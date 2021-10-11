Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / FIA explains why Gasly was penalised for Alonso clash Next / Mercedes has "thick skin" to handle Hamilton's F1 radio frustration
Formula 1 News

Adelaide Grand Prix track could be ripped up

By:

The Adelaide parklands circuit that famously hosted Formula 1 for a decade could be ripped up by the city council.

Adelaide Grand Prix track could be ripped up

The former Australian Grand Prix venue regularly hosted F1 title deciders between 1985 and 1995, before being revived as the home of the Adelaide 500 Supercars event from 1999 onwards.

The circuit last hosted Supercars in March 2020 before the Adelaide 500 was axed by the South Australian government last October.

Adelaide City councillor Greg Mackie is reportedly backing a residents' group that wants to see the now unused parklands part of the old Adelaide circuit torn up.

According to Mackie, the bitumen turns Victoria Park into an "urban heat island" in the summer months, as the councillor looking for support for a new community and management plan for the area.

Victoria Park is home to the purpose-built, 1200 metre section of the famous circuit that housed the pit area and was connected to city streets to create the full layout.

The Adelaide City Council will hear Mackie's motion tomorrow night.

“I am asking that council administration prepares a report outlining the steps to achieve a new landscape solution that will eventually provide natural shade amenity for park users now that horse and car racing has concluded,” Mackie told the Adelaide Advertiser.

“A new landscape plan need not assume removal of all hard surfaces, but I would hope that a reduction could eventually be achieved.”

Jacques Laffite, Ligier Renault JS25

Jacques Laffite, Ligier Renault JS25

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Following the decision to cancel the Adelaide 500, opposition leader Peter Malinauskas quickly signed a deal with Supercars to revive the event if elected next March.

However that plan has already been complicated by circuit infrastructure being sold off, and would be further hampered should this circuit removal plan come to fruition.

Malinauskas slammed Mackie's plan in an interview with Adelaide radio station FiveAA earlier today.

“What Greg is coming up with is harebrained ideas to basically take the single biggest attraction in Victoria Park out of it,” said Malinauskas.

“I’ve made a crystal clear commitment, and I’ve signed an agreement with Supercars, that if Labor wins the next state election we are bringing that race back.

“I’m not doing it because I’m a motorsport fan, I’m doing that because I believe the jobs it brings and we want our city to be alive again, particularly post-COVID.

“We’re going to bring it back if we win, so we hope the track stays for the short-term for that reason.

“I take my kids to practice riding their bikes there. We’re teaching my son at the moment to ride the bike and it’s the best place in Adelaide to do it. There’s cafes there that are dependent on that foot trade. It’s actually fantastic.

Jamie Whincup, Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden

Jamie Whincup, Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden

Photo by: Dirk Klynsmith / Motorsport Images

“I think Greg needs to spend a Saturday morning hanging out at Victoria Park and see what people are using before he starts ripping up that infrastructure.

“I don’t understand why people are so obsessed [with] turning Victoria Park into an area that South Australians can’t enjoy.

“I mean, this is an amazing location. It’s an amazing part of our parkland, we should be trying to get people to use it, rather than the opposite.”

shares
comments

Related video

FIA explains why Gasly was penalised for Alonso clash

Previous article

FIA explains why Gasly was penalised for Alonso clash

Next article

Mercedes has "thick skin" to handle Hamilton's F1 radio frustration

Mercedes has "thick skin" to handle Hamilton's F1 radio frustration
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes has "thick skin" to handle Hamilton's F1 radio frustration

1 h
2
Formula 1

The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for shock Turkish GP glory

1 h
3
Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

1 d
4
Formula 1

Red Bull surprised at "significant" Mercedes F1 power boost

41 min
5
Formula 1

Adelaide Grand Prix track could be ripped up

1 h
Latest news
F1 set to trial system of deleting double yellow flag lap times
F1

F1 set to trial system of deleting double yellow flag lap times

9m
Red Bull surprised at "significant" Mercedes F1 power boost
F1

Red Bull surprised at "significant" Mercedes F1 power boost

41m
Podcast: F1 Turkish GP review
F1

Podcast: F1 Turkish GP review

49m
The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for shock Turkish GP glory Plus
F1

The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for shock Turkish GP glory

1 h
Mercedes has "thick skin" to handle Hamilton's F1 radio frustration
F1

Mercedes has "thick skin" to handle Hamilton's F1 radio frustration

1 h
Latest videos
Toto Talks Mental Health #WorldMentalHealthDay 04:48
Formula 1
23 h

Toto Talks Mental Health #WorldMentalHealthDay

What Are F1 Simulation Tools and How Do Teams Use Them? 10:18
Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021

What Are F1 Simulation Tools and How Do Teams Use Them?

