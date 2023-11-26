Supercars Adelaide: Rookie Payne dominates finale, Van Gisbergen retires

The 21-year-old Supercars rookie completely dominated the 250km race after starting second in his Grove Racing Ford Mustang. He leapt away at the start and built a lead of four seconds over newly-crowned champion Brodie Kostecki in 20 laps, and controlled the race almost at will, to win by 8.54 seconds.

Payne had shown great speed over the whole weekend and more than made up for a disappointing Saturday when a qualifying shootout mistake compounded into a lowly 23rd-place finish.

“It’s so good, I've got no words,” said Payne, whose previous best result was fourth place on the Gold Coast last month.

“We have all been trying, we worked so hard to get to this point. The Groves believed in me when they first put me in Super2.

“I kind of got the jump on him [Kostecki] and went for it.”

Second place went to Broc Feeney’s Triple Eight Chevrolet Camaro, after making strong progress from fifth on the grid.

“Seeing Matty win is awesome, it is literally Deja vu back to last year,” said Feeney, who scored his own maiden Supercars win in Adelaide a year ago.

“It has been a roller coaster last couple of rounds. To bounce back today, to have a great result, a big thanks to the team.”

David Reynolds drove a clever race, and he had to. In the top 10 shootout he tripped up at the Senna Chicane, earning himself an automatic 10th starting slot, and the veteran had to pick his way through traffic to give the Grove team a fairytale 1-3 result in his final drive with the team.

“I just can’t believe Matt won that, he deserves it,” after his fourth consecutive podium finish.

“He puts a lot of effort into his job, he is a clever little fella.”

Cameron Waters backed up his Saturday victory with a solid fourth in the Ken Block-liveried Tickford Ford, ahead of what was a huge battle for fifth place over the second half of the 78-lap race. Chaz Mostert (WAU Ford), Kostecki (Erebus Chevrolet) and Andre Heimgartner (Brad Jones Racing Chevrolet) had a solid fight until Kostecki dropped out of the battle when he overshot Turn 9, dropping him to eighth.

Mostert took fifth from Heimgartner, who held off Anton De Pasquale (Dick Johnson Racing Ford) and a recovering Kostecki.

Shane van Gisbergen had a troubled final Supercars race. After starting 15th he made strong ground early in the race but after his second pitstop, he re-pitted for what he reported felt like a loose wheel – at the same time as teammate Broc Feeney was in the lane. Van Gisbergen ultimately retired, an unfortunate end to his stellar Supercars career before he relocates to the USA to compete in NASCAR next year.

In spite of Feeney getting the better of Kostecki mid-race and Will Brown’s lowly 14th place finish, Erebus sealed the Teams’ Championship by a score of 5152 points over Triple Eight’s 4976.

Heimgartner’s strong finish vaulted Brad Jones Racing to third in that championship, ahead of Tickford’s Waters/Thomas Randle pairing.

