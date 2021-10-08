Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Courtney signs multi-year Tickford Supercars deal
Supercars / Sydney II News

Schedule set for second Sydney Supercars round

The second of four consecutive Supercars rounds at Sydney Motorsport Park will feature night racing on both Saturday and Sunday.

Schedule set for second Sydney Supercars round

The schedule has been set for the second of the four SMP events on 6-7 November, one of two that will be run over just two days.

Saturday's Supercars action will kick off at 1:40pm with the first of two half-hour practice sessions, followed by a three-part twilight qualifying session starting at 5pm.

The first sprint race of the weekend will then start at 7:45pm.

On the Sunday there will be back-to-back qualifying sessions starting at 2:05pm, followed by an afternoon race at 4:20pm and a night race at 7:30pm.

The undercard will be made up of two state-based support categories – New South Wales Production Touring Cars and New South Wales Formula Ford.

Sydney SuperNight schedule

All times AEDT (GMT +11)

Saturday November 6

12:35-12:55 NSW Formula Ford – Practice 1
13:05-13:25 NSW Production Touring Cars – Practice 1
13:40-14:10 Supercars – Practice 1
14:30-14:50 NSW Formula Ford – Practice 2
15:05-15:35 Supercars – Practice 2
15:50-16:10 NSW Production Touring Cars – Practice 2
16:25-16:45 NSW Formula Ford – Qualifying
17:00-17:45 Supercars – Qualifying
18:05-18:25 NSW Production Touring Cars – Qualifying
18:40-19:00 NSW Formula Ford – Race 1
19:45 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday November 7

13:30-13:50 NSW Production Touring Cars – Race 1
14:05-14:15 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 2)
14:25-14:35 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 3)
14:55-15:15 NSW Formula Ford – Race 2
15:30-15:50 NSW Production Touring Cars – Race 2
16:20 Supercars – Race 2
17:45-18:05 NSW Formula Ford – Race 3
18:20-18:40 NSW Production Touring Cars – Race 3
19:30 Supercars – Race 3

