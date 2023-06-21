Subscribe
Previous / Supercars launches parity review after Chevrolet dominance
Supercars / Townsville News

Supercars adopts F1 style drivers parade

Supercars will adopt an F1 inspired drivers parade for next month's Townsville 500.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
1947971e-697e-1973-e163-6f822ad93d96

The Australian series will move to an all-in parade concept, with the entire 25-driver field lapping the circuit on the back of an open truck at the 7-9 July meeting.

That will replace the traditional drivers parade used at major Supercars events where drivers, or enduro pairs, sit in individual open vehicles.

The F1 style parade will take place at 11:05am local time on the Sunday of the Townsville 500, ahead of the second 250-kilometre race of the weekend which starts at 2:40pm local time.

"We're thrilled to introduce this exciting addition for our fans at the NTI Townsville 500," said event manager Matt Ramsden.

"We wanted to enhance the fan experience, and this is something new for the North Queensland event.

“We hope fans line the circuit on Sunday morning to see their favourite drivers up close before their 250 kilometre race later that day.”

The new-look parade forms part of a revamped Townsville entertainment package that includes another Supercars first – a drone show.

More than 500 drones will take the sky to form Supercars and motorsport inspired shapes following the post-race Ministry of Sound concert on the Saturday night.

The on-track action includes the return of refuelling races for Supercars for the first time since the season-opening Newcastle 500.

shares
comments

Supercars launches parity review after Chevrolet dominance
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars launches parity review after Chevrolet dominance

Supercars launches parity review after Chevrolet dominance

Supercars

Supercars launches parity review after Chevrolet dominance Supercars launches parity review after Chevrolet dominance

Supercars parity tensions grow after Chevrolet whitewash

Supercars parity tensions grow after Chevrolet whitewash

Supercars
Hidden Valley

Supercars parity tensions grow after Chevrolet whitewash Supercars parity tensions grow after Chevrolet whitewash

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
Supercars

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Latest news

Berry to replace Harvick at Stewart-Haas Racing in NASCAR for 2024

Berry to replace Harvick at Stewart-Haas Racing in NASCAR for 2024

NAS NASCAR Cup

Berry to replace Harvick at Stewart-Haas Racing in NASCAR for 2024 Berry to replace Harvick at Stewart-Haas Racing in NASCAR for 2024

Katsuta to start WRC Safari Rally Kenya despite shakedown roll

Katsuta to start WRC Safari Rally Kenya despite shakedown roll

WRC WRC
Rally Kenya

Katsuta to start WRC Safari Rally Kenya despite shakedown roll Katsuta to start WRC Safari Rally Kenya despite shakedown roll

Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1

Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1 Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1

How an engineer survives Le Mans

How an engineer survives Le Mans

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

How an engineer survives Le Mans How an engineer survives Le Mans

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Autosport Staff

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Tom Howard

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe