti's plans?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Will Cadillac tie-up ease F1's resistance to Andretti's plans?

The announcement of Andretti and Cadillac’s plan to team up and enter Formula 1 serves as latest sign of the series’ boom in the United States.

Honda is logical choice for Cadillac's F1 entry with Andretti
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda is logical choice for Cadillac's F1 entry with Andretti

Honda has emerged as the most logical option for General Motors to partner with for its Formula 1 engine, after revealing plans to join forces with Andretti Global.

F1 says Andretti entry still needs approval
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 says Andretti entry still needs approval

Formula 1 has issued a lukewarm response to plans from Andretti to bring Cadillac into grand prix racing, insisting any decision will not just be down to the FIA.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Plus

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special Plus

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

The Nissan Skyline R32 GT-R was the fastest Group A touring car ever. It cleaned up at the Bathurst 1000 and in the Australian Touring Car Championship, and is fondly remembered by the drivers who monstered it to success on the world-famous Mount Panorama

Supercars
Feb 8, 2022
Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

It may have been a one-man title fight in Supercars this season, but behind dominant champion Shane van Gisbergen were some fascinating performances. Autosport picks out the best drivers of the 2021 campaign.

Supercars
Dec 10, 2021
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing, as Andrew van Leeuwen explains

Supercars
Oct 19, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 16, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Aug 31, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.