Red Bull reveals Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP 00:47
Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021

Red Bull reveals Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP

The Driver Problem That Formula 1 Can't Ignore Much Longer 06:54
Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021

The Driver Problem That Formula 1 Can't Ignore Much Longer

What It Takes To Become An F1 Driver 06:11
Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021

What It Takes To Become An F1 Driver

Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Sydney circuit receives anti-vax hate mail Sydney
Supercars

Sydney circuit receives anti-vax hate mail

Tickford signs Supercars young gun Kostecki, confirms Le Brocq departure
Supercars

Tickford signs Supercars young gun Kostecki, confirms Le Brocq departure

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus
Supercars

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Trending Today

Mercedes has "thick skin" to handle Hamilton's F1 radio frustration
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes has "thick skin" to handle Hamilton's F1 radio frustration

The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for shock Turkish GP glory Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for shock Turkish GP glory

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

Red Bull surprised at "significant" Mercedes F1 power boost
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull surprised at "significant" Mercedes F1 power boost

Adelaide Grand Prix track could be ripped up
Formula 1 Formula 1

Adelaide Grand Prix track could be ripped up

FIA explains why Gasly was penalised for Alonso clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains why Gasly was penalised for Alonso clash

Tost: F1 staff unhappy with 23-race calendar 'should go'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tost: F1 staff unhappy with 23-race calendar 'should go'

Norisring DTM: Gotz wins title after Mercedes imposes team orders 
DTM DTM

Norisring DTM: Gotz wins title after Mercedes imposes team orders 

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for shock Turkish GP glory Plus

The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for shock Turkish GP glory

Starting 11th after his engine change grid penalty, Lewis Hamilton faced a tough task to repeat his Turkish Grand Prix heroics of 2020 - despite making strong early progress in the wet. Instead, his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas broke through for a first win of the year to mitigate Max Verstappen re-taking the points lead

Formula 1
1 h
How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form Plus

How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form

A Formula 1 pitstop is a rapid-fire blend of high technology and human performance. PAT SYMONDS describes how the science of margin gains makes stops so quick

Formula 1
22 h
Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems Plus

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton dominated the opening day of action for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, on the Istanbul circuit’s much improved track surface. But the Black Arrows squad’s position isn’t quite what it seems. Here’s why

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower Plus

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

On 8 October 1961, Innes Ireland claimed victory at the United States Grand Prix to herald the true arrival of a new Formula 1 giant. While Team Lotus endured plenty of highs and lows until the team folded over three decades later, Colin Chapman's squad made F1 history and helped shape the championship

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
How Seidl enacted his recovery plan to bring McLaren back to F1 victory Plus

How Seidl enacted his recovery plan to bring McLaren back to F1 victory

McLaren ended a nine-year Formula 1 win drought with a stunning 1-2 finish at last month’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. As the latest step on a remarkable path of recovery from the bottom of the grid, team principal Andreas Seidl has mapped out even greater feats for the future

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices Plus

The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices

Liberty Media's assurance that any new races joining the calendar must add excitement and value for the fans, the teams and Formula 1 overall has been tested by multiple factors all dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But with one eye on the balance sheet, is F1 going against its pledges with its latest plans?

Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021
F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite Plus

F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite

OPINION: Formula 1’s current campaign is the closest the championship has witnessed in five years, with Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes narrowly leading Max Verstappen and Red Bull with seven races left. Here’s how those venues favour the title protagonists

Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021
Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin Plus

Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is a man reborn at Aston Martin – and, like Lewis Hamilton, is determined to use his profile to put equality and social justice at the top of the agenda. OLEG KARPOV examines how Vettel is helping the Silverstone team transform itself into a winner, while striving to make himself a better driver and a better person

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2021

Latest news

F1 set to trial system of deleting double yellow flag lap times
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 set to trial system of deleting double yellow flag lap times

Red Bull surprised at "significant" Mercedes F1 power boost
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull surprised at "significant" Mercedes F1 power boost

Podcast: F1 Turkish GP review
Formula 1 Formula 1

Podcast: F1 Turkish GP review

The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for shock Turkish GP glory Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for shock Turkish GP glory

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.